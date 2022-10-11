Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Watch: Tyrann Mathieu pays up bet with Saints teammate Alvin Kamara
Matthieu, an LSU Tiger from 2010-2011, donned an orange Tennessee hoodie as Kamara filmed following Tennessee's 40-13 victory over LSU. The Saints running back played for Tennessee from 2015-2016. The Saints appear to be in a better mood following Sunday's 39-32 win over Seattle. Despite the 2-3 start, there's still...
Steelers star retweets comment blasting Mike Tomlin
The Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday suffered their most lopsided defeat of the Mike Tomlin era, and the signs of frustration within the franchise are quickly starting to pile up. One came by way of veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward’s Twitter activity. Heyward rewteeted some commentary on Monday from a...
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Blasts Mike Tomlin, Steelers
This is the worst Pittsburgh Steelers team Stephen A. Smith has seen in a long time.
Saints win begs questions about Hill, Dalton going forward
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The way the New Orleans Saints rode Taysom Hill and Andy Dalton to victory in Week 5 begs questions about how they’ll move forward. Is the Hill experiment at tight end being largely abandoned? And after two solid starts by Dalton, would the Saints be inclined to stick with him even after season-opening starter Jameis Winston is healthy? To this point, Hill has hardly resembled a tight end. In his four games played, he has one catch for 2 yards.
atozsports.com
A former Saints’ star is recruiting a former All-Pro player to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints may be in the market for another wide receiver this season at some point. Unfortunately, a reunion with former Saints’ star wideout Lance Moore sounds unlikely. On the bright side, it sounds like Moore has joined the recruiting of Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham Jr. probably...
What Is Sean Payton Implying With Comments On Saints’ Taysom Hill?
The window on Sean Payton’s coaching career hasn’t closed just yet, but it sure sounds like the former Saints head coach would like Taysom Hill back on his future team. New Orleans edged out the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 5 shoutout thanks to four total touchdowns from Hill, who practically did everything for the Saints except play defense.
atozsports.com
Bengals QB Joe Burrow drops the NFL quote of the week
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dropped the NFL quote of the week on Wednesday during a media session with reporters. A reporter asked Burrow if the matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday is a “must-win” game for the Bengals. Burrow said he views every week as...
NOLA.com
How would Sean Payton tell Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara to hold the rock?
Former New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton may no longer be coaching an NFL team, but that does not mean he stopped coaching players. "You have me throwing pillows at the screen," Payton said as he picked up the chair cushion on the Up and Adams Show. Can't see...
Baltimore mayor, Aftab Pureval trade Twitter jabs after Bengals loss: 'This you bro?'
While the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens battled it out at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday night, the cities' mayors had their own spar on social media. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott fired off a friendly jab toward Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval on Twitter after the Bengals lost to their division rivals, 19-17.
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Impacts of Injuries to Rashaad Penny, Damien Harris, James Conner, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Lions, Raiders, Texans, and Titans on byes. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6...
NBC Sports
Steve Wilks: Firing defensive coordinator was my decision, Al Holcomb will call plays now
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant...
The Ringer's Bill Simmons unloads on Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, play-calling
The Ringer's Bill Simmons was among those blasting Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor during the team's 19-17 loss to the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday night. "You run a reverse on the 2 yard line and lose 12 yards - you should have to quit during the game when you do something that dumb," Simmons tweeted as part of a thread about the Bengals' play-calling.
Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
UC Football Finalizes 2024 Nonconference Schedule
Cincinnati added an FCS opponent to its three-game schedule.
Yardbarker
Southern hospitality: Bengals in line for warm welcome in road matchup vs. Saints
The New Orleans Saints are known for their celebratory chant of "Who Dat," but there's a concern Sunday the chant will be swapped out with a hearty "Who Dey." That's the rallying cry for the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3), who will travel to New Orleans with a few familiar names to fans of both the Saints and college football's LSU Tigers, whose stadium stands 81 miles northwest of New Orleans.
Yardbarker
UPDATE: Chicago Bears add WR to Week 6 injury report
The current Chicago Bears injury report looks much different than the one released Monday. The Bears placed linebacker Matt Adams on the Bears’ injured reserve Tuesday. On Monday, the team activated wide receiver N’Keal Harry off the injured reserve. According to the Bears, injury report released Tuesday, Harry’s...
Major Outlet Names UC 'Most Underrated' AAC Team Heading Into 2022-23 Season
The Bearcats are trying to rebound from an eighth place finish in the AAC last season.
