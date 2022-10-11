ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

Woman tricks husband into coming home early by letting teen daughter drive his new car past baseball game he's watching

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother loved my grandfather very much, but she was jealous and possessive. When my grandfather was home, my grandmother was happy. If went somewhere without her, like a local neighborhood baseball game, for example, she was inconsolable.
Aabha Gopan

Woman refuses to let brother-in-law sleep beside her

Losing a spouse to death can make one emotionally vulnerable, depressed, and more. How long people will take to recover from this will vary from one person to another. During this time, they require their family’s and friends’ support.
iheart.com

Watch: Eerie Vanishing Figure Appears in Background of Camping IVideo

A YouTuber filming a camping instructional video was taken aback when he reviewed his footage and noticed a man briefly appears in the background of the scene before seemingly vanishing into thin air. The spooky incident reportedly occurred at a lake in Northern Ontario during the making of what was meant to be a demonstration of how to cook S'mores using a Swedish stove. In the video, as the outdoorsman prepares a spot outside of his cabin for filming and his dog wanders around in front of the camera, a man can be seen off in the distance walking towards the shore of the lake. However, before he completely moves out of frame, the mysterious stranger inexplicably fades into nothing and disappears from sight.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Ceiling Fan#Balloons#Dinner Set Gang#Lynchian
TVLine

House of the Dragon Recap: Last Supper

For a brief moment in this week’s House of the Dragon, it looks like King Viserys’ dream of family unity might actually come to pass. Because, really, who’d be able to refuse the last wishes of a visibly dying man who’s merely asking his kin not to destroy each other? But then there’s a confusing conversation that happens right before Viserys breathes his last, and that seems like it will change everything. Are we really surprised? After all, while it might be nice to imagine a world in which Alicent and Rhaenyra fly together on dragon back, see the great wonders...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

Tom Murphy, the Chess Hustler Who Will Stare Down Anyone

Gamblers is a podcast about men and women who live by their wits and wagers. People who bet big on themselves, and won. From golf and chess hustlers to a Super Bowl handicapper, Season 2 focuses on the fascinating lives of professional underground gamblers and how they make their money.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy