Tri-City Herald
Body-camera video released by Tacoma police shows officers firing at gunman in bar
Body-camera video released by Tacoma Police Department on Friday shows two officers firing gunshots at a man initially suspected of shooting a gun inside a downtown bar last month after a fight with other patrons and employees. The 27-year-old man, Johnathan Lane, was not struck by the officers’ gunfire and...
elkhornmediagroup.com
WSP investigates wrong-way fatal collision
RICHLAND – A Pasco man died early Saturday morning after being struck by a wrong-way driver on State Route 240 near milepost 37 traveling from the Steptoe Street roundabout in Richland. The Washington State Patrol said Katie B. Torguson, 33, of Kennewick was driving a 2008 Buick Rendezvous traveling...
Man shot, gunman arrested at Everett convenience store
EVERETT, Wash. — A man has been shot at an Everett convenience store. At about 10:45 a.m. on Friday, a man was shot at the Arco AM/PM at 7915 Evergreen Way. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspected shooter was taken into custody. Video...
4 People Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Pasco (Pasco, WA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Pasco on October 14th. The officials stated that a bus and pickup truck was involved in the crash. The accident happened around 7:50 p.m at the Sagemoor Road and Taylor Flats Road intersection. Two people were inside the truck, and 38 adult...
nbcrightnow.com
Truck vs bus crash in Pasco injures four workers
PASCO, Wash. - A bus and pickup truck collided around the Sagemoor Road and Taylor Flats Road intersection around 7:50 p.m. on October 14. The unmarked bus had 38 adult H-2A workers inside, the truck had two people inside, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the...
q13fox.com
Arlington Police looking for suspect who burglarized home while family slept
ARLINGTON, Wash. - Arlington Police are looking for a man they say burglarized a home while the family slept and only stopped when someone woke up and discovered him. Around 3 a.m. on Oct. 11, police responded to reports of a burglary at a home at the Chelsea Village Apartments.
Yakima Herald Republic
Shooter who paralyzed man in random Barge-Chestnut drive-by gets 10 years
Jonathan Spear was an avid outdoor enthusiast and loved working in his front-yard vegetable garden in Yakima’s Barge-Chestnut neighborhood. But a bullet from a June 6, 2021, drive-by shooting has made those activities more complicated, if not almost impossible. “I can no longer do many of the things that...
Pedestrian appeared to be on drugs when he ran onto I-182 in Richland and was hit
WSP investigators are not sure why he was trying to cross the divided highway.
1 Person Injured In Motor-Vehicle Accident In Moxee (Moxee, WA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Moxee on Thursday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of East Charron and North Iler Street in Moxee. The officials stated that a car and an East Valley School district bus was involved in the crash. Officers arrived at the crash...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Addicts show reporter how they use drugs at Seattle homeless camp
Equally gripping and disturbing, a new video taken near a Seattle homeless encampment shows two men in their 20s – including one, a self-described college graduate – mixing a combination of illegal street drugs before smoking it out in the open as a police cruiser drives by. The...
East Valley school bus crashes into car, injuring Moxee driver
MOXEE, Wash. — There were no children on an East Valley school bus when it collided with another vehicle, injuring its driver at a Moxee intersection on Thursday evening. According to Lt. Mark Lewis of the Moxee Police Department, officers were informed of the collision around 4:00 p.m. PST on October 13, 2022. Initial calls suggested that a bus and...
ifiberone.com
Ellensburg man airlifted after being severely burned in fire that destroyed his home
ELLENSBURG - A local man is recovering from bad burns he sustained in a fire at his home about 10 miles north of Ellensburg early Sunday. At around 7 a.m., Kittitas County Sheriff's officials say a suspected generator fire started in the machinery shop at the home on Elk Heights Rd and eventually spread to the house.
q13fox.com
Off-duty Island County sheriff's sergeant arrested for 2 separate allegations of rape
CONWAY, Wash. - The Skagit County Sheriff's Office arrested a sergeant with the Island County Sheriff's Office for an investigation regarding two separate allegations of rape. The sergeant was arrested on Oct. 13 at a home on Oleary Road, off of English Road in Conway after Skagit County deputies executed a search warrant.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suspect identified in Kennewick homicide
KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Kennewick Police Department have identified a suspect in the murder of Brandy Ebanez, 34, of Kennewick. Her remains were found by a fisherman in the Columbia River on Sept. 27. The suspect was known to Ebanez and has been taken into custody in Oregon...
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
nbcrightnow.com
Horses on the loose in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a traffic hazard at W. 27th and S. Garfield Street and found horses roaming the area. Responding Officers had trouble locating where the horses escaped from, but were eventually able to track down the owners and reunite them with their horses.
Body Found in Wapato Orchard Murder Investigation Underway
A murder investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a Wapato orchard on Monday. According to the Yakima County Sheriffs' Office Deputies were called to the orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road after someone discovered the body. Deputies found the person had wounds and deemed it...
Yakima hospital has the busiest emergency room in the state
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Washington State Hospital Association reports hospitals across the state had a net loss of $1.75 billion in the first half of the year and a survey projects if losses continue at the same rate, dozens of hospitals could be filing for bankruptcy by the end of 2023. “We’re already seeing service cuts, limits on hospital admissions,”...
nbcrightnow.com
Union Gap police search for teenager
UNION GAP, Wash. - The Union Gap Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl, Chloe Perry, last seen around 20 E Valley Mall Boulevard. Perry is reported to be around 110 pounds and 5'6". She has long, black hair, brown eyes and two nose piercings. Perry was last wearing white shoes, a white shirt, black pants and a black jacket.
