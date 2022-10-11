ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friends Of Kanye West Fear He's In Midst of Psychiatric Episode After Recent Racist & Anti-Semitic Actions: Source

Friends of Kanye West have expressed extreme concern for the rapper's mental state after his recent verbally violent attacks over the last couple of weeks. The 45-year-old appears to be in the midst of a mental break and has barely been sleeping since his infamous "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debut at Paris Fashion Week, according to sources from his inner circle.
Ben Shapiro: Kanye Declaring War on Jews Is Bad, But…

Daily Wire founder and conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro took to Twitter on Wednesday to downplay rapper Kanye West’s head-first dive into antisemitism. West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted last week after lobbing various attacks at the Jewish community. On Tuesday, Vice revealed that Fox News had cut a series of antisemitic statements made by West out of a two-part interview aired last week on the network.   Shapiro, a practicing orthodox Jew, gave a qualified critique of West’s screed. “Two things can be true at once,” Shapiro wrote. “Kanye’s moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging;...
Kim Kardashian Doubled Down With New SKIMS Pics After Kanye West Commented On Her Fashion Again

It’s been a big week for Kim Kardashian between her new podcast stomping on the likes of Meghan Markle and Joe Rogan, dealing with a pricey SEC fine, starring in a new episode of The Kardashians and more. Oh yeah, and she just so happened to drop some new SKIMS content after her ex Kanye West did a bombshell interview with Tucker Carlson where he spoke out about not digging Kim’s fashion sense.
Kim Kardashian ‘Wants To Distance Herself’ From Kanye West After Antisemitic Tweet (Exclusive)

Following her ex-husband’s series of antisemitic remarks on social media, Kim Kardashian is trying not to associate with Kanye West. Sources close to Kim and her family have revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the reality star, 41, thinks the rapper, 45, was “completely out of line” and is worried about how his recent remarks will affect her kids.
John Legend hits out at Kanye West over “anti-blackness and antisemitism”

John Legend has hit out at Kanye West after the rapper shared a series of antisemitic posts over the weekend. Last Sunday (October 9), ), West had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended after posting antisemitic comments on the platforms. A spokesperson from Twitter told BuzzFeed News that “the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies”.
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”

Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React

GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
Watch Chicago West and Psalm West Sing Dad Kanye West's Song That References Them

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Proves Chicago West Is a Makeup Pro. In an Instagram video shared by Kim Kardashian Oct. 9, her and ex Kanye West's youngest children Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, perform an adorable rendition of his and late hip-hop star XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle. At one point, the little girl corrects her brother about one of the lyrics to the track, released this past May and featured on their father's Donda 2 album.
Michael Rapaport Responds To Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks In Heated Video

Michael Rapaport had some choice words for Ye. The list of people Kanye West has angered with his recent bigoted rants is long, and seems to be growing by the minute. Meek Mill called Ye’s actions “crazy and lame,” Justin Bieber has distanced himself from the rapper, and Yung Miami labeled him a “lunatic.” Disavowals continue to pour in.
