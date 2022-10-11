Read full article on original website
Lanny Howe
3d ago
Tough game. The Raiders put up a fight. They are going to win more games. The post season is a long way off. Who knows? The Chiefs will play them again in LA! The fight will still be on! Go Chiefs!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
FOX Sports
Chiefs being disrespected ahead of AFC showdown with Bills?
The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will look to secure the top record in the AFC when they play host to the Buffalo Bills (4-1) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET) — a game in which the visiting team is favored. It will be the second time this...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Josh Allen Very Clear
In just a few days, arguably the best game of the football season will take place in Kansas City. The Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in a matchup of the two best teams in the AFC right now. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen headline the main event. Before...
Sterling Mahomes Surprised Her Dad on Football Field in Sweet New Video
Sterling Mahomes gave her dad the best treat during his latest game. The 1-year-old surprised Patrick Mahomes on the football field, decked out in his team colors and an adorable jean jacket with her name printed on the back. In a video shared by Sterling’s mom Brittany, Patrick runs over to give his daughter a quick kiss before getting back into the game. “Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him🥹❤️💛,” Brittany captioned the moment, which you can watch here. Little Sterling has been a fixture at her dad’s games....
How fans are handling expensive ticket prices for Chiefs vs. Bills game Sunday
To sit in seats at Arrowhead, even the upper deck, you're going to pay a pretty penny. Chiefs tickets are a hot commodity these days.
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife, Brittany, Shares Disturbing News
There are a lot of positives that come with being a star NFL quarterback, or being married to one. Unfortunately, there are some negatives, too. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared one of those negatives on social media this weekend. "Informative tweet, Trying...
Chiefs Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Bills
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. After missing the Chiefs' last four games, the veteran kicker will resume his special teams role against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. The Chiefs went through two...
Television Executive Apologizes For Tony Romo Comment: Fans React
Former longtime NBC Sports boss Dick Ebersol believes Tony Romo has "lost his passion" for calling games in the booth. During a recent appearance on HBO Max's Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Ebersol claimed that Romo doesn't seem quite as engaged with the broadcast as he was when he first took the booth.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022
We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Weakness’s to Key in On Versus the Philadelphia Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) go into Philadelphia as 6-point underdogs against the Eagles (5-0). With the surprise play of QB Cooper Rush, and elevated play of QB Jalen Hurts, it has made this the obvious game of week across the NFL. With the unlikelihood of Dak Prescott playing, it does...
atozsports.com
One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team
The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
atozsports.com
Chiefs unintentionally give Josh Allen huge boost before matchup
The Buffalo Bills are finally getting healthy leading up to arguably the best game of the season. Tomorrow afternoon, the Bills have yet another rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans of both teams know that this has all the makings to be the best game of the short NFL...
atozsports.com
Raiders: It’s time the league starts asking this question
The Las Vegas Raiders are not having a very good start to their season, no. But one of their players is putting on a show, something everyone who follows this team saw coming, even if the national media didn’t. No, I’m not talking about the amazing start that Josh...
atozsports.com
Alvin Kamara explains the key to getting the Saints going against Cincinnati
The New Orleans Saints (2-3) are trying to string together two straight great weeks of football. But when the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) are coming to town, that is easier said than done. Yet, on Thursday, Saints’ star Alvin Kamara explained what helps New Orleans’ offense get going. “Whenever...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To Chiefs, Bills Fan Video
You think they're excited for Chiefs-Bills out in Kansas City? On Saturday night, video surfaced of the two fan bases already lining up outside of Arrowhead for this afternoon's game. The video was even spotted by Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, who gave fans some praise on Twitter. "All right y’all...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: One player is changing the narrative about the franchise
The Kansas City Chiefs have a narrative surrounding them and have had it for quite some time now. It’s something that has always been there, at least it has in during the Patrick Mahomes era. This year, that narrative is almost disappearing it feels like, and it is mainly...
atozsports.com
How New Orleans is actually turning the season around, quietly
Despite injuries playing a part in the New Orleans Saints (2-3) slow start. It appears as though those troubles are behind them. In the last six quarters, the apathetic Saints’ offense is rolling. It’s produced the following: Fifty-seven points, 700 yards (308 rushing and five touchdowns on 64 carries,...
atozsports.com
Bears witnessed the cold hard truth of one thing against the Commanders
During the second half of last week’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears fans saw a faint glimpse of the positivity that can come from a rebuild. From an increased level of offensive competency, to a more consistent defensive showing against an offense that wrecked them in the first half, the second half showing proved that there are some rewards to be reaped as a result of this depressing rebuilding phase.
overtimeheroics.net
NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6
This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
