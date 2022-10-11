UK-based fintech start-up Flux is closing all operations in the country from tomorrow, 14 October, according to an announcement made on its website. In an email update, Flux informed all its users that from 14 October 2022, they “will no longer be able to receive digital receipts or cashback offers” when shopping at Flux retailers. Additionally, it says customers will not be able to redeem their cashback offers today onwards, even if they have already been activated.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO