Auburn, ME

97.5 WOKQ

2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine

More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going to restaurants with your close friends and family members, then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that serve absolutely delicious food and are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MAINE STATE
Business
95.9 WCYY

‘CBS Saturday Morning’ Highlights Hidden Gem Maine Restaurant Worth a Visit

The great food being served up in Maine is becoming less and less of a secret across the country thanks to more publications and television shows highlighting what is going on in Vacationland. Portland continues to be at the center of it all, but lately, a few more restaurants outside of the 'big city' have been getting a taste of the spotlight. That includes The Quarry in the small town of Monson, Maine that found itself in a feature that aired on 'CBS: Saturday Morning'.
MONSON, ME
103.7 WCYY

This TikTok Famous Dog From Maine Will Make You Smile

Many animals have been taking TikTok by storm lately, and we're not complaining. You may have watched clips from viral stars like Tico the parrot (also popular on YouTube), who sings and jams out to classic rock tunes, Nala the Golden Retriever, who enjoys adventuring with her human Chris and doing her famous "Nala Stomps", or Steven the seagull, who's being fed by a young man named Arryn Skelly in an attempt to "gain his trust."
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading if you want to learn about four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

Large "Welcome to Maine" sign taken from highway

ACTION, Maine - Authorities in Maine are asking the public to help them figure out who took a large "Welcome to Maine" sign from the highway. It happened Monday on Route 109 in Acton, near the New Hampshire line, the York County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that included pictures of the truck used to take the sign.The sheriff's office said investigators are looking "to hold the culprits accountable and to recover the sign."Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about who took the sign is asked to contact Sgt. Gregg Sevigny at gmsevigny@yorkcountymaine.gov.
ACTON, ME
WMTW

Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles will launch an online appointment system

AUGUSTA, Maine — Visiting the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is an errand that most people dread, but in Maine, the process is about to get a lot easier. The Maine Secretary of State office will launch a new online appointment system in a few weeks. Once that site is up and running, Mainers will be able to schedule BMV appointments in advance. Other states have implemented similar systems.
AUGUSTA, ME
103.7 WCYY

Remember When Maine Exit 45 in South Portland Used to Be Exit 7?

Time to jump in the WAY BACK time machine for this one. Let's talk turnpike. How about this great nostalgia? What an amazing photograph shared by the Maine Turnpike Authority. The image shows the old sign for the exit that is now known as Exit 45. However, for all you youngsters who didn't know, the South Portland exit used to be known as Exit 7.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
wgan.com

Racist, threatening messages discovered in Maine school

Racist and threatening messages were reportedly found in a bathroom stall in a Maine high school. Spruce Mountain High School principal Thomas Plourde says a criminal threatening investigation is underway. The Spruce Mountain school district serves families from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. In a message to the school community,...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
WMTW

Maine celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

PORTLAND, Maine — Monday is Indigenous Peoples' Day in Maine. It is an official holiday in the state, while the federal holiday is Columbus Day. Because of the holiday, many places are closed, including courts, banks, municipal offices and the U.S. Postal Service. The Portland Museum of Art is...
MAINE STATE
