ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Connecticut gets extra $11M for rent and utility assistance program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury has allocated an additional $11 million to UniteCT, a rent and utility assistance program, according to an announcement Tuesday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The program helps households that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has previously received more than $400 million in federal funds. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Rental, Utility Assistance Program Receives Additional $11 Million

“With costs going up and everything, you’ve got to get some help from somewhere,” Howard Johnson, of Hartford, said. Financial relief for renters is on the way. On Tuesday, Governor Ned Lamont announced $11 million will be available for renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think it’s...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

How to Apply for Energy Assistance in Connecticut

The home heating season in Connecticut has barely begun, but people are already struggling to keep up with the skyrocketing cost of fuel. “They are just terrified of coming up with the money to heat their homes," said David Spurgas, owner of Viking Fuel in Norwich. “It is just terrible across the board. The people can’t afford the fuel, you don’t move the fuel. It is just not a good situation for us or the homeowners.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
ctnewsjunkie.com

SNAP Benefits Expanded

Just as food inflation hit 11.4% this year, the state of Connecticut announced that it will expand eligibility to add more than 44,000 residents to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The SNAP program, formerly known as food stamps, currently serves more than 222,600 households, including 138,800 children. The new income...
CONNECTICUT STATE
98q.com

Junior Hunter Training Day held in Conn.

A Junior Hunter Training Day has been held by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and more are scheduled. The Conservation Education/Firearms Safety Program and several Connecticut sporting clubs offered mentored junior pheasant hunts on Saturday and plan additional dates this fall. These events are held free of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#Job Training#The American Rescue Plan#Cdl#Green Jobs Infrastructure
lakesarearadio.net

Minnesotans Encouraged to Apply for Heating Assistance Now

(KDLM/MNN) – State commerce officials are urging Minnesotans to apply now for winter heating aid. Minnesota Energy Assistance executive director Michael Schmitz says families that earn up to 58 thousand dollars a year could be eligible. “The program will pay for current or past due bills for electricity, gas,...
MINNESOTA STATE
98q.com

Absentee ballots in Conn. can now be requested online

The Connecticut Secretary of the State's website now includes a link that allows voters with a Connecticut driver’s license to request an absentee ballot online, rather than having to mail in an application or visit their town clerk in person. Ridgefield state Senator Will Haskell, vice-chair of the Government...
CONNECTICUT STATE
98q.com

Conn. bucks national gas price trends

More drivers fueled up last week in the country, drawing upon a dwindling supply of domestic gasoline, which has pushed up national prices more than a dime according to AAA Northeast. Today’s national average of $3.92 for a gallon of self-serve, regular is 11 cents higher than last week, 20...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
ctbites.com

Guide To 2022 Fall Cooking Classes in Connecticut

You’ve gotten the kids settled in school so, hey, maybe there is some schooling to be had for you too. Maybe you are looking to spice up your girls’ night out or do something beyond-the-water cooler with office mates. Maybe you are wanting to try a new hobby with a partner or honestly, maybe you just need some You Time. Something for yourself that expands your mind, your curiosity and possibly your palate. Take a class. The possibilities are endless and you’ll learn some skills that follow you through your life. What is not to love about that?
CONNECTICUT STATE
inklingsnews.com

Federal lawsuit calls attention to Connecticut gun legislations

Three gun owners, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League and the Second Amendment Foundation attempted to overturn the Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban by filing a federal lawsuit on Sept. 29. The Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban was passed in 2013 in response to the murder of 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Pickles to Silly String: 6 unusual CT laws and ordinances, both past and present

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several new laws went into effect at the start of October, including ones concerning dating apps and firearm background checks. While state laws are ever-evolving, some have been solidified in history like Connecticut’s famous Blue Laws, that included unusual mandates like using a pumpkin to give men what’s known now as a “bowl cut.”
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy