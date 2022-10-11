Read full article on original website
Voices: A British citizen will die in prison in the US. Liz Truss won’t intervene
The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
King Charles is heard saying 'dear oh dear' as he greets under-fire PM Liz Truss for their first weekly audience
King Charles let out a 'dear oh dear' as he met under-fire Prime Minister Liz Truss for their first ever weekly audience. The monarch, 73, was overheard making the apparent gaffe at Buckingham Palace yesterday. Last month, the pair spoke briefly during a special meeting following the death of Charles's...
Commanding no loyalty, with no winning moves, Liz Truss is facing her endgame | Henry Hill
Conservative leaders can survive being detested – but when the party starts to think about who could replace them, it’s all over, says ConservativeHome deputy editor Henry Hill
Starmer warns Tory MPs they will not be forgiven for backing ‘kamikaze’ budget
Voters will not forgive the Conservative Party if it continues to “defend” the madness of Liz Truss’s “kamikaze” mini-budget, according to Sir Keir Starmer.The Labour leader issued the warning to Tory MPs as he accused the Prime Minister of being “lost in denial” and “ducking responsibility” for the consequences of her Government’s economic policies.Ms Truss said the UK will see “higher growth and lower inflation” as a result of her plan and insisted she will stick to her pledge not to reduce public spending.She also said Sir Keir has undergone a “Damascene conversion” to support legislation to repeal a hike...
'Like a wake': Mood in Britain's ruling party darkens as new PM Truss faces fury from lawmakers
Spare a thought for British Conservative members of parliament.
Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted
Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian forces will be ‘annihilated’ if Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says senior EU official
EU foreign policy chief rules out nuclear response to Putin but vows powerful answer from military
Call for urgent victim rights review after sexsomnia rape case
An urgent review of rights available to victims after their court cases are dropped has been urged by Labour. It comes after the CPS apologised to a woman whose rape case was wrongfully closed over claims she had an episode of sexsomnia, a rare sleep condition. The BBC found 60...
Liz Truss accused of ‘betraying’ renters as no-fault eviction ban could be ditched
Liz Truss’s government has been accused of betraying renters over plans that could see a promised ban on no-fault evictions ditched and affordable home requirements dropped.Labour and housing campaigners were quick to hit out at a report detailing Tory plans to drastically reform housing regulations.One of the most eye-catching proposals would see some developers handed an exemption from building affordable homes, as well as plans to scrap some environmental protections, according to The Times.The paper also reported that expected legislation prepared by former levelling up secretary Michael Gove to ban no-fault evictions could be shelved.Matthew Pennycook, Labour’s shadow housing minister,...
Liz Truss: Mark Drakeford says PM has not called him yet
Wales' first minister says he still has not had a call from Liz Truss, five weeks after she became prime minister. Mark Drakeford said he was disappointed "that the prime minister chooses to talk about the first ministers of Wales and Scotland" rather than to them. He said it had...
Police commissioners ‘given no detail’ of how 20% crime cut demanded by Truss and Braverman will work
Police and crime commissioners say they have been given no information on how the 20 per cent cut to murder and other crime types demanded by the prime minister and home secretary will work.Liz Truss proposed the targets in July during her successful Conservative Party leadership campaign, when police sources lambasted the plans as “incoherent”.The new home secretary, Suella Braverman, confirmed the government was pursuing the policy with a letter to all police forces in England and Wales last month.In her speech to the Conservative conference last week, she said: “The prime minister and I want to see homicide, serious...
Ex-minister Lord Frost warns Liz Truss not to cave in to Brussels' demands just to solve Northern Ireland Brexit row despite admitting impasse had led to 'fragile' relationship with the EU
Lord Frost fired a warning shot at Liz Truss over Northern Ireland today, warning the Prime Minister not to cave in to EU demands to solve the ongoing post-Brexit trade row. Frost, who led UK negotiations with Brussels ahead of quitting the bloc, hit out as he faced peers this afternoon.
