'He's a shadow of the player we know... a MILLION MILES off it': Jamie Carragher gives damning verdict on former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho after he was hauled off by boss Steven Gerrard in Aston Villa's draw at Nottingham Forest
Jamie Carragher made a brutal admission about former team-mate Philippe Coutinho after he was hauled off in Aston Villa's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Monday. The former Barcelona forward was substituted by Steven Gerrard shortly after the hour-mark at the City Ground, with the Villa boss opting instead for Danny Ings in search of a winning goal.
'We have done a deal!': Roy Keane picks Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and Graeme Souness as his three top pundits while the former Liverpool man opts for Keane's buddy Micah Richards
Roy Keane, on a rare appearance on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, revealed his top three pundits - rather shockingly perhaps omitting Micah Richards. In a light-hearted section after Jamie Carragher and Keane had eviscerated Aston Villa's attacking display following a drab 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, the former Manchester United had a series of top three questions put to him.
'My focus is on moving forward': Brendan Rodgers admits Leicester hierarchy knew 'it was going to be a tough season' after 'difficulties' in the transfer market but insists he can make progress with the 'players we have'
Brendan Rodgers claims Leicester’s owners were fully expecting a difficult season as he tries to lift the club off the bottom of the Premier League. The Foxes have lost seven of their opening nine games after a hugely testing summer in which their financial position left little room for manoeuvre in the transfer market. Wesley Fofana was sold to Chelsea for £75million and replaced by £15m Wout Faes, Leicester’s only outfield signing.
BBC
FA Cup: Folkestone Invicta boss Neil Cugley on long trips and an even longer tenure
One of Britain's longest-serving managers has his sights set on creating history in the FA Cup. Neil Cugley took the reins at Folkestone Invicta in the summer of 1997 and, since Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger retired in 2018, has held the honour of the longest managerial reign in the top seven tiers of the British game.
Thomas Tuchel 'has turned down job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs' since his departure from Chelsea amid suggestions that he would be open to managing England in the future
Thomas Tuchel has reportedly rejected job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since his departure from Chelsea. Tuchel has been out of work since September 7, when he was sacked following Chelsea's defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. According to The Telegraph, in the ensuing period Tuchel has been approached by...
Newport County hold talks with former Tottenham and Huddersfield technical director David Webb over vacant manager's job at League Two club
Newport County have held talks with former Huddersfield technical director David Webb about their vacant managerial position. The League Two side are searching for a new manager after parting with James Rowberry and his assistant Carl Serrant following a poor start to the season which has left them 18th and just three points clear of the relegation zone after 13 games.
Man Utd news LIVE: United ‘keeping tabs’ on Toney, Odysseas Vlachodimos linked, Ten Hag praises Cristiano Ronaldo
MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly keeping tabs on Brentford ace Ivan Toney if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club. Toney, 26, has netted six Premier League goals in nine matches this season and has recently been called up to the England international team. However, United boss has shown support to Ronaldo, claiming...
Nuno Espirito Santo is targeting a return to management in Europe just three months after taking charge in Saudi Arabia... with former Wolves boss keen on return to Molineux after Julen Lopetegui twice rejected job
Nuno Espirito Santo is targeting a return to top-level European football barely three months after joining Saudi Arabian club At-Ittihad. The former Wolves and Tottenham boss moved to the Middle East in July, following his short-lived reign in north London from August-November 2021. Sportsmail understands the Portuguese would be attracted...
Michael Carrick is UNLIKELY to take the Middlesbrough job after talks with the club on Tuesday... with ex-Watford boss Rob Edwards the frontrunner as search for Chris Wilder's successor goes on
Michael Carrick is unlikely to make his first entry into management with Middlesbrough after speaking to the club. It is understood the former Manchester United and England midfielder is not keen on the role at this time. That leaves Boro searching for a successor to Chris Wilder, who was sacked...
BBC
Sander Berge & Jayden Bogle: Sheffield United duo out until after World Cup
Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle and midfielder Sander Berge have been ruled out until after the World Cup. Both players picked up injuries in their home Championship defeat by QPR. on 4 October. Bogle, 22, was making his first start after a long-term knee injury. Norway international Berge, 24, who...
BBC
Neil Lennon: We need to 'keep beating anti-sectarianism drum', says former Celtic manager
Neil Lennon has urged people in sport to continue to take a stand against sectarianism and other forms of bigotry following a string of recent incidents. Kyle Lafferty was withdrawn from the NI squad over an alleged sectarian comment while a video showed the Republic of Ireland's women's team singing a pro-IRA song.
Manchester United v Omonia Nicosia: Europa League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will United record a second victory against Omonia Nicosia after their comeback last week? Join Rob Smyth
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham aim to impress new-found American audience against Blyth Spartans
Manager Phil Parkinson hopes Wrexham can put on a good FA Cup display for the club's American fans. They face Blyth Spartans in Saturday's fourth qualifying round, which will be shown live in the United States. The club's profile has been boosted by the documentary Welcome to Wrexham, which follows...
BBC
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool: Van Bronckhorst faces big nine games after Champions League collapse
"This result should not reflect on Giovanni van Bronckhorst's position as Rangers manager, but it will take a while to work out of the system." In the aftermath of Rangers' joint heaviest ever defeat, former Ibrox winger Neil McCann's assessment will more than ring true. For 45 minutes the Scots...
Stuart Webber: Norwich sporting director emerges as surprise target for Chelsea
Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is a shock contender to join Chelsea’s revolution.The 38-year-old has been targeted by the Blues as part of their restructure following Todd Boehly’s takeover.Webber has been at Carrow Road since 2017 and helped them to two Championship titles but their two Premier League campaigns have ended in abject failure.He has been criticised amid a fractious relationship with the fans who questioned his commitment to the Canaries after he revealed earlier this year he had started training to climb Mount Everest.Webber helped improve the Canaries’ training facilities and the club earned new investment last month...
Chelsea close to taking Joe Shields from Southampton as head of recruitment
Chelsea are closing in on an agreement with Southampton to appoint Joe Shields as their director of recruitment. He is the head of senior recruitment at St Mary’s and is highly regarded by Chelsea for his work there and at Manchester City. Shields joined Southampton in July and was...
Before Arsenal play Bodo Glimt on a plastic pitch, teams likes QPR and Luton used artificial turf to their advantage
THERE'S nothing like a plastic pitch as a leveller. Tonight, Mikel Arteta takes his in-form Arsenal team, who sit top of the Premier League, to play against Bodo Glimt - who play at the 8,270 seater Aspmyra Stadion. But what will make their task much harder - and what undid...
BBC
Rangers v Liverpool: Ibrox fans will need 'to be brave' for visit of Reds, says John Lundstram
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 12 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Midfielder John Lundstram says the Ibrox crowd will need "to be brave" when Rangers host Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.
BBC
Premier League title push 'doesn't seem viable' for Liverpool
Diogo Jota says a genuine Premier League title challenge "doesn't seem viable" currently but reiterated the season is "still in the beginning" and there remains plenty for Liverpool to play for. Sunday's loss to Arsenal left the Reds in 10th and 14 points adrift of the Gunners. When...
BBC
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard needs 'headline writers' as pressure grows after Forest draw
Steven Gerrard says he needs his Aston Villa players to become "headline writers" if they are to improve on their disappointing early-season form. Villa missed the opportunity to move up to ninth in the Premier League with Monday's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest. While Villa are unbeaten in four, they...
