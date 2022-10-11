Read full article on original website
Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'
Kanye West spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was on the show to comment on the backlash he faced for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. He said that the people around his ex-wife are influencing her to "put her ass out"...
Friends Of Kanye West Fear He's In Midst of Psychiatric Episode After Recent Racist & Anti-Semitic Actions: Source
Friends of Kanye West have expressed extreme concern for the rapper's mental state after his recent verbally violent attacks over the last couple of weeks. The 45-year-old appears to be in the midst of a mental break and has barely been sleeping since his infamous "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debut at Paris Fashion Week, according to sources from his inner circle.
Lizzo’s Epic Response to Kanye West Insinuating That Her Fame is ‘Genocide on the Black Race’
Truth Hurts star Lizzo may have been referencing Kanye West when she made snide remarks about Americans who can’t seem to keep her name out of their mouth. At a concert in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena Friday, the Houston entertainer said despite what people say, she is minding her own “fat Black beautiful business.”
Paul McCartney: Kanye West Was ‘Scrolling Through Images of Kim [Kardashian]’ During Songwriting Session
Paul McCartney says Kanye West was looking at images of then-wife Kim Kardashian during their first songwriting session in 2014
Ben Shapiro: Kanye Declaring War on Jews Is Bad, But…
Daily Wire founder and conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro took to Twitter on Wednesday to downplay rapper Kanye West’s head-first dive into antisemitism. West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted last week after lobbing various attacks at the Jewish community. On Tuesday, Vice revealed that Fox News had cut a series of antisemitic statements made by West out of a two-part interview aired last week on the network. Shapiro, a practicing orthodox Jew, gave a qualified critique of West’s screed. “Two things can be true at once,” Shapiro wrote. “Kanye’s moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging;...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Thanks Drake For Support Amid 'White Lives Matter' Backlash: 'It Warmed My Heart'
Kanye West has thanked Drake for seemingly lending his support amid the backlash to his “White Lives Matter” shirt. As he continued to post his way through the controversy on Thursday (October 6), the G.O.O.D. Music mogul shared a screenshot of Drizzy liking one of his recent Instagram posts, saying it “warmed his heart.”
Kim Kardashian Doubled Down With New SKIMS Pics After Kanye West Commented On Her Fashion Again
It’s been a big week for Kim Kardashian between her new podcast stomping on the likes of Meghan Markle and Joe Rogan, dealing with a pricey SEC fine, starring in a new episode of The Kardashians and more. Oh yeah, and she just so happened to drop some new SKIMS content after her ex Kanye West did a bombshell interview with Tucker Carlson where he spoke out about not digging Kim’s fashion sense.
Bank Cuts Ties With Kanye West Following Rapper's Anti-Semitic Slurs, Must Move Money By November 21
Kanye West better find a new place for his Yeezy money — and fast! JP Morgan Chase has officially cut ties with the troubled rapper's fashion company after he lashed out at the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 45-year-old Grammy winner's ally Candace Owens revealed the news on...
Kim Kardashian ‘Wants To Distance Herself’ From Kanye West After Antisemitic Tweet (Exclusive)
Following her ex-husband’s series of antisemitic remarks on social media, Kim Kardashian is trying not to associate with Kanye West. Sources close to Kim and her family have revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the reality star, 41, thinks the rapper, 45, was “completely out of line” and is worried about how his recent remarks will affect her kids.
Sam Rubin: Kanye West a ‘deeply discredited buffoon’ after antisemitic posts
KTLA’s Sam Rubin weighed in Monday on Kanye West’s suspension from Twitter and Instagram over a series of antisemitic posts. In one post on Twitter on Saturday, West (aka Ye) said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes […]
NME
John Legend hits out at Kanye West over “anti-blackness and antisemitism”
John Legend has hit out at Kanye West after the rapper shared a series of antisemitic posts over the weekend. Last Sunday (October 9), ), West had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended after posting antisemitic comments on the platforms. A spokesperson from Twitter told BuzzFeed News that “the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies”.
buzzfeednews.com
The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance Has Warned That Ye’s Antisemitic Tweets Are A Threat To Black And Jewish Relations
Black and Jewish communities are condemning Kanye West’s recent antisemitic tweets, accusing the rapper of pushing dangerous narratives about Black Jews. In a now-removed antisemitic tweet, the "Jesus Walks" performer, known legally as Ye, wrote that he planned to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”. In a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Is a Racist "Karen," Spouts Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories In Anti-Semitic Interview
Kanye West has a long history of making controversial statements in order provoke a reaction from the public. So fans of his might claim the rapper’s latest remarks were made in the interest of further pushing the envelope, but it appears that something much more serious is happening. As...
GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React
GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
AWKWARD: Fox News Hosts Defend Kanye West, Backtrack After Antisemitic Tweet
Two "Fox and Friends Weekend" hosts admitted they weren't aware of West's antisemitic Instagram post during a Sunday show.
Watch Chicago West and Psalm West Sing Dad Kanye West's Song That References Them
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Proves Chicago West Is a Makeup Pro. In an Instagram video shared by Kim Kardashian Oct. 9, her and ex Kanye West's youngest children Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, perform an adorable rendition of his and late hip-hop star XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle. At one point, the little girl corrects her brother about one of the lyrics to the track, released this past May and featured on their father's Donda 2 album.
Meghan McCain Scorches ‘Pathetic’ Conservatives Who Support Kanye West: ‘This Man and His Behavior Are Trash’
Meghan McCain unleashed her fury on her own political party Sunday morning, torching conservatives who are defending Kanye West following a series of anti-Semitic words and social media posts. According to the former host of “The View,” Ye is “no icon” to be defended. McCain’s words...
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Rapaport Responds To Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks In Heated Video
Michael Rapaport had some choice words for Ye. The list of people Kanye West has angered with his recent bigoted rants is long, and seems to be growing by the minute. Meek Mill called Ye’s actions “crazy and lame,” Justin Bieber has distanced himself from the rapper, and Yung Miami labeled him a “lunatic.” Disavowals continue to pour in.
