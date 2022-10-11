Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Greenway Bike & Wine Event is Taking Place October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Park Feature: Hemlock BluffsJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Sight Distance – Thu, 13 Oct 2022 14:20:20 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 13 Oct 2022 14:20:20 -0400: Sight Distance at Address: 35.95664 -78.53398. When leaving from stone monument onto either direction of Ligon Mill Rd or to cut across to apartments the sight distance to see oncoming traffic is blocked by high grass and a large hill. This makes entering or exiting from this location very dangerous. Suggest completion of roadway or removal of grass and a portion of hill to prevent accident from occurring.
Future of Franklin Street: Chapel Hill leaders to consider changes to make street more friendly to pedestrians, bikers
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill leaders on Wednesday night will examine new design options for Franklin Street. The Chapel Hill Town Council will look at options to make a roughly one-mile stretch downtown more bike and pedestrian friendly. Some of the town's proposals include major redesigns like adding parklets to add space and amenities on the street. There are also proposals for a multi-use path.
Multiple crashes on I-40 cause major delays during rainy commute
One major crash backed up I-40 west going into Durham County near the Davis Drive exit.
cbs17
Nearly 20 speeders caught in Chapel Hill — top culprit at 71 mph — as police continue crackdown
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department continued its month-long crackdown on speeders Tuesday, nabbing more than one dozen in just one targeted area. The town is focusing special speed patrols for several days in October, including Oct. 18 and 25, according to a Chapel Hill news release.
cbs17
Raleigh police chase starts on I-440, ends after crash near Denny’s on Wake Forest Road, NCSHP says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is charged after a police chase on Interstate 440 in Raleigh and ended on Wake Forest Road late Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the chase started on New Bern Ave. at about 11:30 p.m. and continued...
Drivers 'surprised' and 'shocked' after learning Raleigh ranked Best Place to Drive by WalletHub
WalletHub said they looked at things like safety, cost of vehicle ownership, access to vehicles, and traffic and infrastructure when compiling its list.
cbs17
PHOTOS: Durham Fire Department puts out downtown blaze in 5 minutes flat
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department worked fast to contain a fire Thursday morning — taking control of it in five minutes flat. The fire was reported in the basement of a building downtown at 723 Rigsbee Avenue. The first crew that arrived tamed the flames...
Man killed crossing driveway near Raleigh middle school in hit-and-run
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man walking near a Raleigh school was killed on Wednesday morning when he was hit by a vehicle. Police responded to a "person down" call on Six Forks Road near Carroll Middle School just after 7 a.m. Faramarz Zeinahvazi, 76, was walking northbound on the...
cbs17
Raleigh police investigate shooting that leaves 1 injured
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured during a shooting in Raleigh on Wednesday, according to the Raleigh Police Department. On Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of North Raleigh Boulevard. After arriving, police found one adult male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
cbs17
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in downtown Durham; roads reopen
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at the intersection of W. Ramseur Street and S. Corcoran Street on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Police officers responded to the intersection around 2 p.m. The incident was first reported by Durham Fire Department just after...
cbs17
Tropical Storm Karl forms in Gulf, will not impact U.S.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Karl formed Tuesday afternoon in the southern Gulf of Mexico, but it is not expected to impact the United States. Hurricane hunter aircraft investigating the system in the Bay of Campeche found a closed circulation and winds near 40 mph. Karl was moving toward the northwest at 6 mph and this motion is expected to continue for the next couple days.
Wake County deputies hold new active shooter drills
Special training continued Wednesday for Wake County Sheriff deputies inside the Wake County Justice Center for active shooter situations.
WRAL
Two crashes slow I-40 traffic through Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Two crashes, each involving multiple vehicles, slowed travel on Interstate 40 in Durham on Tuesday afternoon. The first closed lanes in both directions near the Interstate 540 interchange just before 2 p.m. Sky 5 flew over the scene, which showed traffic backed up for miles. Just...
cbs17
Garner school students, families hit the pavement to promote ‘Safer School Routes’ initiative
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, more than 2,500 schools across the nation and 133 in North Carolina took part in the “Safer School Routes” initiative to “Walk, Ride and Roll to School.”. Several parents and students in Garner tied up their shoe laces and decided...
Driver standing beside I-95 after his own crash becomes a victim of hit-and-run
KENLY, N.C. — A driver was badly injured Tuesday night in a hit-and-run right after crashing his own car. Around 8 p.m., the driver swerved to miss tire debris in the road on Interstate 95 southbound near Kenly. Troopers with the State Highway Patrol said he lost control of his car and overturned.
Going to the NC State Fair? Here’s where to park, how to take a shuttle and more
A key — and sometimes stressful — part of planning a trip to the State Fair is figuring out where to park. We’ve broken down your options.
WRAL
Ousted Kenly town manager Justine Jones hired as Spring Lake town manager
The Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted Monday night to hire Justine Jones, the ousted town manager of Kenly, as Spring Lake's next town manager. The Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted Monday night to hire Justine Jones, the ousted town manager of Kenly, as Spring Lake's next town manager.
Ex-NC town manager ousted after police force quit has a new job. But vote was close.
Justine Jones will officially begin her new local government post on Oct. 24
Woman killed in Raleigh hit-and-run, suspect in custody
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run around 12:00 a.m., in the southbound lanes of South Saunders Street, just south of downtown.
Moped driver has life-threatening injures in Durham hit-and-run
DURHAM, N.C. — A moped driver has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night hit-and-run. Around 8 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the intersection of Guess Road and North Pointe Drive, where they found a man with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said the man was traveling north...
