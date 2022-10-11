Even with their first loss to TCU last Saturday, Kansas remains one of the country's best stories in 2022. The Jayhawks sit at 5-1 and hold the No. 19 spot in the latest AP Poll. Still, after spending so many years in college football's basement, some are slow to buy into the team's success. Count Las Vegas among the skeptics as the Jayhawks go into their game against a reeling Oklahoma Sooners team as a nine-point underdog. Kansas is expected to be without starting quarterback Jalon Daniels who was knocked out of last weekend's loss to TCU with a shoulder injury. He was replaced by quarterback Jason Bean. Bean looked good in relief duty, throwing for four touchdowns off the bench.

NORMAN, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO