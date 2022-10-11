It’s one thing to know that it’s happening, and it’s another thing to see it for yourself. Turnstile are rock stars now. I mean, they are rock stars. This band, three albums and a decade into its run, fully commands a gigantic room. They have a light show. They have stage moves. They have many, many thousands of people ready to scream when they hit the stage. Turnstile are still a hardcore band. They come from hardcore music. They play hardcore. They conduct themselves as a hardcore band. But people don’t cheer the beginnings of songs at hardcore shows. That is the domain of big rock shows — a riff rings out and the crowd immediately whoops with recognition. That’s happening at Turnstile shows now.

