ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report

Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
POTUS
The List

Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows

Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
George W Bush
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jeb Bush
Washington Examiner

George HW Bush snubbed Trump at airport by hiding behind a newspaper: Report

Former President George H.W. Bush reportedly used a newspaper to hide from Donald Trump at an airport in the early 90s. Bush was just out of office when he stumbled upon Trump at an airport in the 1990s, New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman recounted in an anecdote that didn't make it in her new book.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Jeb Bush Fires Back at Trump’s Call to Probe His Dead Father

2016 Republican presidential hopeful and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush fired back at Donald Trump’s calls to investigate his late father, former President George H.W. Bush. At a rally Sunday evening in Arizona, Trump claimed that George H.W. Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant.” “They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that, it was quite secure,” Trump added. Late Sunday, the younger of the Bush brothers responded. “I am so confused,” Jeb Bush tweeted. “My dad enjoyed a good Chinese meal and enjoyed the challenge of 7-10 split. What the heck is up with you?” he continued, referencing a bowling outcome where the player has left two pins while eyeing a spare. Dating back to the 2016 campaign, Trump frequently attacked Jeb Bush for being “low energy.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling Alley#Fbi#Nara#Chinese#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
eenews.net

Joe Biden’s disaster presidency

This story was updated at 2:47 p.m. EDT. This isn’t how President Joe Biden planned to spend his fall. Riding high off the passage of major domestic policy achievements, he just celebrated the passage of major climate and health care legislation with a huge party on the White House South Lawn featuring musician James Taylor. Biden gleefully test-drove a Corvette at the Detroit Auto Show and was schmoozing with donors on the fundraising circuit to try to keep his party in power on Capitol Hill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
msn.com

87,000 IRS agents are ‘worst thing’ of Biden’s presidency, says Jared Moskowitz, congressional candidate. They’ll ‘be turned on the middle class.’

Jared Moskowitz, a Democratic candidate for Congress, said Thursday the worst thing that’s happened during President Joe Biden’s time in office is a new law adding “87,000 more” Internal Revenue Service agents. Moskowitz said the new IRS agents will target the middle class. Democrats in Congress,...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Ex-federal prosecutor on Trump's claims about Bush stashing away secret government files: 'People say stuff like this when they're guilty and scared'

Trump said former President George H.W. Bush kept secret government files at a Chinese restaurant. He also called for the late president to be investigated, despite Bush having died in 2018. Joyce Vance, a former prosecutor, said Trump's claims resembled those guilty people make. Joyce Vance, a former federal prosecutor,...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy