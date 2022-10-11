Read full article on original website
Solar activists protest at Capitol ahead of looming decision on slashing solar incentives
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of people protested on the steps of the Capitol today as they await a decision to slash the rooftop incentive program to get solar panels. The proposal from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) was released back in December, but pushback from those as high up as Gov. Gavin Newsom is likely delaying a final decision.
Drivers in California may now have digital license plates
A trip to the DMV is no longer necessary. Governor Gavin Newsom is giving the green light to digital license plates, making them available to all drivers.
