California State

News 8 KFMB

Solar activists protest at Capitol ahead of looming decision on slashing solar incentives

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of people protested on the steps of the Capitol today as they await a decision to slash the rooftop incentive program to get solar panels. The proposal from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) was released back in December, but pushback from those as high up as Gov. Gavin Newsom is likely delaying a final decision.
