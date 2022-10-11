Read full article on original website
KU's Lance Leipold expects a tough test from a reeling OU squad
Even with their first loss to TCU last Saturday, Kansas remains one of the country's best stories in 2022. The Jayhawks sit at 5-1 and hold the No. 19 spot in the latest AP Poll. Still, after spending so many years in college football's basement, some are slow to buy into the team's success. Count Las Vegas among the skeptics as the Jayhawks go into their game against a reeling Oklahoma Sooners team as a nine-point underdog. Kansas is expected to be without starting quarterback Jalon Daniels who was knocked out of last weekend's loss to TCU with a shoulder injury. He was replaced by quarterback Jason Bean. Bean looked good in relief duty, throwing for four touchdowns off the bench.
Sooners Unveil Alternate Uniform Ahead Of Kansas Matchup
The University of Oklahoma football team revealed some new threads for their match-up against the Kansas Jayhawks this weekend. The Sooners are coming off of three straight losses, two of them by more than 30 points. Kansas on the other hand has had their most successful season since 2009, accumulating...
LOOK: Arch Manning tells priority Austin Westlake EDGE target and Oklahoma commit Colton Vasek "stay home"
After Texas beat the brakes off of Oklahoma 49-0 in the Red River Shootout with dozens of five and four-star recruits in attendance and watching at home, one of the first questions asked by fans was how would this result impact recruiting battles between the squads from opposite sides of the Red River?
Kansas State midseason grades from Pro Football Focus
Breaking down every team in every game of the college football season, Pro Football Focus touts itself as a sports analytics company that provides an attention to detail unlike anywhere else. Providing insights and data to compile team and player grades based on context and performance, PFF employs analysts featuring...
Kansas State QB commit Avery Johnson climbs newest Top247 rankings
With the most hyped Kansas State football recruit in over a decade playing his senior season at a sensational level, it's no surprise to see Avery Johnson once again on the rise in the latest Top247 recruiting rankings from 247Sports. Updated Wednesday for the ninth time in the past 11...
Former Kansas State coach Bruce Weber lands new gig as college basketball TV analyst
Former Kansas State basketball coach Bruce Weber has a new job.
247Sports
Dillon Gabriel injury update: Oklahoma QB 'feeling real good,' still in concussion protocol
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel spent last week resting. Gabriel wasn’t approved to play against Texas, remaining in concussion protocol, and it was hard for the starting quarterback to stand on the sidelines during a 49-0 shutout loss to the rival Longhorns. "Yeah, it was tough,” Gabriel said. “You know,...
Former Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson set to make first NFL start for the Miami Dolphins
Former Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson is expected to start on Sunday, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told the media Wednesday afternoon. After Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both went down with injuries in consecutive weeks, Thompson came into the game Sunday when Miami fell to the Jets, going 19-33 with 166 yards and an interception.
Kansas woman to make history Friday night as head football referee
On Friday, Oct. 14, for the first time in Kansas state high school football history, the head referee will be a woman: Carmen Doramus-Kinley.
2024 phenom Tia Milloy commits to Patty Gasso, Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. — Tell me you haven’t heard this before. The rich just keep getting richer. Patty Gasso and the Sooners picked up another elite commitment Monday evening. This time, it’s from 2024 middle infielder Tia Milloy, out of Redmond (Wash.) High School. “I am so excited...
Topeka West football coach stepping away from team
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West head football coach Russell Norton is stepping away from his role with the team. Principal John Buckendorff made the announcement Wednesday. Norton is stepping away for personal reasons, according to Buckendorff’s email to Topeka West parents. Defensive coordinator Tre Parker will step in as interim head coach. The Chargers play […]
esubulletin.com
Grandchildren of former Emporia State prez Butcher ‘sick’ over changes
The grandchildren of Emporia State’s longest serving president, Thomas W. Butcher, say they were “shocked” by the recent dismissal of 33 faculty members and the cutting of many academic programs. “I felt sick. Just sick about it,” said Betty Butcher Charpentier, a 1967 BSE graduate and granddaughter...
CAMPBELL: Tar spot of corn - new threat to Kansas corn
Written by: Stacy Campbell - Cottonwood Extension District. Tar spot of corn, a disease caused by the fungus Phyllachora maydis, has been confirmed in Nemaha (9/15) and Doniphan (10/05) counties in Kansas. Through a collaborative effort with K-State County Extension Crop Agents, five fields in Nemaha county and one field in Doniphan county have been confirmed positive for tar spot. Tar spot lesions are black, raised, and have a round/elliptical shape. This pathogen can survive in crop residue.
esubulletin.com
‘Heartbreak’ fills Emporia community following university cuts
Concerned Emporia State alumni and community members have become increasingly vocal as they still try to cope with the dismissal of 33 faculty members and the discontinuance of multiple academic programs as the university announces program redesigns. “I was heartbroken over what was happening to my alma mater,” said Blanca...
Kansas man performs on ‘The Voice,’ shares message of hope
A Junction City high school paraprofessional is working to prove he has what it takes to be the next big name in the music industry.
WIBW
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lund, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
2 people hit by car in southwest Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) — Two people were severely injured after being hit by a car Monday night, according to Sgt. Doiron with the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene at 29th and Armstrong, close to Villa West Dr., around 8 p.m. last night. The scene has since been cleared. The two […]
Harvesting newly fallen black walnuts
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Many homeowners who have a black walnut tree in their yard look forward to the nuts it drops in the fall. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said knowing what to look for is key to successfully harvesting and curing black walnuts. “Black walnuts are...
WIBW
Downtown Topeka to host block party with Hy-Vee, Iron Rail in SW Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka, Inc., will host a block party with Hy-Vee and Iron Rail in southwest Topeka. Downtown Topeka Inc. says through a partnership with Iron Rail Brewing and Hy-Vee, it will host a block party to celebrate the quality of downtown Topeka businesses and Hy-Vee products.
WIBW
Dana Chandler’s third trial to take place in Pottawatomie County
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third trial for Dana Chandler in a double-murder case dating back to 2002 will take place in Pottawatomie County District Court in Westmoreland, according to documents obtained by 13 NEWS. The change of venue was ordered by the Kansas Supreme Court’s Office of Judicial Administration,...
247Sports
