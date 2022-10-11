ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

WCNC

Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
WCNC

WATCH: Raleigh officials update mass shooting that killed 5

RALEIGH, N.C. — Five people were killed Thursday, including an off-duty Raleigh police officer, in a mass shooting in an east Raleigh neighborhood. Raleigh police around 5:15 p.m. responded to the 6000 block of Osprey Cove Drive. Police searched door-to-door for hours in the Hedingham neighborhood and along the...
WCNC

It's Mushroom Season at SandyCreek Farm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you love mushrooms, you'll love SandyCreek Farm (sandycreekfarm150.com), located outside Lexington on Highway 150 in Davidson County. You can also find them on facebook @sandycreekfarm. Their mushrooms are all the rage...
WCNC

North Meck grad chosen to create shoe for Nike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What started as a dream in her dorm room during the start of the pandemic became reality for North Mecklenburg High School grad, Arial Robinson. The North Carolina A&T senior was chosen to create a shoe for Nike's Yardrunners campaign. The campaign started in 2020 as...
