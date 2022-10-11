ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Plano, TX
KBAT 99.9

3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales

Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt

Suburban Rent Increases in the Dallas Market Correlate With Pandemic

For the past two-and-a-half years, the pandemic has shaken up the ways that we live and work. The option of working from home has created less of a concern for housing choice. As a result, cities in the suburbs have been experiencing faster rent growth than the core cities they surround, a recent analysis by Apartment List confirmed.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Three North Texas Cities Crack Top 100 ‘Best Small City in America' Study

The cities of Southlake, Allen and Flower Mound ranked as the best small towns to live in the country in 2022 by data company WalletHub. Southlake was ranked No. 35 in WalletHub's 2022 'Best Small Cities in America' study, which ranked cities with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 in five overall areas: affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life and safety.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
luxury-houses.net

Seeks $4.395 Million, This Stunning Mediterranean Home in Frisco is Perfect for Entertaining with Gorgeous Views of The Expansive Yard

2059 Lilac Ln, Frisco, Texas is a contemporary Mediterranean estate on almost an acre lot in gated Hills of Kingswood comfortable with a thoughtful floor plan & architectural details making entertaining or relaxing easy. This Home in Frisco offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2059 Lilac Ln, please contact Jeff Cheney (Phone: 214-705-7827) at Monument Realty for full support and perfect service.
FRISCO, TX
LoneStar 92

Customers Watch in Terror as Texas Manager Gets Violently Beaten

The manager of a Hooters in Plano, Texas is seeking justice after being savagely attacked at his job. 27-year-old Waldo Montano was working his shift at Hooters when he recognized a group of kids walking around selling chocolate bars inside the store, "They've come in several times since I've been working there for over a year," Montano said.
PLANO, TX
CW33

2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Dallas, other North Texas cities, are fighting Oncor’s proposed rate hike

The increase would amount to an 11.2% increase for average residential customers, adding about $6.02 to their monthly bills, according to a presentation made by Dallas’ Manager of Regulatory Affairs Nick Fehrenbach to a council committee last week. It would increase the city’s streetlighting rates by 1.6%. Consultants...
DALLAS, TX
airwaysmag.com

Oneworld Alliance Relocates to Texas

DALLAS – The oneworld Alliance will move its global headquarters to Fort Worth, Texas, where it will join founding member American Airlines (AA). The alliance headquarters are currently located in New York City. The relocation is set for this December. The airline alliance will join AAs on its new...
FORT WORTH, TX
