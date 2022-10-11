BAKER CITY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Corrections) On October 12, Powder River Correctional Facility had an unauthorized departure by an adult in custody (AIC) on a work crew project for the US Forest Service (USFS) near Dixie Summit in Grant County, Oregon. Hal Andrew Davis, III left the area in a USFS vehicle that was left unattended with the keys in the ignition at approximately 1:20 pm. Davis was apprehended at 1:33 pm at Indian Creek by Oregon State Police. Davis is currently lodged in the Grant County jail in Canyon City.

GRANT COUNTY, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO