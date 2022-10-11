Read full article on original website
Guardians rally for 3 runs in the 9th to stun Yankees, take 2-1 advantage in ALDS
Only a day removed from a dramatic extra-inning win in Game 2 of the ALDS, the Cleveland Guardians shocked the New York Yankees again on Saturday. Trailing by two, the Guardians rallied for three runs in the ninth inning, earning a 6-5 win and a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-five series.
Caleb Williams and USC run out of time and magic, fall at Utah for first loss
Caleb Williams had another huge game with five touchdown passes, but No. 7 USC lost 43-42 to No. 20 Utah and Cam Rising to drop to 6-1 this season.
Oregon to Host ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ For UCLA Football Showdown
The Bruins and Ducks are set to face off in ESPN’s game of the week for the second time in a row, this time in Eugene.
