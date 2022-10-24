Where to Buy an Nvidia RTX 4090 Card

The fastest consumer graphics card ever made, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 makes it possible to play games at 4K resolution with relatively high frame rates. Sitting atop our GPU benchmark hierarchy with an average of 114 fps at 4K Ultra settings, the card provides a really strong boost over the prior-gen RTX 3090, but you'll pay a pretty penny for that performance. The RTX 4090's MSRP is $1,599 but you'll be hard pressed to find it at that price.



Though most graphics cards these days are now available at or below MSRP , the RTX 4090 is either out-of-stock or hiked up to well over $2,000 at most retailers. Below, we're tracking the lowest prices and availability of RTX 4090 cards, including the Nvidia Founders Edition as well as AIB partner models, at the major U.S. sellers.

Seller Lowest Price Models in Stock Amazon 2194 11 Newegg 1599 0 Best Buy 1599 0 eBay 2075 500+ B&H 1599 0 Walmart 2249 2

At the moment, Amazon is the only major retailer that has a lot of different RTX 4090 cards in stock, but you'll pay around $2,200 and up to get one. Newegg, B&H and Best Buy are all out of stock while Walmart has two models that are also heavily marked up. eBay has no shortage of scalpers, who are selling the cards for prices that are around $2,100 and up.

If you're not in a rush, you should keep an eye on and set up stock alerts from Newegg, Best Buy and B&H, because all of these purport to be selling these cards for less than $2,000, with some models as low as $1,599. If you live near a Micro Center, you might find one available for to buy in person.

Another possibility: choose a different GPU from our list of the best graphics cards . You can great 2K performance and solid 4K frame rates from the Radeon 6950 XT , for example, and that costs just $799 .



For more details on features and performance, check our review of the GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition, where we were thoroughly impressed by the RTX 4090's performance. Our testing showed gains of 50% or more in gaming performance compared to Nvidia's previous generation RTX 30 series flagships, and similar improvements in professional applications.

