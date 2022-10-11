Read full article on original website
98q.com
Police: 2 officers fatally shot, 3rd wounded in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Two police officers answering a domestic violence call were killed and a third was wounded in a burst of gunfire in Connecticut, authorities said Thursday, during a week when at least 10 officers have been shot around the country. The suspected shooter was also killed,...
Conn. bucks national gas price trends
More drivers fueled up last week in the country, drawing upon a dwindling supply of domestic gasoline, which has pushed up national prices more than a dime according to AAA Northeast. Today’s national average of $3.92 for a gallon of self-serve, regular is 11 cents higher than last week, 20...
Enrollment strong in CareerConneCT job training program
More than 1100 Connecticut residents have enrolled in CareerConneCT since the state’s newest and largest job training initiative, which is administered by the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy, began accepting applications in August. The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to get individuals in Connecticut whose employment has been...
