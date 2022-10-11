OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on a drug trafficking offense that caused overdoses. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 43-year-old Darnell Polite, of Omaha, was sentenced to 180 months’ imprisonment in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday. Polite was charged for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Polite will begin a five-year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

OMAHA, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO