Maine State

Forecast Models Are Threatening a Whopping Amount of Rain for Maine This Weekend

When it comes to dangerous or threatening weather in Maine, it almost exclusively is tied to nor'easters. Whether those large storms bring an overwhelming amount of snow and ice or powerful winds that leave many homes in Maine without power, nor'easters are usually the only major weather issue Mainers are faced with. This is why the forecast models for this weekend have started to raise some red flags amongst local meteorologists.
An Enormous Inflatable Pumpkin Patch in Maine is the Ultimate Fall Escape

If you grew up watching Charlie Brown and Linus prepare for the Great Pumpkin's appearance only to be disappointed, you may be stuck believing that Halloween dreams for kids don't come true. That might not be the case in Maine, because a farm in New Gloucester has unleashed the ultimate fall escape that nobody realized they needed: an enormous inflatable pumpkin patch that serves as an outdoor bounce house.
Best Job Ever: Massachusetts Woman Gets Paid to Sample Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream

Ice cream is one of the most beloved desserts in America. It is a $6.8 billion dollar industry, for crying out loud! In the world of ice cream, there is a brand name that stands out from all the rest. Ben & Jerry's are to ice cream what the Ferrari is to automobiles, the iMac to laptops, and the iPhone to cell phones. There's the best and then there's the rest. But this Vermont-based ice cream conglomerate isn't getting complacent. Even in the midst of the pandemic, they released 40 different flavors.
This TikTok Famous Dog From Maine Will Make You Smile

Many animals have been taking TikTok by storm lately, and we're not complaining. You may have watched clips from viral stars like Tico the parrot (also popular on YouTube), who sings and jams out to classic rock tunes, Nala the Golden Retriever, who enjoys adventuring with her human Chris and doing her famous "Nala Stomps", or Steven the seagull, who's being fed by a young man named Arryn Skelly in an attempt to "gain his trust."
A Statewide Look at Maine’s 23 Cities From Youngest to Oldest

Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into fun info to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The data has a chart of every municipality's incorporation date. It's a fascinating look at what Maine towns are considered cities, and where exactly you can find them.
Maine Gave the World These 8 Amazing Things

When most people think about Maine, they think about L.L. Bean, mountains, flannel, and lobsters. However, there is so much more the state of Maine has to offer and has offered in the past. There are many things that make Maine a unique state, like having the world's largest telephone,...
There’s Nothing Quite as Ugly & Vicious as This Wolffish Caught in Maine

@jacob__knowles Replying to @vmenzone No tik tok this is not dangerous. We handle #seacreatures every day, we are #professionals #lobster #fishing #maine #207 #mainecheck # #mainelobster #seafood #ocean #lobstertok #fy #fyp #lobsterfishing #didyouknow #interesting #coolcatch #rare #rarefind #surprisecatch #wow #impressive ♬ Zombie Growls and Breathes Heavily - Blastwave FX.
The 20 Best Places in Maine to People Watch

Maine is a spectacular place to live if you like to people watch. We have an amazing combination of beautiful places to visit, from mountains to lakes, beaches, cities, etc. Add to that a cavalcade of different people from all walks of life (salty Mainers and kooky tourists), and you have the recipe for the best people watching in the world. I mean, who is going to beat Maine for people watching? We recently asked Mainers on Facebook for your favorite places to watch humanity. Here are your top 20 spots.
Maine-Based Gifford’s Ice Cream Releases Limited Edition Seasonal Flavors for First Time Ever

On the heels of Gifford's best summer ever, the ice cream party continues! They went through 1.2 million gallons of ice cream in June, July, and August and broke records again in September. Now Gifford's is rolling out three limited edition seasonal flavors and shipping its HomeMaine Ice Cream in pint-sized packaging for the first time. The three flavors scream fall - Pumpkin, Apple Pie Churro, and White Peppermint Chocolate Chip. Get them now because they are only around while supplies last!
Are Maine Schools Canceling Halloween This Year?

Simple answer: no. Hell no. I was shocked to scroll through whatever social media platform I was on and come across a headline that talked about schools canceling Halloween. I still remember being in Kindergarten back in the day dressed up as The Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz and lining up with the rest of the school for a parade for all of our parents.
