At $931 billion right now on this day dedicated to indigenous people, the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is down by 1.42% from yesterday. Bitcoin fell below $20k after holding largely stable over the weekend, and Ethereum is fighting to maintain a price above $1,300. The good news is that trading volume increased noticeably on Monday, with ETHUSD’s volume increasing by 51% and BTCUSD’s volume increasing by 45% over the course of a day. Let’s examine any significant news that has an impact on the prices today.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO