u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Listed on This Major Cryptocurrency Exchange: Details
One of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, announced that six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on its platform. Among others, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, will be available for trading on BitMex. Thanks to the listing, users will be able to convert, deposit and withdraw SHIB to their...
todaynftnews.com
Bitmex lists Shiba INU, Burn Rate Crosses 400%
Six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on one of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, which made the announcement. The Shiba Inu token, SHIB, among others, will be tradable on BitMex. The BitMex exchange is notorious for its past leadership, which includes Arthur Hayes, a current cryptocurrency star, who...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Another Spot Bitcoin ETF gets rejected by SEC; Google, Coinbase partner for crypto payments
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Oct. 10 includes Google’s new partnership with Coinbase to start accepting crypto payments, Bittrex’s $30 million fine for violating federal sanctions, and the SEC’s rejection of WisdomTree’s Spot Bitcoin ETF for not having enough surveillance. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Google...
cryptoslate.com
21Shares spot Bitcoin ETP goes live on Nasdaq Dubai
Leading crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer 21Shares has listed the first physically backed-bitcoin ETP on Nasdaq Dubai for the Middle East market. 21Shares announced that its first spot Bitcoin ETP will be trading under the ticker ABTC on Nasdaq Dubai. 21Shares executive Hany Rashwan noted that the Middle East was...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Whales selling at the 3rd most aggressive rate in BTC history
A look at the Bitcoin transactions and accumulation among various groups using the Accumulation Trend Score (ATS) shows that this is the third most aggressive dumping by Bitcoin (BTC) whales in history. The accumulation trend score is a metric that gauges the behavior of various Wallet cohorts. It measures the...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Today: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Chainlink (LINK)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market started the week on Oct 10 in the red, with Bitcoin (BTC) prices falling below $19,500. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained groggily above $1,300, with indications that ETH might drop below the key support level. Not just the biggest cryptos but the...
Motley Fool
Could Shiba Inu Help You Become a Millionaire?
Shiba Inu's price has plummeted throughout 2022. However, a new project could result in a huge boost. There are still serious risks to consider before you buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
u.today
This Whale Dumps 623 Billion SHIB in Past 20 Days, But He Bought 2x More
u.today
100 Million XRP Moved by FTX Behemoth, Here's What It Means for Market
u.today
Here's How Much Cardano (ADA) You Will Earn by Staking for 5 Years
Stacking on Cardano might not be the most popular option among cryptocurrency investors. However, it still beats traditional finance by a high margin as staking up to 100,000 ADA will give investors a 30% return in five years, data shows. Cardano can be staked on various platforms and wallets, including...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Decline As Binance Smart Chain Is Halted: Analyst Says 'Only A Matter Of Time Before We See Short Liquidations'
Major coins flashed red on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1% to $959 billion at 8:57 p.m. EDT as Binance Smart Chain was halted after suffering an expoit on a cross-chain bridge. Investors remain nervous about the September jobs report due for release on Friday. “U.S....
cryptoglobe.com
$TRX and $XRP Could Soon Start Outperforming $BTC, Popular Crypto Analyst Suggests
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recently suggested that based on their charts, both TRON ($TRX) and the $XRP token could soon start outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) ahead of the release of economic data this week. In a series of tweets shared with their over 500,000 followers on the...
NASDAQ
Bear Markets Differentiate Those Who Understand The Long-Term Value of Bitcoin
Cryptocurrencies have taken a massive hit this year, losing more than a trillion dollars in market capitalization since the most recent rally of 2021. Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is off 70% from its November all-time high of nearly $69,000. In turn, Bitcoin’s sideways movement and dominance over the broader crypto market has triggered a domino effect, bringing the panoply of altcoins down with it.
Motley Fool
If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin in 2013, This Is How Much You'd Have Now
Bitcoin has been one of the best performing financial assets over the past several years, turning even a small investment into a huge sum. Up to this point, Bitcoin has been viewed mainly as a tool for financial speculation as opposed to real utility. While it's unlikely that Bitcoin will...
astaga.com
Uniswap Labs Raises $165M At $1.66 Billion Valuation, $UNI Price Jumps
Uniswap Labs, the guardian firm of decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap, introduced elevating $165 million within the Collection B funding spherical with $1.66 billion in valuation. The spherical was led by Polychain Capital and with participation from present buyers a16z crypto, Paradigm, SV Angel, and Variant. Presently, the corporate appears to be like to increase options for Web3, DeFi, and NFT markets.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Grayscale taking SEC to court over spot BTC ETF, CoinCenter sues US Treasury for Tornado Cash ban
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Oct. 12 includes Grayscale’s lawsuit against the SEC for not approving a U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF, CoinCenter’s lawsuit against the U.S. Treasury for overstepping its legal authority by banning Tornado Cash, and Arbitrium’s parent company Offchain Labs’ acquisition of leading Ethereum client Prysmatic Labs.
nulltx.com
This Indigenous People’s Day Sees Cryptocurrency Markets Trending Downward
At $931 billion right now on this day dedicated to indigenous people, the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is down by 1.42% from yesterday. Bitcoin fell below $20k after holding largely stable over the weekend, and Ethereum is fighting to maintain a price above $1,300. The good news is that trading volume increased noticeably on Monday, with ETHUSD’s volume increasing by 51% and BTCUSD’s volume increasing by 45% over the course of a day. Let’s examine any significant news that has an impact on the prices today.
cryptoslate.com
Research: US debt surpasses $31 trillion
The U.S. national debt reached its all-time high this month, surpassing $31 trillion. Over $11 trillion of the debt was added in the past 10 years alone, $5 trillion of which was a direct result of the debt spending initiated by the Biden administration in 2020. According to The Committee...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: EU readying regulations on DeFi; Bitcoin mining difficulty reaches new ATH
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Oct. 10 includes Dominic Frisby’s take on Bitcoin and gold investments, the EU Commission’s tender that signals a regulatory framework for DeFi, and BitBoy Crypto’s allegations against the former SEC director for accepting bribes to declare Ethereum a commodity. CryptoSlate...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin slumps 3% as data reveals hotter than expected CPI print
The price of Bitcoin tanked by 3% following the release of September’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showing inflation at 8.2% year-over-year. This came in worse than the 8.1% expected rate, extending fears of a drawn-out bear market while adding pressure for further rate hikes. The pressure is on.
