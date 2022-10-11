Read full article on original website
Five people were shot and killed on Oct. 13, 2022. Raleigh police say the 15-year-old suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
A 15-year-old suspect is in critical condition after a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, police said. Investigators identified the victims Friday.
Two people were injured and taken to the hospital. One of the others injured was a Raleigh police K-9 officer. That officer's injuries were not life-threatening.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team (BG-RRT) are headed to Raleigh, North Carolina following a mass shooting Thursday. Five people, including an off-duty police officer, were killed by a gunman who opened fire along a walking trail on Thursday night. Dozens of people were...
Five people are dead, including a Raleigh police officer, following a mass shooting Thursday. The suspect, a 15-year-old male, is in custody, police said.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Five people were killed Thursday, including an off-duty Raleigh police officer, in a mass shooting in an east Raleigh neighborhood. Raleigh police around 5:15 p.m. responded to the 6000 block of Osprey Cove Drive. Police searched door-to-door for hours in the Hedingham neighborhood and along the...
