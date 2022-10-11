Read full article on original website
Video: BIAN at Sibos 2022 – Driving coreless banking
At the Sibos 2022 conference in Amsterdam, FinTech Futures sat down with Hans Tesselaar, executive director at BIAN, to discuss the group’s coreless banking framework and the growing benefits of composability in financial services. How BIAN’s coreless banking framework works. The hurdles surrounding digital transformation and the ways...
UBCI modernises treasury management ops with Profile Software
Tunisia-based Union Bancaire pour le Commerce et I’Industrie (UBCI) has implemented a new treasury management solution, Acumen.plus, supplied by Profile Software. UBCI has a network of 103 branches and offers a wide range of products and services, including everyday retail banking, project financing, investment banking, bancassurance and wealth management.
Sibos 2022: A problem defined is a problem solved – untangling ESG data
When it comes to ESG, taxonomies and the way in which ESG data is provided and accessed is becoming increasingly important as the world collectively tries to tackle a range of social and environmental ills. But whether it is quantitative or qualitative data, and with a range of different taxonomies,...
Video: BNP Paribas at Sibos 2022 – Digital assets in financial services
At the Sibos 2022 conference in Amsterdam, FinTech Futures sat down with Wayne Hughes, head of digital assets at BNP Paribas Securities Services, to discuss the use cases for digital assets in banking and the firm’s digital asset strategy. The use cases for digital assets in financial services. BNP...
Sibos 2022: Dynamic duos – giving humans superpowers through AI
Artificial intelligence (AI), once a staple of science fiction, is now commonplace in financial services. Fears of an Age of Machines, in which humans are surplus to requirements, have not yet come to pass. Most likely, these fears will remain unfounded. It’s when humans and machines work together in financial services, leveraging the best traits of both parties, that we see the greatest advances.
Video: JP Morgan at Sibos 2022 – Digital payments trends in EMEA
At the Sibos 2022 conference in Amsterdam, FinTech Futures sat down with Sara Castellano, head of payments and commerce solutions for EMEA at JP Morgan, to discuss digital payments trends in the EMEA region and how the bank is looking to innovate in the space. Watch the video to discover:
Orange Bank takes sanctions screening real-time with SAS and Neterium
France-based Orange Bank has implemented compliance tools from SAS and Neterium “to achieve real-time sanctions screening in the cloud”, according to SAS. The vendor says Orange Bank began researching new sanctions screening tools in 2021. Going real-time would enable its compliance team to bolster the bank’s anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) guardrails, as well as streamline the varied tools used and managed by its analysts.
Digital receipts start-up Flux closing down
UK-based fintech start-up Flux is closing all operations in the country from tomorrow, 14 October, according to an announcement made on its website. In an email update, Flux informed all its users that from 14 October 2022, they “will no longer be able to receive digital receipts or cashback offers” when shopping at Flux retailers. Additionally, it says customers will not be able to redeem their cashback offers today onwards, even if they have already been activated.
US-based card start-up Mercantile launches with $22m in hand
Mercantile, a fintech offering industry-specific credit cards to small businesses, has publicly launched with $22 million in total funding. The capital raised includes a $15 million Series A led by Index Ventures, with participation from seed investors First Round Capital, General Catalyst, SV Angel, Operator Partners, Box Group, among others.
Europe fintech funding round-up: Payable, Axyon AI, Cube and HeidiPay
This week’s handy Friday funding round-up includes four European fintech start-ups – Payable, Axyon AI, Cube and HeidiPay. London-based paytech start-up Payable has raised $6.1 million in a seed funding round led by CRV and Earlybird, with participation from Conversion Capital, Clocktower Ventures and angel investors. With the...
