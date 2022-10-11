ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
westchesterfamily.com

Explore Sleepy Hollow: Halloween Haunts, Attractions, Events & More

With Halloween right around the corner, we are excited to share some fun ways to get into the spirit by taking a day trip to Sleepy Hollow and nearby Tarrytown. As the setting of Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” you might want to take a guided cemetery tour, see a performance of Irving’s “Legend” at his former home in Sunnyside, or view the Headless Horseman Statue. The area is also the location of Kykuit, the former home of the Rockerfeller family and the newly opened David Rockerfeller Creative Arts Center where you take enjoy performances, tours, and more. Being the Halloween season, you’ll also find tons of Halloween events and attractions like the SUP Witches Festival, tour of the historic Octagon House, Glass Pumpkin Patch, and so much more! Check out more below to help you plan your day trip to Sleepy Hollow.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
Yorktown Heights, NY
City
Chappaqua, NY
City
Village Of Pelham, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
City
Irvington, NY
Westchester County, NY
Government
City
Katonah, NY
City
White Plains, NY
Westchester County, NY
Society
Eater

Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?

Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Washington Irving
ryerecord.com

A Bit of Local History: From Favorite Hospital to Lingering Eyesore

It has been nearly eighteen years since residents of Rye and neighboring communities were shocked by the news that United Hospital had filed for bankruptcy and was officially closing its doors on December 31, 2004. An article in the New York Times at the time captured the widespread feeling in its headline: “Community Reels Over Plan to Close Its Only Hospital.”
RYE, NY
PIX11

Body found in Central Park pond

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man’s body was found in a Central Park pond on Monday, police said. The man was found face down in Turtle Pond around 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man hasn’t been identified. The medical examiner will try to determine his cause […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Music Festival#Poetry#Public Art#Barton Orchards#Irving#The Chappaqua Children#Chamber Music#Friends
Secret NYC

These 5 NYC Restaurants Are Among The NY Times’ Best Places To Dine In America

NYC is known for its delicious food, so it’s no surprise that multiple restaurants from NYC made their way on the NY Times’s Best U.S. Restaurants list for 2022. Of the chosen 50, some restaurants are old timers, while others are fairly new to the dining scene, but their one thing in common–the food is amazing. Here’s a look into the five restaurants (three in Manhattan, one in Brooklyn, and one in Queens) that made their way onto the highly regarded list: Cantonese restaurant Bonnie’s is named after the owner’s mother, who was born and raised in Brooklyn. The place is packed practically from open to close, but with a menu as good as theirs it’s easy to see why.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 8 Best Beacon NY Restaurants

Beacon, New York is just about a two-hour drive from New York City. When I visited Beacon for the first time, I was blown away by how delightful and charming the town was in addition to how good the food was. This town is filled with a plethora of eateries...
BEACON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
Hudson Valley Post

Shocking New Details In Murder Of New York Dad in Hudson Valley

We learned more shocking new details regarding the murder of a New York father. Officials also finally released what happened in the moments before the murder. On Tuesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced a Dutchess County Grand Jury has concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Paul J. Kutz, which occurred on October 2.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Orange County Town Transforms into a Halloween Haven this Weekend

Those of us that grew up in Orange County and those who live there now are all familiar with Washingtonville. Back in the day I probably drove through Washingtonville more that actually visiting it. It’s on the way to a lot of places. But one day when I was older I decided to stop in Washingtonville, walk around, and maybe do some shopping. What a great day it was.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY city named one of the safest cities in America

A city in Upstate New York has been named one of the 100 safest cities in America. Personal finance website WalletHub published a new list of 2022′s Safest Cities in America, comparing nearly 200 cities as the U.S. continues to face Covid-19 and more than 500 mass shootings this year. Key metrics include percentages of residents who are fully vaccinated, assaults per capita, road quality, risk of natural disasters, and financial safety, including factors like the unemployment rate.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy