Where to Buy Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090

By Aaron Klotz
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0trr7r_0iUdesZw00

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 doesn't go on sale officially until tomorrow, October 12th. But, retail listings of most RTX 4090 GPUs are already available to check out, including pricing. So here's what you need to know, if you're chomping at the bit to buy the new best graphics card tomorrow.

Five of the biggest tech retailers in America will be selling AIB partner versions of the 4090 tomorrow: Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Micro Center. However, Newegg, B&H photo and Micro Center are selling by far the most amount of AIB partner cards out of the bunch.

Prices begin at Nvidia's MSRP of $1,599.00 and include 4090 AIB partner cards from Asus, PNY, Zotac, MSI, and Gigabyte. This price bracket will include all standard RTX 4090 models from each company. However, if you want Nvidia's Founders Edition model, that can only be found at Best Buy.

Stepping up to the $1,600 - $1,700 price range you'll find factory overclocked variants of the RTX 4090 and exotic models, such as MSI's Suprim Liquid X, cooled with a 240mm radiator. Then finally you have the flagship cards, such as Asus' ROG Strix, which increase the price tag to $2,000.

For more details, be sure to check out our review of the GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition, where we were thoroughly impressed by the RTX 4090's performance. Our testing showed upwards of 50% to 75% improved gaming performance compared to Nvidia's previous generation RTX 30 series flagships.

Down below are all the cards that are launching tomorrow, but this is by no means the completed list. Expect more 4090 models to appear in the upcoming weeks or months.

Amazon - PNY GeForce RTX 4090 XLR8 Gaming Vetro Epic-X - $1,599.00
Amazon - Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity OC - $1,649.99
Amazon - Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme Airo - $1,699.99

Newegg - Asus GeForce RTX 4090 TUF Gaming - $1,599.00
Newegg - Asus GeForce RTX 4090 TUF Gaming OC - $1,999.99
Newegg - Asus GeForce RTX 4090 ROG Strix Gaming OC - $3,298.99
Newegg - MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio - $1,599.00
Newegg - MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim X - $1,699.99
Newegg - MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim Liqud X - $1,799.99
Newegg - Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity - $1,599.00
Newegg - Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme Airo - $1,699.00

B&H Photo - Asus GeForce RTX 4090 TUF Gaming OC - $1,799.99
B&H Photo - Asus GeForce RTX 4090 ROG Strix Gaming OC - $1,999.99
B&H Photo - Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Windforce GC - $1,599.00
B&H Photo - Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC - $1,699.00
B&H Photo - PNY GeForce RTX 4090 XLR8 Gaming Verto Epic-X RGB - $1,599.99
B&H Photo - MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio VC - $1,599.99
B&H Photo - MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming X Trio - $1,649.99
B&H Photo - MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim X - $1,699.99
B&H Photo - MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim Liqud X - $1,749.99
B&H Photo - Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity - $1,649
B&H Photo - Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity OC - $1,649
B&H Photo - Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme Airo - $1,699.00

Best Buy - Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Windforce - $1,599.99
Best Buy - MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio - $1,599.99
Best Buy - MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim Liqud X - $1,749.99
Best Buy - Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition - $1,599.99
Best Buy - PNY GeForce RTX 4090 - $1,599.99
Best Buy - Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC Windforce - $1,699.99

Micro Center - Asus GeForce RTX 4090 TUF Gaming - $1,599.99
Micro Center - Asus GeForce RTX 4090 TUF Gaming OC - $1,799.99
Micro Center - Asus GeForce RTX 4090 ROG Strix Gaming OC - $1,999.99
Micro Center - Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Windforce GC - $1,599.00
Micro Center - Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming Overclocked - $1,699.00
Micro Center - Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity - $1,599.00
Micro Center - Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme Airo - $1,699.00
Micro Center - MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio - $1,649.99
Micro Center - MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming X Trio - $1,699.99
Micro Center - MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim X - $1,749.99
Micro Center - MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X - $1,799.99

Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