Slapdown for Rees-Mogg over attack on economic forecasters
Downing Street has administered a slapdown to Jacob Rees-Mogg after the business secretary publicly denigrated the government’s official economic forecaster and suggested the chancellor might ignore its findings.Mr Rees-Mogg’s broadside against the Office for Budget Responsibility was greeted with incredulity by economists, with one saying that its input was vital to the credibility of any statements made by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.And today, Liz Truss’s official spokesperson said the prime minister had full confidence in the OBR’s ability to forecast accurately.The spokesperson also said that the IMF – which came in for another tongue-lashing from Mr Rees-Mogg – played an...
Changing PM would be disastrously bad idea, says foreign secretary
Getting rid of Liz Truss would be a "disastrously bad idea", the foreign secretary has said, as he defended the prime minister's economic plans. James Cleverly said the PM - who has been in office for 37 days - would stick to her plans despite Tory unrest over tax cuts.
The Guardian view on Tory environment chaos: turning back the clock
The latest schism to open up in Liz Truss’s cabinet is less surprising than it might have been, had divisions over tax and welfare policies not already emerged. But the decision by the business secretary, Jacob Rees-Mogg, to oppose her publicly over solar energy plans is still a dramatic one that leaves her looking even weaker and more exposed. Having previously stressed his support for fracking, and oil and gas drilling in the North Sea, Mr Rees-Mogg used an article in the Guardian to deny that he opposes green energy. While Ms Truss wants to restrict new solar installations on farmland, Mr Rees-Mogg’s deregulatory fervour extends beyond fossil fuels to renewables as well.
'Let's see': Kwasi Kwarteng admits he WON'T rule out another U-turn on Corporation Tax - as No10 rewrites his mini-Budget and Truss fights to save her premiership from furious Tories and markets
Kwasi Kwarteng tonight failed to rule out a further U-turn on his mini-Budget as mutinous Tory MPs and volatile markets continued to pile pressure on both him and Liz Truss. The Chancellor and Prime Minister appear to be stumbling towards junking more of their flagship economic policies - announced only three weeks ago - as they fight for their political futures.
Backbenchers should unite behind Prime Minister, says Badenoch
Tory backbenchers threatening to revolt should unite behind the Prime Minister, Kemi Badenoch has said.Liz Truss has been facing growing scrutiny from within her own party in recent weeks amid the fallout from her Government’s mini-budget.Ms Truss met with Conservative MPs at a 1922 Committee meeting on Wednesday, with some backbenchers already talking of a revolt or alternative leadership.But International Trade Secretary Ms Badenoch urged her party to “get behind” the Prime Minister’s growth plans.Her comments followed a visit to the Glenkinchie Distillery in East Lothian on Thursday.She told the PA news agency: “I think that at the moment, given...
Expectations of imminent Truss U-turn on corporation tax
Liz Truss was today accused of leading the government into “utter chaos” as rumours swirled around Westminster of a further U-turn on her mini-Budget package – with a backtrack on corporation tax looking increasingly likely.The prime minister last month cancelled a planned rise in the tax on company profits from 19p to 25p, but reports in The Sun and newswire Bloomberg today suggested this could be fully or partially ditched in response to intense pressure from markets and angry Conservative MPs.The reports followed The Independent’s revelation earlier this week that officials at 10 Downing Street were going through chancellor Kwasi...
Ditching Truss would be ‘disastrously bad idea’, says ally Cleverly
Allies of Liz Truss have rallied round the Prime Minister after she came under intense pressure from her own MPs to abandon her economic plan following a market backlash to the measures.The Tory leader endured a bruising appearance with her backbenchers on Wednesday evening but her supporters insisted her tax-cutting, pro-growth agenda must be allowed to progress.With Ms Truss’s leadership already being questioned after little more than a month in the job, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said a change at the top of the party would be a “disastrously bad idea”.At a stormy meeting of the backbench 1922 Committee in...
UK's Kwarteng refuses to rule out tax U-turn as pressure grows on Truss
LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng refused to say on Thursday if he would stick with his plan not to raise business taxes as media reported Prime Minister Liz Truss was rethinking an economic programme that plunged markets into turmoil.
