ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Sight Distance – Thu, 13 Oct 2022 14:20:20 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 13 Oct 2022 14:20:20 -0400: Sight Distance at Address: 35.95664 -78.53398. When leaving from stone monument onto either direction of Ligon Mill Rd or to cut across to apartments the sight distance to see oncoming traffic is blocked by high grass and a large hill. This makes entering or exiting from this location very dangerous. Suggest completion of roadway or removal of grass and a portion of hill to prevent accident from occurring.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

Future of Franklin Street: Chapel Hill leaders to consider changes to make street more friendly to pedestrians, bikers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill leaders on Wednesday night will examine new design options for Franklin Street. The Chapel Hill Town Council will look at options to make a roughly one-mile stretch downtown more bike and pedestrian friendly. Some of the town's proposals include major redesigns like adding parklets to add space and amenities on the street. There are also proposals for a multi-use path.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Traffic
City
Wingate, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pothole#Citizen Issue Reported
cbs17

Raleigh police investigate shooting that leaves 1 injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured during a shooting in Raleigh on Wednesday, according to the Raleigh Police Department. On Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of North Raleigh Boulevard. After arriving, police found one adult male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in downtown Durham; roads reopen

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at the intersection of W. Ramseur Street and S. Corcoran Street on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Police officers responded to the intersection around 2 p.m. The incident was first reported by Durham Fire Department just after...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Tropical Storm Karl forms in Gulf, will not impact U.S.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Karl formed Tuesday afternoon in the southern Gulf of Mexico, but it is not expected to impact the United States. Hurricane hunter aircraft investigating the system in the Bay of Campeche found a closed circulation and winds near 40 mph. Karl was moving toward the northwest at 6 mph and this motion is expected to continue for the next couple days.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WRAL

Two crashes slow I-40 traffic through Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Two crashes, each involving multiple vehicles, slowed travel on Interstate 40 in Durham on Tuesday afternoon. The first closed lanes in both directions near the Interstate 540 interchange just before 2 p.m. Sky 5 flew over the scene, which showed traffic backed up for miles. Just...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Moped driver has life-threatening injures in Durham hit-and-run

DURHAM, N.C. — A moped driver has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night hit-and-run. Around 8 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the intersection of Guess Road and North Pointe Drive, where they found a man with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said the man was traveling north...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy