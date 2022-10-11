Read full article on original website
fintechfutures.com
HSBC turns to Trade Ledger for digital receivables finance capability
HSBC says it has cut the approval process for new receivables finance (RF) customers from one to two months to under 48 hours thanks to its new technology platform – Digital RF – co-created with Trade Ledger. The bank says customers can now transfer data directly through an...
fintechfutures.com
BankiFi partners with Axiom Bank for improved SMB offering
Embedded banking solutions provider BankiFi has teamed up with Florida’s Axiom Bank to “make banking better” for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the US. Axiom Bank is BankiFi’s first client in North America since it launched US operations in July. The bank will offer improved...
dailyhodl.com
$43,000,000,000,000 Financial Giant BNY Mellon To Offer Bitcoin (BTC) Services to Wealthy Clients: Report
US banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is set to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto custody services. Earlier this year, BNY Mellon CFO Emily Portney stressed the importance of mainstream financial institutions obtaining clear definitions of what is permitted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before offering crypto investment services to their clients.
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change
PayPal (PYPL) is in trouble. The financial services platform has been in a major decline since the beginning of the year. Its stock price has fallen 52.2% since January. The market value has decreased by nearly $114 billion during that period to $104.3 billion. Profitability concerns surrounding fintech have grown...
bitcoinist.com
Google And Coinbase Partner To Enable Cloud Crypto Payments
Per a report from CNBC, big tech giant Google entered into a partnership with crypto exchange Coinbase. The partners will enable selected customers to use crypto to pay for cloud services. The announcement was made during Google’s Cloud Next conference. The new crypto payment feature will come into effect...
bitcoinist.com
What Crypto Platforms Have the Best Chance of Mass Adoption?
Even though many people see cryptocurrencies as speculative vehicles, the concept was created for an entirely different purpose. Unlike TradFi, crypto wants to achieve mass adoption and establish financial inclusion. Moreover, it still has the potential to become a more stable and sustainable form of finance, although there are some bumps along the road.
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: Are banks progressive about product?
What is the most recent product innovation for retail customers to come from high-street banks?. I asked this question to a group of well-respected friends and colleagues in the banking industry. The most popular responses were things that related to access like apps or internet banking or features like personal finance management. Some people said buy now, pay later (BNPL), P2P and crowdfunding, however none of these were created by banks.
Santander chief Botin set to lead banking lobby group IIF
MADRID, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Ana Botin, executive chairman of Spain's Santander (SAN.MC), will become the world's most prominent bank lobbyist, the first woman to take the role as head of trade body IIF, the institute said on Thursday.
fintechfutures.com
Video: BNP Paribas at Sibos 2022 – Digital assets in financial services
At the Sibos 2022 conference in Amsterdam, FinTech Futures sat down with Wayne Hughes, head of digital assets at BNP Paribas Securities Services, to discuss the use cases for digital assets in banking and the firm’s digital asset strategy. The use cases for digital assets in financial services. BNP...
dailyhodl.com
Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire Says JPMorgan and Traditional Finance Threatened by Idea of Full Reserve Banking
The chief executive of the company behind USD Coin (USDC) says that traditional financial institutions are feeling vulnerable to the idea of full-reserve banking systems. In a new discussion with Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire says that blockchain is much more efficient than the systems used by banks to move and track money.
fintechfutures.com
Video: HSBC at Sibos 2022 – Banking in the metaverse
At the Sibos 2022 conference in Amsterdam, FinTech Futures sat down with Catherine Zhou, global head of ventures, digital innovation and partnerships at HSBC, to discuss the bank’s work in the metaverse and what the future might look like for financial services as Web3 continues to evolve. Watch the...
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: A look ahead – India’s fintech growth story
For post-pandemic visitors to India, one major societal change will not go unnoticed: the country’s transition to a cashless economy. Those who visited before the pandemic hit will know how cash-dependent the country previously was. The pandemic spurred this change and now, be it shop owners or street-side vendors,...
coingeek.com
Joshua Henslee joins Unbounded Capital as an investment advisor
At CoinGeek, we often cover Joshua Henslee’s insights on Bitcoin SV through videos. Now, we’re happy to report that he has joined Unbounded Capital, a BSV-focused venture capital firm, as an advisor to the investment committee. Henslee’s history with Unbounded Capital. In a blog post on the...
invezz.com
Is Mastercard a good buy after the latest development?
Mastercard announced a cloud-based analytics platform for businesses. Macro events weigh down on the stock. Mastercard has lost a critical $310 support amid bearish signals. Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) saw mounting social interest on the back of positive stock market news. According to an announcement on Monday, Mastercard launched a cloud-based analytics platform.
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: Food, shelter, water – what does banking have to do with it?
The idea of progress is the belief that human society gets better and better over time. But it’s hard to think about progress when we are facing unprecedented crisis after crisis. What can leaders do during such turbulent times? How can we instil hope and trust in an increasingly...
fintechfutures.com
Video: Lloyds Bank at Sibos 2022 – Tackling trade finance challenges
What tools and workflows currently exist to help firms overcome trade finance challenges. How Lloyds Bank is looking to tackle these challenges and new developments in the space. What the future of trade finance looks like and whether cross-platform interoperability is possible.
coinjournal.net
Banks need to manage heightened risks from crypto firm deposits, says Fed’s Barr
Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve’s vice chair of supervision, says banks that accept deposits from cryptocurrency companies should be aware of increased liquidity risks. Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve’s vice chair of supervision, commented that banks and other financial institutions that accept deposits from cryptocurrency companies should take note of increased liquidity risks.
Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License
Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
decrypt.co
Coin Metrics CEO: Big Banks 'Want In' on Crypto—When It’s More Regulated
Firms active in crypto are concerned about their reputation, but those coming in care more about mitigating risk. As the cryptocurrency industry continues to evolve in an uncertain regulatory environment, several large banks are waiting for an opportunity to jump in. "There are more risk-averse firms in traditional finance coming...
