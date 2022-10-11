Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suspicious death in Hines Oregon
Hines, Or (Released by the Hines Police Department)-On October 12, 2022 at approximately 1511 hours Hines PD responded to the West Ridge Apartments in Hines for a death investigation. Upon arrival of Hines PD and EMS, it was determined to be a Suspicious Death Investigation. Oregon State Police investigators were...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Adult in Custody Leaves Powder River Work Crew and is Apprehended
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Corrections) On October 12, Powder River Correctional Facility had an unauthorized departure by an adult in custody (AIC) on a work crew project for the US Forest Service (USFS) near Dixie Summit in Grant County, Oregon. Hal Andrew Davis, III left the area in a USFS vehicle that was left unattended with the keys in the ignition at approximately 1:20 pm. Davis was apprehended at 1:33 pm at Indian Creek by Oregon State Police. Davis is currently lodged in the Grant County jail in Canyon City.
elkhornmediagroup.com
GCSO detains two escapees in separate incidents
GRANT COUNTY – (Press release from Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley) On the afternoon of October 12th, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was advised that an inmate from the Powder River Correctional Facility in Baker County that was assigned to a work crew in the area, had stolen a government vehicle.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Celebration of life for former Harney County Sheriff
Harney County, Or (Released by Harney County Sheriff’s Office)-There will be a celebration of life for former Harney County Sheriff Greg Peterson on October 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM at 707 SW Kalama Ave. in Redmond, OR. Peterson was a deputy from 1989 until 1992 when he joined Burns...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fines, probation & more for man guilty of hunting on another’s land
CANYON CITY – A man was recently found guilty in Grant County Circuit Court for Hunting on Cultivated/Enclosed Land of Another. Stephen T Orchard, 35, was convicted on one count of Hunting on Cultivated/Enclosed Land of Another–committed on or around September 21st of 2021. Orchard was sentenced to...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Public Use Restrictions to lift on Emigrant Cr. Ranger Dist.
HINES, OR – (Press release from the Malheur National Forest) With cooler temperatures and season-moderating conditions, the South-Zone of the Malheur National Forest, Emigrant Creek Ranger District, will be rescinding the Public Use Restrictions (PURs) effective 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. At that time the Industrial Fire Precaution Level, (IFPL), will also decrease from Level II to Level I, however the Fire Danger remains High.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Burns Paiute Tribe signs agreement with State of Oregon, ODFW
BURNS – (Press release from the ODFW) The Burns Paiute Tribe, a federally-recognized Indian tribe, signed an agreement with the State of Oregon and ODFW to continue support and cooperation to protect and enhance fish and wildlife, cultural resources, and habitat connectivity. “This agreement affirms the role of the...
Comments / 0