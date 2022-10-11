Read full article on original website
Related
Connecticut gets extra $11M for rent and utility assistance program
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury has allocated an additional $11 million to UniteCT, a rent and utility assistance program, according to an announcement Tuesday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The program helps households that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has previously received more than $400 million in federal funds. […]
CT rent assistance program receives another $11 million in funding
Connecticut's rental aid program, UniteCT, has received an additional $11 million from the federal government for tenants in need.
NBC Connecticut
Rental, Utility Assistance Program Receives Additional $11 Million
“With costs going up and everything, you’ve got to get some help from somewhere,” Howard Johnson, of Hartford, said. Financial relief for renters is on the way. On Tuesday, Governor Ned Lamont announced $11 million will be available for renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think it’s...
NBC Connecticut
How to Apply for Energy Assistance in Connecticut
The home heating season in Connecticut has barely begun, but people are already struggling to keep up with the skyrocketing cost of fuel. “They are just terrified of coming up with the money to heat their homes," said David Spurgas, owner of Viking Fuel in Norwich. “It is just terrible across the board. The people can’t afford the fuel, you don’t move the fuel. It is just not a good situation for us or the homeowners.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ctnewsjunkie.com
SNAP Benefits Expanded
Just as food inflation hit 11.4% this year, the state of Connecticut announced that it will expand eligibility to add more than 44,000 residents to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The SNAP program, formerly known as food stamps, currently serves more than 222,600 households, including 138,800 children. The new income...
Connecticut will no longer have to “pay twice” for renewable electricity
A rule change at ISO-New England means Connecticut ratepayers will no longer have to "pay twice" for renewable energy. The post Connecticut will no longer have to “pay twice” for renewable electricity appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CT aims to expand eligibility for food assistance program
About 44,000 more people in Connecticut could qualify for the state's food assistance program after officials adjusted income requirements.
98q.com
Junior Hunter Training Day held in Conn.
A Junior Hunter Training Day has been held by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and more are scheduled. The Conservation Education/Firearms Safety Program and several Connecticut sporting clubs offered mentored junior pheasant hunts on Saturday and plan additional dates this fall. These events are held free of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakesarearadio.net
Minnesotans Encouraged to Apply for Heating Assistance Now
(KDLM/MNN) – State commerce officials are urging Minnesotans to apply now for winter heating aid. Minnesota Energy Assistance executive director Michael Schmitz says families that earn up to 58 thousand dollars a year could be eligible. “The program will pay for current or past due bills for electricity, gas,...
98q.com
Absentee ballots in Conn. can now be requested online
The Connecticut Secretary of the State's website now includes a link that allows voters with a Connecticut driver’s license to request an absentee ballot online, rather than having to mail in an application or visit their town clerk in person. Ridgefield state Senator Will Haskell, vice-chair of the Government...
4th stimulus check update 2022 — Payments worth up to $1,050 to drop next month in multiple states – see if you qualify
MULTIPLE states are sending out direct payments worth up to $1,050 next month. The California Franchise Board began sending inflation relief checks to qualifying residents last week. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the state's budget in June, which included $17billion worth of inflation relief in form of tax rebates. The first...
98q.com
Conn. bucks national gas price trends
More drivers fueled up last week in the country, drawing upon a dwindling supply of domestic gasoline, which has pushed up national prices more than a dime according to AAA Northeast. Today’s national average of $3.92 for a gallon of self-serve, regular is 11 cents higher than last week, 20...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ctbites.com
Guide To 2022 Fall Cooking Classes in Connecticut
You’ve gotten the kids settled in school so, hey, maybe there is some schooling to be had for you too. Maybe you are looking to spice up your girls’ night out or do something beyond-the-water cooler with office mates. Maybe you are wanting to try a new hobby with a partner or honestly, maybe you just need some You Time. Something for yourself that expands your mind, your curiosity and possibly your palate. Take a class. The possibilities are endless and you’ll learn some skills that follow you through your life. What is not to love about that?
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: It’s illegal to charge a fee for using a credit card in CT, but how often is it happening?
(WFSB) - Have you ever been charged more money for using a credit card instead of cash?. Well, that’s illegal in Connecticut. Bob Harrigan would say he’s just an ordinary guy from Meriden. But he’s also become an expert at speaking up when he’s charged for using a...
Food Stamps: Connecticut Expands SNAP Eligibility to Better Address Food Insecurity
A move by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to expand the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will result in an additional 44,000 residents becoming eligible for help paying their food...
inklingsnews.com
Federal lawsuit calls attention to Connecticut gun legislations
Three gun owners, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League and the Second Amendment Foundation attempted to overturn the Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban by filing a federal lawsuit on Sept. 29. The Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban was passed in 2013 in response to the murder of 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary...
When does Connecticut change the clocks back?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
NewsTimes
Pickles to Silly String: 6 unusual CT laws and ordinances, both past and present
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several new laws went into effect at the start of October, including ones concerning dating apps and firearm background checks. While state laws are ever-evolving, some have been solidified in history like Connecticut’s famous Blue Laws, that included unusual mandates like using a pumpkin to give men what’s known now as a “bowl cut.”
Study: Your Dunkin’ order is only 82% accurate — but customers don’t care
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Your Dunkin’ order will be wrong in one out of every five visits — but customers are still happy, anyway, according to a new study from Intouch Insight. The group’s 2022 Drive-Thru Study looked into the nation’s largest and most popular fast food chains to find which ones were the […]
Three direct payments worth up to $1,050 going out in November – will you see more money?
STATES across the country have been offering residents relief payments set to be sent out in November. While the federal government has balked at approving another nationwide stimulus check, several states still have plans in place to send direct payments to households this year. In fact, more than a dozen...
Comments / 0