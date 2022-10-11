ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

Watch: Tyrann Mathieu pays up bet with Saints teammate Alvin Kamara

Matthieu, an LSU Tiger from 2010-2011, donned an orange Tennessee hoodie as Kamara filmed following Tennessee's 40-13 victory over LSU. The Saints running back played for Tennessee from 2015-2016. The Saints appear to be in a better mood following Sunday's 39-32 win over Seattle. Despite the 2-3 start, there's still...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Saints win begs questions about Hill, Dalton going forward

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The way the New Orleans Saints rode Taysom Hill and Andy Dalton to victory in Week 5 begs questions about how they’ll move forward. Is the Hill experiment at tight end being largely abandoned? And after two solid starts by Dalton, would the Saints be inclined to stick with him even after season-opening starter Jameis Winston is healthy? To this point, Hill has hardly resembled a tight end. In his four games played, he has one catch for 2 yards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NESN

What Is Sean Payton Implying With Comments On Saints’ Taysom Hill?

The window on Sean Payton’s coaching career hasn’t closed just yet, but it sure sounds like the former Saints head coach would like Taysom Hill back on his future team. New Orleans edged out the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 5 shoutout thanks to four total touchdowns from Hill, who practically did everything for the Saints except play defense.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

Bengals QB Joe Burrow drops the NFL quote of the week

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dropped the NFL quote of the week on Wednesday during a media session with reporters. A reporter asked Burrow if the matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday is a “must-win” game for the Bengals. Burrow said he views every week as...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

The Ringer's Bill Simmons unloads on Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, play-calling

The Ringer's Bill Simmons was among those blasting Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor during the team's 19-17 loss to the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday night. "You run a reverse on the 2 yard line and lose 12 yards - you should have to quit during the game when you do something that dumb," Simmons tweeted as part of a thread about the Bengals' play-calling.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Southern hospitality: Bengals in line for warm welcome in road matchup vs. Saints

The New Orleans Saints are known for their celebratory chant of "Who Dat," but there's a concern Sunday the chant will be swapped out with a hearty "Who Dey." That's the rallying cry for the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3), who will travel to New Orleans with a few familiar names to fans of both the Saints and college football's LSU Tigers, whose stadium stands 81 miles northwest of New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

UPDATE: Chicago Bears add WR to Week 6 injury report

The current Chicago Bears injury report looks much different than the one released Monday. The Bears placed linebacker Matt Adams on the Bears’ injured reserve Tuesday. On Monday, the team activated wide receiver N’Keal Harry off the injured reserve. According to the Bears, injury report released Tuesday, Harry’s...
CHICAGO, IL
