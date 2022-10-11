ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mansionglobal.com

Renovated Victorian Residence in London Lists for Nearly £8 Million

A refurbished Victorian home in London has hit the market for £7.895 million (US$8.93 million). The more than 8,400-square-foot residence is located on the northside of Clapham Common, a triangular-shaped park in South London’s Clapham district. It features a number of period details, including fresco ceilings, plus far-reaching views of the city, according to Savills, which listed the property late last month.
The Independent

What are the top autumn/winter interiors trends?

I must admit that although this summer’s unrelenting heat made the cool composure of a Mediterranean villa, its whitewashed walls and terracotta tiles, all the more appealing, I’m beginning to backpedal. The chill grip of the autumn air has served as a nostalgic reminder of what it is to live in Britain for most of the year; a reminder that has done little to disappoint me so far. It’s too early to turn the heating on (perhaps I’ll wait til 2024…), but I’ve hung up my knitwear to air, I’ve thrown blankets over the back of the sofa and across...
The Independent

What’s new for our homes from the Decorex interior design fair?

Autumn is knocking on our doors like a harbinger of change, bringing crisp air and fresh perspectives. As if on cue, the vast, breezy space of Olympia London is buzzing with brand-new launches as the annual interior design fair, Decorex, commences. Between 9-12 October, this highly anticipated exhibition welcomes designers and makers to come together in celebration of exciting new products and impressive displays.Here is what’s new for our homes this autumn from the best in design at Decorex – starting with wallpaper.When my parents first moved into my childhood home, the very first thing they did was remove the...
cottagesgardens.com

A Regal and Elegant French Chateau Asks €11.5 M

Live like royalty at this French chateau called “Petit Versailles.” Despite its name, there is nothing “petite” about it, totaling 16,145 square feet set on almost 50 acres. To reside in this elegant castle and frolic in its gardens, it costs €11.5 million or $11,386,139 USD.
tinyhousetalk.com

Four-Level Tokyo Micro Apartment

While we’re no strangers here to tiny spaces, this crazy 4-story micro apartment in Tokyo is something totally new! The apartment consists of 4 stories — two of which are a micro wet-bath and a twin-sized loft area. The other two stories are just 6.5 feet x 6.5 feet and act as the kitchen and living room/entryway.
hunker.com

HomeGoods Is Having a Major Clearance Sale Just In Time for Prime Day

With Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale officially live, there are plenty of competing sales popping up with equally amazing deals. HomeGoods is joining in on the fun with a massive clearance sale, including brand-new markdowns on all sorts of home essentials like Dutch ovens and knife sets. Scroll through for a few of our budget-friendly favorites — all under $25.
archiscene.net

Furniture Storage as Part of A Modern Home

Modern living has massively shifted our ways of organizing our home in the past two decades. With accessibility of “fast furniture” millennials are today accumulating furniture at a much faster pace than previous generations. Yet most millennials today do not own a home, a paradox of today’s modern living.
domino

Crate & Barrel’s New Lucia Eames Collection Includes a Modern Heirloom-Quality Menorah

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Bringing the unrealized work of an artist to life would prove challenging for any brand, but having a hand-drawn road map certainly helps. Crate & Barrel’s collection with the Lucia Eames Archive, which debuts today, draws exclusively from the designer’s rarely seen works. With the help of the Eames family and Form Portfolios, the retailer unearthed sketches of products to draw inspiration from or reproduce. “It was central to our process to think through: What would Lucia want? What would she like or dislike?” Sebastian Brauer, Crate & Barrel’s senior vice president of product design, shares. “The family was right there with us helping unlock all of that through their memories.”
hunker.com

The Best Prime Early Access Robot Vacuum Deals

The Prime Early Access Sale is the perfect time to stock up on everything from household essentials to deeply discounted holiday gifts. And if there's one product that can cover both, it's robot vacuums. Whether you need one for your own home or want a housewarming gift that people will actually use, there's never been a better time than now to buy one. With massive deals on highly rated picks from bestselling brands, these are the best robot vacuum deals you can score during the Prime Early Access Sale.
hunker.com

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Is the Best Time to Stock Up on Household Essentials

With inflation still going strong, we'll take any opportunity we can get to stock up on everyday essentials at a fraction of the price. And while Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is an ideal time to get your holiday shopping done, it's also a smart move to buy the not-so-fun (but necessary) things your household requires. With that in mind, keep scrolling for 15 standout deals on home and personal care products, and be sure to browse the full selection for all the necessities.
hunker.com

Sophie Lou Jacobsen and Ghia Teamed Up for a Stunning Glassware Collection

A beverage is only ever as tasty as the vessel it's consumed from. The non-alcoholic aperitif brand called Ghia is embracing this universal truth, having just released a limited glassware collection with designer Sophie Lou Jacobsen. The Totem Glass Collection brings together Jacobsen's stylistic approach to everyday objects and Ghia's...
techaiapp.com

NORRØN Architects’ Studio Space in Copenhagen

In Copenhagen, NORRØN’s new studio space interprets the historical layers of a former warehouse into an industrial aesthetic with a refined twist. With the renovation of their new studio, the architecture firm seized an opportunity to experiment with both the use of materials as well as questioning conventional office typologies. They created a workspace divided into different zones rather than separate units.
