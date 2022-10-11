Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial AirportLarry LeaseMckinney, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Plano Residents Outraged over Lack of Short-Term Rental RestrictionsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Related
These North Texas cities were named some of the best small cities in America
According to the report, Southlake had the lowest housing costs in the nation and the fifth-highest home ownership rate in the country.
Study Found That Frisco And Plano Pay The Highest Monthly Bills In Texas
While the inflation rate appears to be slowing down at the national level, in August it still was 8.3% above the same period last year. In Doxo.com’s recent report on household spending by city, Frisco and Plano lead the state on the highest monthly bills per household, paying around 34 to 36 percent more than the national average.
DFW insurance agency suing Plano investment company after destructive Balch Springs fire
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — State Farm Lloyds is suing on behalf of three individuals after they had their homes damaged or destroyed by the massive fire in Balch Springs caused by mowing on a property owned by a Plano-based investment company. The suit is asking for the investment company,...
Do you believe it? 3 North Texas cities named some of the best cities in the nation to drive in
There is nothing worse than awful drivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wylie, Texas Named One Of The Best Places To Live For Families In The US
The Fortune 25 Best Places to Live for Families has been released and the results may seem surprising. Wylie, Texas, home of the infamous 1980 ax murder, was ranked number two on the list. The town’s quaint and picturesque landscape seems like a perfect place to settle down, and according...
North Texas Getting Its First State Park In 25 Years
North Texans, get out your tents and hiking boots! A new state park will soon be open to the public. For several years now, Palo Pinto Mountain State Park has been in the planning stages and will be the first new state park in a quarter of a century. Palo...
3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales
Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
Why Lie? You Might Be Surprised by Fortune Magazine’s No. 2 Family-Friendly Place to Call Home
Ann Arbor, Michigan, is the best U.S. city for families, according to Fortune Magazine, but it’s the No. 2 spot — Collin County’s Wylie, Texas — that caught our eye and maybe even had us asking, “You sure about that?”. People across the country have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suburban Rent Increases in the Dallas Market Correlate With Pandemic
For the past two-and-a-half years, the pandemic has shaken up the ways that we live and work. The option of working from home has created less of a concern for housing choice. As a result, cities in the suburbs have been experiencing faster rent growth than the core cities they surround, a recent analysis by Apartment List confirmed.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Three North Texas Cities Crack Top 100 ‘Best Small City in America' Study
The cities of Southlake, Allen and Flower Mound ranked as the best small towns to live in the country in 2022 by data company WalletHub. Southlake was ranked No. 35 in WalletHub's 2022 'Best Small Cities in America' study, which ranked cities with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 in five overall areas: affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life and safety.
WFAA
Number of active real estate agents in Dallas, Austin and Houston plunges
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. The number of real estate agents who sold one or more homes last month dropped sharply in Dallas — and even more in Austin — in another sign of the rapidly cooling housing market in Texas.
luxury-houses.net
Seeks $4.395 Million, This Stunning Mediterranean Home in Frisco is Perfect for Entertaining with Gorgeous Views of The Expansive Yard
2059 Lilac Ln, Frisco, Texas is a contemporary Mediterranean estate on almost an acre lot in gated Hills of Kingswood comfortable with a thoughtful floor plan & architectural details making entertaining or relaxing easy. This Home in Frisco offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2059 Lilac Ln, please contact Jeff Cheney (Phone: 214-705-7827) at Monument Realty for full support and perfect service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Customers Watch in Terror as Texas Manager Gets Violently Beaten
The manager of a Hooters in Plano, Texas is seeking justice after being savagely attacked at his job. 27-year-old Waldo Montano was working his shift at Hooters when he recognized a group of kids walking around selling chocolate bars inside the store, "They've come in several times since I've been working there for over a year," Montano said.
Don’t Be Spooked by Home Prices; They’re Dropping Like the Temperature This Fall
The housing market seems downright ghastly this time of year (especially this year!), but experts say the fall and winter months represent the best times of the year to purchase a new dwelling. Analysts with ATTOM Data Solutions told CandysDirt.com that the best home-buying days nationally are Nov. 28, Jan....
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
At some point Collin County woke up and thought, “How many activities could fit in one weekend?” Turns out, a lot. From festivals to concerts to car shows, it’ll be hard to choose where to go first. Take a look at our favorite picks to help you make up your mind.
keranews.org
Dallas, other North Texas cities, are fighting Oncor’s proposed rate hike
The increase would amount to an 11.2% increase for average residential customers, adding about $6.02 to their monthly bills, according to a presentation made by Dallas’ Manager of Regulatory Affairs Nick Fehrenbach to a council committee last week. It would increase the city’s streetlighting rates by 1.6%. Consultants...
2 Dallas restaurants ranked the best for pulled pork in the world: Food experts report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Man, oh man, Texas barbecue just keeps holding itself on the highest of pedestals when it comes to cooking meats in the country. One of the staples of barbecue not only in Texas but across the country is pulled pork, and it just so happens to be National Pulled Pork Day on Wednesday, October 12!
airwaysmag.com
Oneworld Alliance Relocates to Texas
DALLAS – The oneworld Alliance will move its global headquarters to Fort Worth, Texas, where it will join founding member American Airlines (AA). The alliance headquarters are currently located in New York City. The relocation is set for this December. The airline alliance will join AAs on its new...
Dallas pizza place ranked in report’s top 20 pizza shops in America
Pizza is an important part of the culture of the world and in the United States as it is one of the most consumed food items beside hamburgers and other such food giants.
Local Profile
Plano, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.http://www.localprofile.com
Comments / 0