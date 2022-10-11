Read full article on original website
Megan Rapinoe is 'with the players 100%' in standoff between the Spanish women's national team and its federation
The pink-haired star spoke out as the US Women's National Team prepared to play a Spanish side missing 15 of its stars due to the ongoing controversy.
Ex-Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui REJECTS Wolves as club continue search for Bruno Lage replacement
JULEN LOPETEGUI has turned down the chance to become Wolves boss. The Spaniard, 56, met with chairman Jeff Shi at the weekend to discuss taking over at Molineux. But ex-Real Madrid boss Lopetegui has decided against a move to the Black Country, partly due to his father suffering from ill health.
Barcelona's Xavi: 'Massive' disappointment if club knocked out of Champions League group stage
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said it would be a huge disappointment if his side were to be knocked out of the Champions League group stage for the second consecutive season this week. Barca will be eliminated from the competition if they lose to Inter Milan at Camp Nou on Wednesday...
Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona couldn’t get the victory it needed at home against Inter Milan, and for the second season in a row the Catalan club likely won’t make it to the knockout stage of the Champions League. Robert Lewandowski scored in stoppage time to help...
Elche held by Mallorca, remains winless in Spanish league
MADRID (AP) — Elche conceded a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 home draw against Mallorca on Monday, remaining the only winless team in the Spanish league after eight rounds. The host went ahead early when Ezequiel Ponce scored with a header in the 15th minute, but Mallorca equalized from a penalty kick converted by Vedat Muriqi in the 71st.
When is the Ballon d’Or and who is on the 2022 shortlists?
The 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony returns and for the first time since 2005, Lionel Messi has not made the shortlist for the men’s prize. Messi was last year’s winner, with Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas claiming the third edition of the Ballon d’Or Feminin, but there will be a new name on the trophy when it is handed out at the Paris ceremony. Things are a little different this year as for the first time in the history of the Ballon d’Or, the winners will be judged by their performances over the previous season, rather than the calendar year. It’s why the...
USWNT lose to England, Spain: 3 takeaways from winless window
Four days after the United Sates women's national team fell to European champion England — the Americans' first defeat in more than a year — the USWNT suffered another loss on Tuesday in Spain in their second October friendly. Maitane Lopez scored for the shorthanded hosts in the...
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: On the brink of Champions League exit, El Clasico can provide Xavi with the perfect remedy
For Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez, Sunday's El Clasico provides the perfect opportunity for his side to respond to a damaging result against Inter Milan in the Champions League. The inquest has begun into the events of Wednesday night, which leave Barcelona's hopes of progressing to the knockout stages hanging...
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Great Match Against Barcelona That We Could’ve Won, Focus On Salernitana & Fiorentina Before Viktoria Plzen”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team played an excellent match to grab a 3-3 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, the coach also noted that the team must immediately shift focus to their Serie A commitments rather than thinking that they have one foot in the knockout rounds.
Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
Dortmund says youth player racially abused in Sevilla games
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — A 17-year-old player for Borussia Dortmund was racially abused in two consecutive UEFA Youth League games against Sevilla, the German club said Wednesday. Dortmund said Guinean midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara faced racist abuse in a game in Spain last week and was then subjected to monkey...
FIFA reveals sites for World Cup fan viewing parties
ZURICH (AP) — Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro and Dubai Harbour in the United Arab Emirates are among six locations worldwide that stage fan festivals during the World Cup in Qatar. Mexico City’s Plaza de la República, Sao Paulo's Anhangabaú Valley, and downtown nightclub venues in London and...
Under-pressure Spain coach Vilda hails 'historic' win over USWNT amid player row
Spain women's coach Jorge Vilda said his side had showed courage in their 2-0 friendly win over United States on Tuesday, recording their first victory over the world champions despite missing several key players amid off-field controversy. Vilda had omitted 15 players from his squad who had reportedly told the...
Xavi Hernandez melancholy after cruel Champions League for Barcelona
Barcelona’s chances of making the knockout stages are hanging by a thread after a damaging 3-3 draw with Inter at Camp Nou. The result means that Barcelona must hope that the Nerazzurri do not beat either of Viktoria Plzen or Bayern Munich, provided they win both their games against the same opponents.
Julen Lopetegui REJECTS Wolves for a second time, with the ex-Sevilla boss having no plans to jump straight back into management as he focuses on his family
Julen Lopetegui has decided to turn down the chance to manage Wolves for the second time after the club had made him their first choice to succeed Bruno Lage. The former Spain and Real Madrid boss held talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi in his homeland this week and chose to knock back the offer for family reasons.
Inter’s Skriniar-De Vrij-Bastoni Defensive Trio Must Repeat Dominant Performance From San Siro To Get A Result Against Barcelona, Italian Media Suggest
Inter’s starting back three of Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, and Alessandro Bastoni must be at their best for a second week in a row if Inter are to get a result against Barcelona tomorrow. This is the view in today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport,...
Oscar Garcia out as Reims coach in French league
REIMS, France (AP) — Reims coach Oscar Garcia was fired on Thursday, with the French club saying the Spaniard has failed to live up to expectations. Reims has earned only eight points from its opening 10 league games yet held leader Paris Saint-Germain to a goalless draw last week.
Ferdinand lifts lid on conversations with Ronaldo following sub’s role
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has opened up on the conversations he has recently had with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal international has found himself out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag. Although still in the Dutchman’s matchday squads, Ronaldo has been resigned to nothing more than a substitute’s role.
Elche call on former manager to dig them out of relegation battle
Elche have appointed their new manager nine days after sacking Francisco. The new man in charge is a return to Jorge Almiron, who previously held the position back in 2021. Francisco left the club bottom of the table with just one point from their opening seven matches. On Monday night caretaker manager Alberto Gallego managed to double that tally with a 1-1 draw against Real Mallorca with ten men.
