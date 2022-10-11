ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 2

Lanny Howe
3d ago

Tough game. The Raiders put up a fight. They are going to win more games. The post season is a long way off. Who knows? The Chiefs will play them again in LA! The fight will still be on! Go Chiefs!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
SheKnows

Sterling Mahomes Surprised Her Dad on Football Field in Sweet New Video

Sterling Mahomes gave her dad the best treat during his latest game. The 1-year-old surprised Patrick Mahomes on the football field, decked out in his team colors and an adorable jean jacket with her name printed on the back. In a video shared by Sterling’s mom Brittany, Patrick runs over to give his daughter a quick kiss before getting back into the game. “Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him🥹❤️💛,” Brittany captioned the moment, which you can watch here.  Little Sterling has been a fixture at her dad’s games....
NFL
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife, Brittany, Shares Disturbing News

There are a lot of positives that come with being a star NFL quarterback, or being married to one. Unfortunately, there are some negatives, too. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared one of those negatives on social media this weekend. "Informative tweet, Trying...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Chiefs Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. After missing the Chiefs' last four games, the veteran kicker will resume his special teams role against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. The Chiefs went through two...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Mvp#Star Raiders#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders
The Spun

Television Executive Apologizes For Tony Romo Comment: Fans React

Former longtime NBC Sports boss Dick Ebersol believes Tony Romo has "lost his passion" for calling games in the booth. During a recent appearance on HBO Max's Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Ebersol claimed that Romo doesn't seem quite as engaged with the broadcast as he was when he first took the booth.
NFL
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
NFL
atozsports.com

One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team

The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
atozsports.com

Chiefs unintentionally give Josh Allen huge boost before matchup

The Buffalo Bills are finally getting healthy leading up to arguably the best game of the season. Tomorrow afternoon, the Bills have yet another rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans of both teams know that this has all the makings to be the best game of the short NFL...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Raiders: It’s time the league starts asking this question

The Las Vegas Raiders are not having a very good start to their season, no. But one of their players is putting on a show, something everyone who follows this team saw coming, even if the national media didn’t. No, I’m not talking about the amazing start that Josh...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To Chiefs, Bills Fan Video

You think they're excited for Chiefs-Bills out in Kansas City? On Saturday night, video surfaced of the two fan bases already lining up outside of Arrowhead for this afternoon's game. The video was even spotted by Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, who gave fans some praise on Twitter. "All right y’all...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

How New Orleans is actually turning the season around, quietly

Despite injuries playing a part in the New Orleans Saints (2-3) slow start. It appears as though those troubles are behind them. In the last six quarters, the apathetic Saints’ offense is rolling. It’s produced the following: Fifty-seven points, 700 yards (308 rushing and five touchdowns on 64 carries,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

Bears witnessed the cold hard truth of one thing against the Commanders

During the second half of last week’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears fans saw a faint glimpse of the positivity that can come from a rebuild. From an increased level of offensive competency, to a more consistent defensive showing against an offense that wrecked them in the first half, the second half showing proved that there are some rewards to be reaped as a result of this depressing rebuilding phase.
CHICAGO, IL
overtimeheroics.net

NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6

This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy