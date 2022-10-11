Where to Buy Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 doesn't go on sale officially until tomorrow, October 12th. But, retail listings of most RTX 4090 GPUs are already available to check out, including pricing. So here's what you need to know, if you're chomping at the bit to buy the new best graphics card tomorrow.

Five of the biggest tech retailers in America will be selling AIB partner versions of the 4090 tomorrow: Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Micro Center. However, Newegg, B&H photo and Micro Center are selling by far the most amount of AIB partner cards out of the bunch.

Prices begin at Nvidia's MSRP of $1,599.00 and include 4090 AIB partner cards from Asus, PNY, Zotac, MSI, and Gigabyte. This price bracket will include all standard RTX 4090 models from each company. However, if you want Nvidia's Founders Edition model, that can only be found at Best Buy.

Stepping up to the $1,600 - $1,700 price range you'll find factory overclocked variants of the RTX 4090 and exotic models, such as MSI's Suprim Liquid X, cooled with a 240mm radiator. Then finally you have the flagship cards, such as Asus' ROG Strix, which increase the price tag to $2,000.

For more details, be sure to check out our review of the GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition, where we were thoroughly impressed by the RTX 4090's performance. Our testing showed upwards of 50% to 75% improved gaming performance compared to Nvidia's previous generation RTX 30 series flagships.

Down below are all the cards that are launching tomorrow, but this is by no means the completed list. Expect more 4090 models to appear in the upcoming weeks or months.

