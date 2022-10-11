Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Pit bull attacked 81-year-old father in Millcreek
MILLCREEK — A Millcreek man, 81, is recovering after a pit bull attacked him, sending him to the hospital. "It's the most terrifying experience I've ever had," Larry Overton said. "It all happened so quickly." The 81-year-old was out for his daily walk around 8 a.m. Friday on a...
ksl.com
Adult son arrested for stabbing his father multiple times, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man was critically injured Friday night after police say he was stabbed multiple times by his son. The stabbing occurred in an apartment at 1159 W. 4020 South following a dispute between the man and his son, according to Taylorsville Deputy Chief Todd Gray. The victim was transported to a hospital and his condition has since stabilized.
ksl.com
South Jordan police investigating early morning shooting
SOUTH JORDAN — A 31-year-old man was shot in South Jordan in the early morning hours on Saturday. South Jordan police are still investigating the incident, but South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson said there is no immediate danger to the public. The man was shot once in each...
ksl.com
Man injured in stabbing at Pioneer Park
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating a stabbing at Pioneer Park. Police were called about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday to an area near 300 South and 400 West when a man "pulled out a screwdriver and began stabbing the victim in the face, head and left shoulder," according to a police booking affidavit. A 65-year-old man with injuries not considered to be life-threatening was located. Officers gave the man first aid until paramedics arrived and transported him to a local hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Man in custody following domestic violence incident, SWAT response in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A domestic violence incident early Saturday morning led to a SWAT team response, and Salt Lake police say they took a man into custody. Officers responded to an apartment on the 500 block of Dexter Street after a 911 call at 3:24 a.m. reported the sound of at least one gunshot, according to a news release from Salt Lake police. They set up a perimeter and started checking the area.
ksl.com
Utah hits record number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles this year
SALT LAKE CITY — With two months left in 2022, Utah has already seen a 30-plus-year record in the number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles. Fifteen bicyclists have died on roads across the Beehive State in bike vs. car fatalities this year, including three children. The last time that number reached as high as 10 was 2006, according to statistics from the Utah Department of Transportation.
ksl.com
2nd man sentenced in 2019 Millcreek fatal shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — A second man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges related to a 2019 shooting in Millcreek that resulted in another man's death. Prosecutors say the disagreement began over threatening Facebook messages. Edgar Omar Esquivel, 22, of West Jordan pleaded guilty on Oct. 4...
ksl.com
Woman charged with negligent homicide, careless driving in death of 9-year-old boy
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is facing criminal charges in relation to a crash that killed one 9-year-old boy and critically injured another earlier this year. Shantil Woods Garn was charged in 3rd District Court on Oct. 5 with four crimes in connection with the crash, including negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; careless driving, a class C misdemeanor; and infractions for failure to operate within a single lane and speeding.
RELATED PEOPLE
ksl.com
Teens charged as adults in fatal carjacking attempt police say was 'random'
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers with extensive juvenile criminal histories have been charged as adults in connection with a fatal shooting in Salt Lake City in September, which prosecutors say appears to have been done at random. Christian Rodriguez, 16, of West Jordan, was charged Friday in 3rd...
ksl.com
Judge recommends 20 years in prison for Utahn who caused fatal wrong-way crash
SALT LAKE CITY — A Cottonwood Heights man will spend at least 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges related to a wrong-way crash that killed a woman and injured two others. On April 19, 2021, Justin Wayne Robertson entered I-215 at 6200 South going the...
ksl.com
Pleasant Grove man enters guilty plea, admitting to murdering his ex-girlfriend
TOOELE — A Pleasant Grove man has pleaded guilty to murder, admitting to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child. Brandon Scott Zipperle, 29, was charged with aggravated murder, but an Oct. 4 plea deal downgraded the charge to murder, which is also a first-degree felony. The deal also included dismissing two counts of obstructing justice and one count of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, all second-degree felonies.
ksl.com
'I lost everything': Recovering addict helps law enforcers warn Utahns of 'rainbow fentanyl'
HOLLADAY — Fifteen years ago, Chris Lovell was living a good life. "I had a business. I had a house, a girlfriend. I had everything I wanted," he said. But after an injury, Lovell started taking prescription painkillers and soon became addicted. "Four years later, I got a mugshot,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Slain real estate agent's brother says plea deal went too far
SALT LAKE CITY — A small group of about 15 people gathered outside the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office on Thursday afternoon to protest a plea deal they think is letting the man who admitted to killing their relative and friend off "too easy." Dean Belov, brother of...
ksl.com
Sandy woman shares frustration of ongoing battle with COVID-19
SANDY — Even with her bubbly and outgoing personality, Jill Anderson is scared. "The longer I have it, the worse it's getting," she said. It's been two years since Anderson was diagnosed with COVID-19. Even though society seems to have put the pandemic behind them, she's still dealing with...
ksl.com
Utah elections 2022: Here are some local races to watch
SALT LAKE CITY — It's election season. On Oct. 18, ballots will be mailed to Utah's registered voters — Election Day is Nov. 8, and by January, a few new faces will be sworn in to help lead the Beehive State. All eyes are on the U.S. House...
ksl.com
University of Utah to dole out one of the largest university-affiliated awards for climate change
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah's Wilkes Center for Climate Science and Policy will be administering a $1.5-million international prize to recognize and support the "world's most promising ideas" to address the impacts of climate change. U. President Taylor Randall, along with local philanthropists Scott Anderson and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Many Americans admit lying about COVID-19 in a new survey. Here's their rationale
SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly half of Americans acknowledged they weren't truthful about their COVID-19 status or didn't follow public health measures at the height of the pandemic in a new nationwide survey led in part by a team of University of Utah Health researchers. Wanting to feel normal...
ksl.com
Jefferson throws 5 TDs, leads Arkansas to win over BYU
PROVO, Utah — KJ Jefferson threw for 367 yards and a career-high five touchdowns to lead Arkansas to a 52-35 victory over BYU on Saturday. Raheim Sanders added a career-high 175 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground for Arkansas (4-3), which snapped a three-game losing streak after rolling up 644 total yards on the Cougars.
Comments / 0