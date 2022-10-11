ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Target, Walmart, and Amazon Have Ruined Black Friday

Halloween remains more than two weeks away and Walmart (WMT) , Amazon (AMZN) , and Target (TGT) have already kicked off the holiday shopping season. That seems like it would be good for consumers, but it's mostly confusing as nobody knows when the best deals are and if they should be shopping now or waiting until closer to the actual holiday season.
Amazon Is Teasing Its First Prime Early Access Sale with These Member-Only Deals That Are Up to 72% Off

Members can start shopping Amazon’s October Prime Day-like sale now The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is live! Click here to see the best Prime member deals happening on Amazon October 11 and 12. If you want a preview of what's to come when Amazon kicks off its first-ever pre-Black Friday event, officially known as the Prime Early Access Sale, consider this your sneak peek.  Amazon released droves of teaser deals that are just for Prime members a week before the start of its Prime Early Access Sale. There are many...
Business Insider

15 Amazon Prime sale deals that beat discounts we saw on Amazon's first Prime Day 2022

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is on through October 12, and it's only fair to wonder if the deals are as good as the Prime Day bargains from July. During the summer Prime Day, we saw low prices on everything from Apple Watches to small appliances to clothing basics.
Parade

25 Eye-Popping TV Deals Before Amazon's Early Access Event Even Starts

Much has been made about screen time over the years—and we’re not here to dispute the science. But we’re fans of the motto, “everything in moderation.” Except when it comes to the type of TV you choose to watch. If you’re going to indulge in a Netflix marathon or host a party for the Big Game, you might as well go big, too.
TechCrunch

Walmart counters Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale with its own fall deals event

The company’s sales event will include discounts on top gifts and electronics, home, toys, fashion and more. Discounted items will include TVs, Apple Watches, air fryers, robot vacuums, heaters and more. Amazon has also said it will offer deals across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys and Amazon devices.
BGR.com

Amazon is giving out free money for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. BGR has a huge guide that tells you about all the best Amazon gift card deals available now. In that big roundup, you’ll find so many terrific offers that get you free money. But there are also some special Prime Early Access Sale gift card deals available right now. And we want to make sure all of our readers know about them so they don’t miss out.
FOXBusiness

Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales

It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
TODAY.com

What Shop TODAY readers were buying Day 1 of Amazon's October Prime Day event

Day one of the Prime Early Access Sale, a flash-sale event created by Amazon, launched yesterday. We found thousands of deals across categories from fashion and beauty to tech and money-saving gadgets. With Day 2 of the 48-hour sale kicking off today, there are still a ton of exclusive deals to score on Amazon's vast discounted inventory.
Field & Stream

Best Moultrie Deals at Amazon’s October Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. In the world of trail cameras, Moultrie is one of the biggest names, and one of the most trusted brands. However, anyone who’s ever bought a trail cam (or even just looked at the price), knows how expensive they can get, especially if you need multiple cameras for your property. Fortunately, during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, there are some great deals on Moultrie trail cameras.
CNET

Blue Apron Meal Kits Are Now Available on Amazon, No Subscription Required

Blue Apron is now selling its easy meal kits on Amazon with no subscription required for the first time. The brand announced the third-party expansion and partnership with megaretailer Amazon on Thursday in an effort to reach a bigger customer base, and for those not keen on subscribing to a meal kit service.
