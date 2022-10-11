Read full article on original website
‘The View': Ana Navarro Reminds Trump That, Like McConnell’s, His Wives Weren’t Born in the US (Video)
Ana Navarro reminded Trump on Monday that, like Mitch McConnell’s, his ex-wife and current wife weren’t born in the U.S., but that doesn’t mean they love America any less than others. “Let me remind Donald Trump, ’cause obviously what he’s trying to do here is say that...
Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report
Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows
Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
Donald Trump is worth billions — here's how the former president has spent his cash
The 45th president is worth $3 billion, according to Forbes, and is the only billionaire to enter the White House. Take a look at his property empire.
Mike Pence's former chief of staff said it's 'absurd' that Donald Trump thinks he can declassify documents by 'thinking about it'
A former Mike Pence aide said it's "absurd" that Donald Trump claimed he can declassify documents with his mind. "If you're the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying, 'It's declassified,'" Trump said earlier this week. Marc Short, former chief of staff to Pence, said it...
Trump called a secret Oval Office bathroom the 'Monica Room' and claimed he had to have it remodeled because Obama used it: book
Trump dubbed his "secret bathroom" just off the Oval Office the "Monica Room," according to a new book. The book by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman said that Trump told guests he fully renovated his bathroom after Obama left. Officials later confirmed that the claim wasn't true, and only the toilets...
Trump's ex-chief of staff told him that 'the public will come to your grave and piss on it' if he didn't lower the flag in honor of McCain's death: book
John Kelly gave Trump a stark warning when he refused to lower flags in honor of John McCain's death. Kelly told Trump that he should reconsider because people will "piss" on his grave, according to an upcoming book. Trump kept flags raised at full staff until pressure from parties caused...
Trump privately asked Obama how he got high approval ratings, book says
Trump asked Obama how he kept his approval ratings high in 2016, according to a forthcoming book by NYT's Maggie Haberman. Trump posed the question when the two men first met in the Oval Office after he won the 2016 election. Trump publicly skewered Obama but was privately fixated with...
Washington Examiner
George HW Bush snubbed Trump at airport by hiding behind a newspaper: Report
Former President George H.W. Bush reportedly used a newspaper to hide from Donald Trump at an airport in the early 90s. Bush was just out of office when he stumbled upon Trump at an airport in the 1990s, New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman recounted in an anecdote that didn't make it in her new book.
H.R. McMaster was so worried Rudy Giuliani was a foreign agent that he made sure he was in the Oval Office whenever Giuliani visited, book says
McMaster, Trump's one-time national security advisor, was deeply concerned that Giuliani was an "influence agent" for Turkey or other foreign interests, the book said.
Jeb Bush Fires Back at Trump’s Call to Probe His Dead Father
2016 Republican presidential hopeful and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush fired back at Donald Trump’s calls to investigate his late father, former President George H.W. Bush. At a rally Sunday evening in Arizona, Trump claimed that George H.W. Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant.” “They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that, it was quite secure,” Trump added. Late Sunday, the younger of the Bush brothers responded. “I am so confused,” Jeb Bush tweeted. “My dad enjoyed a good Chinese meal and enjoyed the challenge of 7-10 split. What the heck is up with you?” he continued, referencing a bowling outcome where the player has left two pins while eyeing a spare. Dating back to the 2016 campaign, Trump frequently attacked Jeb Bush for being “low energy.”
George W. Bush injects his anti-Trump energy into Colorado's Senate race by fundraising with GOP hopeful Joe O'Dea
Former President George W. Bush is lending his support to the US Senate hopeful Joe O'Dea. O'Dea, a Republican in Colorado, has repeatedly said he doesn't want Trump to run again. Bush has also campaigned for and donated to Trump foils in Georgia, Alaska, and Wyoming. Former President George W....
Bret Baier presses ex-CIA intel officer standing by Hunter Biden 'Russian info' letter: 'It wasn't true'
David Priess, a former CIA officer, joined 'Special Report' to defend his signing of the letter positing Hunter's laptop could have been a Russian info campaign.
Contrary To Trump Claim, White House Ordered USS McCain Hidden During His 2019 Japan Trip
Despite what Donald Trump claimed at the time, the USS John McCain destroyer was partially hidden from view, by orders of the White House, when the then-president visited a Navy base in Japan in 2019, according to new records newly obtained by Bloomberg. The name on the warship, named for...
Trump said making new secret 'rich friends' was the thing he liked best about the presidency, book says
Former President Donald Trump said that the "rich friends" he secretly made while in office had made his term in the White House worth it, according to new extracts from a book by The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In extracts from the book, "Confidence Man," published in the Atlantic...
Donald Trump claims Bill Clinton ‘lost’ the nuclear codes in Truth Social post
As federal investigators continue to probe which White House materials Donald Trump took to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, the former president is claiming Bill Clinton lost the nuclear codes while in office. On Monday evening, Mr Trump reposted a statement on Truth Social from former Clinton military aide Robert...
eenews.net
Joe Biden’s disaster presidency
This story was updated at 2:47 p.m. EDT. This isn’t how President Joe Biden planned to spend his fall. Riding high off the passage of major domestic policy achievements, he just celebrated the passage of major climate and health care legislation with a huge party on the White House South Lawn featuring musician James Taylor. Biden gleefully test-drove a Corvette at the Detroit Auto Show and was schmoozing with donors on the fundraising circuit to try to keep his party in power on Capitol Hill.
National debt growth under every president from Richard Nixon to Joe Biden
Today's unprecedented $31 trillion national debt has been building for decades. See how much each president racked up from Richard Nixon to Joe Biden.
msn.com
87,000 IRS agents are ‘worst thing’ of Biden’s presidency, says Jared Moskowitz, congressional candidate. They’ll ‘be turned on the middle class.’
Jared Moskowitz, a Democratic candidate for Congress, said Thursday the worst thing that’s happened during President Joe Biden’s time in office is a new law adding “87,000 more” Internal Revenue Service agents. Moskowitz said the new IRS agents will target the middle class. Democrats in Congress,...
AOL Corp
Ex-federal prosecutor on Trump's claims about Bush stashing away secret government files: 'People say stuff like this when they're guilty and scared'
Trump said former President George H.W. Bush kept secret government files at a Chinese restaurant. He also called for the late president to be investigated, despite Bush having died in 2018. Joyce Vance, a former prosecutor, said Trump's claims resembled those guilty people make. Joyce Vance, a former federal prosecutor,...
