Colorado State

5A boys tennis: Individual champions crowned on day three of tournament action

DENVER – Individual champions were crowned on the final day of the 5A boys tennis individual championships Saturday afternoon, Oct. 15, at Denver's City Park. Cherry Creek came into the day with a finalist in all seven lines, marking the first time since 2013 the Bruins had all seven finalists. After a morning full of competition, Cherry Creek finished the day with four individual state champions.
DENVER, CO
5A boys tennis: Cherry Creek advances all seven lines to semifinals

After day one of the 2022 5A boys tennis individual tournament, the machine that is Cherry Creek rolled along. The Bruins were the only team to advance all seven lines into tomorrow’s semifinals. After winning the first three matches of the inaugural team tournament, all by 7-0 scores, Cherry Creek continued that momentum into the individual contests, winning all matches without even dropping a set.
DENVER, CO

