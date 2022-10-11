ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

WSP investigates wrong-way fatal collision

RICHLAND – A Pasco man died early Saturday morning after being struck by a wrong-way driver on State Route 240 near milepost 37 traveling from the Steptoe Street roundabout in Richland. The Washington State Patrol said Katie B. Torguson, 33, of Kennewick was driving a 2008 Buick Rendezvous traveling...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Truck vs bus crash in Pasco injures four workers

PASCO, Wash. - A bus and pickup truck collided around the Sagemoor Road and Taylor Flats Road intersection around 7:50 p.m. on October 14. The unmarked bus had 38 adult H-2A workers inside, the truck had two people inside, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the...
PASCO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Shooter who paralyzed man in random Barge-Chestnut drive-by gets 10 years

Jonathan Spear was an avid outdoor enthusiast and loved working in his front-yard vegetable garden in Yakima’s Barge-Chestnut neighborhood. But a bullet from a June 6, 2021, drive-by shooting has made those activities more complicated, if not almost impossible. “I can no longer do many of the things that...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspect identified in Kennewick homicide

KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Kennewick Police Department have identified a suspect in the murder of Brandy Ebanez, 34, of Kennewick. Her remains were found by a fisherman in the Columbia River on Sept. 27. The suspect was known to Ebanez and has been taken into custody in Oregon...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Horses on the loose in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a traffic hazard at W. 27th and S. Garfield Street and found horses roaming the area. Responding Officers had trouble locating where the horses escaped from, but were eventually able to track down the owners and reunite them with their horses.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Union Gap police search for teenager

UNION GAP, Wash. - The Union Gap Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl, Chloe Perry, last seen around 20 E Valley Mall Boulevard. Perry is reported to be around 110 pounds and 5'6". She has long, black hair, brown eyes and two nose piercings. Perry was last wearing white shoes, a white shirt, black pants and a black jacket.
UNION GAP, WA
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

