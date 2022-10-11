Read full article on original website
Forecast Models Are Threatening a Whopping Amount of Rain for Maine This Weekend
When it comes to dangerous or threatening weather in Maine, it almost exclusively is tied to nor'easters. Whether those large storms bring an overwhelming amount of snow and ice or powerful winds that leave many homes in Maine without power, nor'easters are usually the only major weather issue Mainers are faced with. This is why the forecast models for this weekend have started to raise some red flags amongst local meteorologists.
An Enormous Inflatable Pumpkin Patch in Maine is the Ultimate Fall Escape
If you grew up watching Charlie Brown and Linus prepare for the Great Pumpkin's appearance only to be disappointed, you may be stuck believing that Halloween dreams for kids don't come true. That might not be the case in Maine, because a farm in New Gloucester has unleashed the ultimate fall escape that nobody realized they needed: an enormous inflatable pumpkin patch that serves as an outdoor bounce house.
Best Job Ever: Massachusetts Woman Gets Paid to Sample Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream
Ice cream is one of the most beloved desserts in America. It is a $6.8 billion dollar industry, for crying out loud! In the world of ice cream, there is a brand name that stands out from all the rest. Ben & Jerry's are to ice cream what the Ferrari is to automobiles, the iMac to laptops, and the iPhone to cell phones. There's the best and then there's the rest. But this Vermont-based ice cream conglomerate isn't getting complacent. Even in the midst of the pandemic, they released 40 different flavors.
The Coldest October Day on Record for Each New England State
Fall seems to be the go-to season for many New Englanders, despite the fact it seems to start on a new date every year. After three months of heat and humidity, people are ready to put away the sunscreen, turn off the air conditioning, and say, “Red Sox? Who are they?”
This TikTok Famous Dog From Maine Will Make You Smile
Many animals have been taking TikTok by storm lately, and we're not complaining. You may have watched clips from viral stars like Tico the parrot (also popular on YouTube), who sings and jams out to classic rock tunes, Nala the Golden Retriever, who enjoys adventuring with her human Chris and doing her famous "Nala Stomps", or Steven the seagull, who's being fed by a young man named Arryn Skelly in an attempt to "gain his trust."
Frightful Video of a Car Hitting a Moose is a Reminder to Watch for Wildlife in New England
Warning: The following video may be graphic for some people. First of all, the moose was fine. I only watched the video of this majestic moose colliding with this white Jeep Cherokee AFTER I knew he or she was just fine, because let's be honest, it's a brutal video and made me cry.
Is the Famous Cabot Cove From Angela Lansbury’s ‘Murder, She Wrote’ a Real Maine Place?
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Angela Lansbury. Lansbury starred in Murder, She Wrote from 1984 to 1996. She was 96. Lansbury's character, Jessica Fletcher, played a widowed mystery writer who solved murders in Cabot Cove, Maine. The show showed how beautiful small-town Maine was to the...
50 Stunning Photos Show Acadia National Park’s Beauty in the Fall Season
Maine is known to have tourists flocking in the summertime but we are also a hotspot destination for leaf peeping. Mountain peaks, vast fields, deep forests, beautiful lakes, and rocky shores make for the perfect scenic backdrops to bask in the best views of fall foliage. Acadia National Park. If...
Here’s When You Can Legally Put Studded Snow Tires on Your Vehicle in Maine
It's a day I'll never forget. The day of my driver's test to get my license. My Dad was driving with me about 20 minutes before my road test at the Oxford County Court House in South Paris. Just a quick trip around the neighborhood to go over some last-minute pointers. He used to be a driving instructor, so he knew what he was doing.
A Statewide Look at Maine’s 23 Cities From Youngest to Oldest
Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into fun info to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The data has a chart of every municipality's incorporation date. It's a fascinating look at what Maine towns are considered cities, and where exactly you can find them.
Charming Barnhouse Airbnb on Serene Farmland in Scarborough, Maine, Comes With Horses
With Maine’s varying landscapes and terrain, our state makes for a stunning place to get away and experience the most unique Airbnbs and areas to explore. Whether you’re from the state or visiting from away, there are many options to get a taste of different parts of Pine Tree State.
Buyer Beware: When the Maine Lobster You’re Eating Isn’t Actually Lobster
Luckily we have Maine in New England, which means we have easy access to the best, freshest lobster on the planet. We don't even mind paying $30 for a lobster roll, or whatever the market price is, for anything Maine lobster. Unlike the rest of the country, we do still...
Maine Gave the World These 8 Amazing Things
When most people think about Maine, they think about L.L. Bean, mountains, flannel, and lobsters. However, there is so much more the state of Maine has to offer and has offered in the past. There are many things that make Maine a unique state, like having the world's largest telephone,...
There’s Nothing Quite as Ugly & Vicious as This Wolffish Caught in Maine
@jacob__knowles Replying to @vmenzone No tik tok this is not dangerous. We handle #seacreatures every day, we are #professionals #lobster #fishing #maine #207 #mainecheck # #mainelobster #seafood #ocean #lobstertok #fy #fyp #lobsterfishing #didyouknow #interesting #coolcatch #rare #rarefind #surprisecatch #wow #impressive ♬ Zombie Growls and Breathes Heavily - Blastwave FX.
Travel + Leisure Lists This City as Maine’s Best Kept Secret but I’m Not Sure I Agree
Maine is a massive state. Sure, more than 70% of it is covered in straight trees but we have so many quaint towns and cities sprinkled across our western mountain regions and rocky eastern shores. I grew up here in Maine and have only visited a small portion of it...
Police Need Help Catching Hoodlums Who Stole a “Welcome to Maine” Sign
The York Country Sherrif's Office is asking Mainers for help in tracking down some criminals who are most foul. Yes, that right...some hooligans stole a "Welcome to Maine" sign. The sign, located on Route 109 in Acton, was recently taken with very little public evidence, other than these images of...
The 20 Best Places in Maine to People Watch
Maine is a spectacular place to live if you like to people watch. We have an amazing combination of beautiful places to visit, from mountains to lakes, beaches, cities, etc. Add to that a cavalcade of different people from all walks of life (salty Mainers and kooky tourists), and you have the recipe for the best people watching in the world. I mean, who is going to beat Maine for people watching? We recently asked Mainers on Facebook for your favorite places to watch humanity. Here are your top 20 spots.
Maine-Based Gifford’s Ice Cream Releases Limited Edition Seasonal Flavors for First Time Ever
On the heels of Gifford's best summer ever, the ice cream party continues! They went through 1.2 million gallons of ice cream in June, July, and August and broke records again in September. Now Gifford's is rolling out three limited edition seasonal flavors and shipping its HomeMaine Ice Cream in pint-sized packaging for the first time. The three flavors scream fall - Pumpkin, Apple Pie Churro, and White Peppermint Chocolate Chip. Get them now because they are only around while supplies last!
Are Maine Schools Canceling Halloween This Year?
Simple answer: no. Hell no. I was shocked to scroll through whatever social media platform I was on and come across a headline that talked about schools canceling Halloween. I still remember being in Kindergarten back in the day dressed up as The Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz and lining up with the rest of the school for a parade for all of our parents.
What’s an Authentic Maine Meal? According to Stephen King, It’s Not Lobster
We all know him, we all love him, and we are all proud to be from the same state as Stephen King. I wouldn’t be caught dead or alive reading or watching anything scary and I still have love for the guy. Our fellow Mainer and infamous author was...
