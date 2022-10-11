ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

KU's Lance Leipold expects a tough test from a reeling OU squad

Even with their first loss to TCU last Saturday, Kansas remains one of the country's best stories in 2022. The Jayhawks sit at 5-1 and hold the No. 19 spot in the latest AP Poll. Still, after spending so many years in college football's basement, some are slow to buy into the team's success. Count Las Vegas among the skeptics as the Jayhawks go into their game against a reeling Oklahoma Sooners team as a nine-point underdog. Kansas is expected to be without starting quarterback Jalon Daniels who was knocked out of last weekend's loss to TCU with a shoulder injury. He was replaced by quarterback Jason Bean. Bean looked good in relief duty, throwing for four touchdowns off the bench.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Kansas State midseason grades from Pro Football Focus

Breaking down every team in every game of the college football season, Pro Football Focus touts itself as a sports analytics company that provides an attention to detail unlike anywhere else. Providing insights and data to compile team and player grades based on context and performance, PFF employs analysts featuring...
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#Big 12#American Football#College Football#Wildcats#Midseason#Sooners#Gpc#K State#Iowa State
247Sports

2024 phenom Tia Milloy commits to Patty Gasso, Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — Tell me you haven’t heard this before. The rich just keep getting richer. Patty Gasso and the Sooners picked up another elite commitment Monday evening. This time, it’s from 2024 middle infielder Tia Milloy, out of Redmond (Wash.) High School. “I am so excited...
NORMAN, OK
KSNT News

Topeka West football coach stepping away from team

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West head football coach Russell Norton is stepping away from his role with the team. Principal John Buckendorff made the announcement Wednesday. Norton is stepping away for personal reasons, according to Buckendorff’s email to Topeka West parents. Defensive coordinator Tre Parker will step in as interim head coach. The Chargers play […]
TOPEKA, KS
esubulletin.com

Grandchildren of former Emporia State prez Butcher ‘sick’ over changes

The grandchildren of Emporia State’s longest serving president, Thomas W. Butcher, say they were “shocked” by the recent dismissal of 33 faculty members and the cutting of many academic programs. “I felt sick. Just sick about it,” said Betty Butcher Charpentier, a 1967 BSE graduate and granddaughter...
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
College
Tulane University
Great Bend Post

CAMPBELL: Tar spot of corn - new threat to Kansas corn

Written by: Stacy Campbell - Cottonwood Extension District. Tar spot of corn, a disease caused by the fungus Phyllachora maydis, has been confirmed in Nemaha (9/15) and Doniphan (10/05) counties in Kansas. Through a collaborative effort with K-State County Extension Crop Agents, five fields in Nemaha county and one field in Doniphan county have been confirmed positive for tar spot. Tar spot lesions are black, raised, and have a round/elliptical shape. This pathogen can survive in crop residue.
KANSAS STATE
esubulletin.com

‘Heartbreak’ fills Emporia community following university cuts

Concerned Emporia State alumni and community members have become increasingly vocal as they still try to cope with the dismissal of 33 faculty members and the discontinuance of multiple academic programs as the university announces program redesigns. “I was heartbroken over what was happening to my alma mater,” said Blanca...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lund, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

2 people hit by car in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Two people were severely injured after being hit by a car Monday night, according to Sgt. Doiron with the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene at 29th and Armstrong, close to Villa West Dr., around 8 p.m. last night. The scene has since been cleared. The two […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Harvesting newly fallen black walnuts

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Many homeowners who have a black walnut tree in their yard look forward to the nuts it drops in the fall. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said knowing what to look for is key to successfully harvesting and curing black walnuts. “Black walnuts are...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Downtown Topeka to host block party with Hy-Vee, Iron Rail in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka, Inc., will host a block party with Hy-Vee and Iron Rail in southwest Topeka. Downtown Topeka Inc. says through a partnership with Iron Rail Brewing and Hy-Vee, it will host a block party to celebrate the quality of downtown Topeka businesses and Hy-Vee products.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Dana Chandler’s third trial to take place in Pottawatomie County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third trial for Dana Chandler in a double-murder case dating back to 2002 will take place in Pottawatomie County District Court in Westmoreland, according to documents obtained by 13 NEWS. The change of venue was ordered by the Kansas Supreme Court’s Office of Judicial Administration,...
TOPEKA, KS
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy