Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a laundry whizz and there’s an easy way to dry your bedding without the tumble dryer – all you need is coathangers
WE'RE all trying to save money on our energy bills this winter, which means many of us are refusing to use the tumble dryer. While it's easy to find alternative ways to dry your clothes and towels - bedding is a whole other story. Luckily, laundry experts have revealed the...
5 reasons you should sleep with your socks on
The surprising benefits to sleeping with your socks on
Stereogum
Watch Wet Leg Play A Supremely Fun “Chaise Longue” On Kimmel
“Chaise Longue” should be all played out by now. The Band To Watch Wet Leg released their debut single way the hell back in June of 2021, and it’s been a long time since we’ve seen an indie rock band blow up on the strength of a single song like that. “Chaise Longue” might not be an actual hit out in the world, but in the indie rock universe, it’s a fucking smash. It’s Wet Leg’s “Deceptacon,” their “Take Me Out,” their “Young Folks.” It’ll probably show up on teen-movie soundtracks 20 years from now.
Stereogum
Watch The Cure Debut Another New Song “And Nothing Is Forever”
Over the weekend, the Cure kicked off a European tour and debuted two new songs, which are set to appear on a forthcoming full-length called Songs Of A Lost World, which is apparently totally done but does not have a release date yet. Last night, the band performed in Stockholm, Sweden and slipped another new track into their setlist, one known as “And Nothing Is Forever.” Check out video from the show below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Biohazard Reuniting Classic Lineup For European Festivals
After more than a decade without their original vocalist and bassist Evan Seinfeld, classic Brooklyn hardcore act Biohazard are reportedly set to get the original lineup back together for a handful of European dates in 2023. Teaming back up with Seinfeld, who left in 2011, Billy Graziadei (guitar/vocals), Bobby Hambel (guitar), and Danny Schuler (drums) will kick off their reunion at Bloodstock Open Air festival at Catton Park, Walton-On-Trent in the UK on August 13, then make their way to Dynamo Metalfest, happening August 19 and 20 in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
Stereogum
Born Without Bones – “Fistful Of Bees”
Massachusetts indie-punk outfit Born Without Bones will release their first album on Pure Noise Records Dancer next month. The quartet have already shared the album’s title track, and now they’re back with an aggressively melodic follow-up, “Fistful Of Bees,” which also has a music video. Here’s...
Stereogum
Drowse – “Mystery Pt. 2”
Next month, Kyle Bates, the Portland musician who records woozy and bummed-out indie rock under the name Drowse, will release the new album Wane Into It. We’ve already posted the early track “Untrue In Headphones,” which Bates recorded with the likeminded Denver musician Madeline Johnston, better known as Midwife. Today, Bates has shared another song.
Stereogum
Big Joanie – “Sainted”
Next month, Big Joanie are releasing their sophomore album Back Home. We’ve heard “Happier Still,” “In My Arms,” and “Confident Man” from it so far, and today they’re back with another single, “Sainted,” which boasts some gothic synths and a creeping unease that feels appropriate for the season. “After the rain falls/ You never care to be alone,” goes the hook. “After the rain falls/ I’ve been sainted with a kiss/ Oh, I’ve been missed, oh, I’ve been missed.” Watch a video for it below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stereogum
Drugdealer – “Pictures Of You” (Feat. Kate Bollinger)
In a few weeks, the deeply retro-minded project Drugdealer will release the new album Hiding In Plain Sight. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Madison” and “Someone To Love,” and now they’ve also shared a final single called “Pictures Of You.” It’s not a Cure cover. Instead, Drugdealer mastermind Michael Collins — not the guy who Liam Neeson played in that one movie — teamed up with Virginia singer-songwriter Kate Bollinger for a louche, funky, extremely ’70s choogle.
Stereogum
Watch Animal Collective Cover Silver Jews’ “Trains Across The Sea”
Animal Collective may not be planning to tour Europe and the UK, but they did just stop by SiriusXM, where they performed a cover of Silver Jews” “Trains Across the Sea,” which originally appeared on Silver Jews’ 1994 debut Starlite Walker. Also during the session, the band did live versions of “Prester John” and “Passer-by” (both from Time Skiffs), “Bluish” from 2009’s Merriweather Post Pavilion, and their unreleased track “Genie’s Open,” which they mashed up with “Trains Across the Sea.”
Stereogum
Modern Color – “Greener Grass”
Redondo Beach’s Modern Color have been around for the better part of a decade, and they’ve already got three albums to their name. They’ve got a woozy sense of melody that draws heavily on ’90s shoegaze and college rock, but they don’t fit into any easy genre designations. These days, drummer Vince Nguyen also plays guitar in Militarie Gun, which you’d think would keep him busy, but no. Right now, Modern Color are gearing up for a full US tour, where they’ll play with bands like Toner and Gleemer, and they’ve just released a very cool new one-off single called “Greener Grass.”
Stereogum
The A’s – “Lonesome L.A. Cowboy” (New Riders Of The Purple Sage Cover)
Back in July, the A’s — Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath and Daughter of Swords’ Alexandra Sauser-Monnig — released their debut album, Fruit. Soon, the duo will play a bunch of dates with Marcus Mumford, including a night at NYC’s Beacon Theatre and the second annual Psychic Hotline Block Party. In the lead-up to those dates, the A’s have shared a new song: a spare, gentle reimagining of New Riders Of The Purple Sage’s 1973 ballad “Lonesome L.A. Cowboy.” Listen to that below.
Stereogum
The Turnstile Live Experience Is A Beautiful, Bewildering Thing
It’s one thing to know that it’s happening, and it’s another thing to see it for yourself. Turnstile are rock stars now. I mean, they are rock stars. This band, three albums and a decade into its run, fully commands a gigantic room. They have a light show. They have stage moves. They have many, many thousands of people ready to scream when they hit the stage. Turnstile are still a hardcore band. They come from hardcore music. They play hardcore. They conduct themselves as a hardcore band. But people don’t cheer the beginnings of songs at hardcore shows. That is the domain of big rock shows — a riff rings out and the crowd immediately whoops with recognition. That’s happening at Turnstile shows now.
Stereogum
Barrie – “Nocturne Interlude” & “Unholy Appetite”
Back in March, Barrie — the indie-pop project headed up by Barrie Lindsay — released their sophomore album, Barbara. Today, they’re back with two new singles, “Nocturne Interlude” and “Unholy Appetite.” The former, a sleepy lullaby-esque track, was first featured as the end credits song for an episode of the NBC show Good Girls last year. The latter is more of your typical Barrie joint, boasting a chorus with a swirling, alluring melody.
Stereogum
Meg Baird – “Will You Follow Me Home?”
Psych-folk veteran Meg Baird will return this January with a new solo LP, her first since 2015. For Furling, Baird worked closely with Charlie Saufley, her longtime collaborator, partner, and Heron Oblivion bandmate. Its lead single and penultimate track “Will You Follow Me Home?” is an immersive acoustic groove with an airy lead vocal, propulsive bass, and drums that slap. It’s paired with an impressionistic video by Rachael Cassells, which you can watch below.
yankodesign.com
Bath essentials brand, Casamera are now entering the sleep industry with state-of-the-art blankets and slippers
The sleek blanket and home slippers come with Casamera’s iconic waffle-weave pattern, giving you soft comfort while keeping you warm in the winters and cool in the summers. I don’t imagine bath towels and blankets have too many overlaps. Sure, they’re supposed to be comfortable and breathable, but a bath towel is also made to exfoliate and absorb water… and a blanket, to regulate temperatures. However, it seems like Casamera’s design and research team may have stumbled upon the perfect blanket design, and hint – the inspiration came from their league of superfans who requested the brand to create a blanket with the same iconic weave.
Casio reveals new winter-themed G-Shock watches ready for ski season
The G-Shock GM-5600LC-7 and GM-S5600LC-7 are matching men's and women's watches with an icy look
Stereogum
Actress – “Dream”
It’s been two years since the British producer Actress released his last album, Karma & Desire — one of the best electronic releases from 2020 — and today he’s back with news of an EP, which is called Dummy Corporation and will be out next month. “The overall idea is for this to be a demonstration of the process and the philosophical action art of creating modern day electronic music,” Actress said in a statement. “I create these sketches, essentially like the fabrics, and I collage them together…once I see the picture it’s embellished further and the process repeats…” Today, he’s releasing the 9-minute-long throbber “Dream.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Lil Baby – “Heyy”
Why can’t Lil Baby make a single? Baby has made hits before. He made “We Paid.” He made “The Bigger Picture.” He made “Drip Too Hard.” But none of Baby’s 2022 tracks have really clicked. Maybe that’ll change soon. Lil Baby has been teasing his new album It’s Only Me, the follow-up to 2020’s phenomenally successful My Turn, for a while now. Today, Lil Baby revealed the It’s Only Me album cover, and he announced that the album will be out on Friday. He also dropped a new single called “Heyy,” and I’m not sure this one will turn out to be the song that he needed.
Stereogum
Dear Nora – “Sinaloan Restaurant”
Dear Nora have a new album out at the end of the month, Human Futures, which they announced back in August with lead single “Scrolls Of Doom.” Today, the Katy Davidson-led project has shared a new song from it called “Sinaloan Restaurant,” which is brief but immersive and filled with Davidson’s characteristic poignancy: “Have you crossed the line to Mexico?/ My dad died many times years ago,” they sing in its opening lines. “Now on the table, staring at the light/ I move from grief to joy.”
Comments / 0