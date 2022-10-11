Read full article on original website
5A boys tennis: Individual champions crowned on day three of tournament action
DENVER – Individual champions were crowned on the final day of the 5A boys tennis individual championships Saturday afternoon, Oct. 15, at Denver's City Park. Cherry Creek came into the day with a finalist in all seven lines, marking the first time since 2013 the Bruins had all seven finalists. After a morning full of competition, Cherry Creek finished the day with four individual state champions.
4A boys tennis: Niwot's Liao on track for title defense, Kent Denver has seven semifinalists
PUEBLO – Niwot’s Lichen Liao made a name for himself when he won the Class 4A No. 2 singles state championship as a sophomore last season. But when yours in a name people know, that often makes you a target for our opponents to focus on. On the...
5A boys tennis: Cherry Creek advances all seven lines to semifinals
After day one of the 2022 5A boys tennis individual tournament, the machine that is Cherry Creek rolled along. The Bruins were the only team to advance all seven lines into tomorrow’s semifinals. After winning the first three matches of the inaugural team tournament, all by 7-0 scores, Cherry Creek continued that momentum into the individual contests, winning all matches without even dropping a set.
