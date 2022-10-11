Read full article on original website
One injured after Omaha shooting, carjacking
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a carjacking that happened at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., Omaha Police said they were called to Spring Lake Park for a carjacking. According to officials, Officers said they encountered a 27-year-old female victim who said she was in...
LPD: Racial slur leads to fight, stabbing; suspect arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a Lincoln stabbing. Lincoln Police say Kristen E. Ellmers was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 5 stabbing of a 16-year-old, and she was taken into custody Wednesday evening. According to LPD, the 16-year-old girl was found...
Lincoln man pleads guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting friend while firing at another
A Lincoln man will face sentencing in November after pleading guilty to manslaughter for fatally shooting his friend while shooting at another man. Tip Mut, 22, initially had been charged with second-degree murder for 21-year-old Gabriel Miller's killing in Omaha in 2020. But on Sept. 30, in a deal with...
Police Investigating $50,000 buglary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Lincoln Police officers are investigating after nearly $50,000 worth of tools were stolen from a Spectrum trailer in southwest Lincoln. LPD took a report from a Spectrum employee Monday morning, who said their work trailer located just northeast of 16th St. and Old Cheney Rd. had been entered sometime in the last 2-3 weeks.
Man arrested for headbutting officer following traffic stop in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing charges after police say he headbutted an officer following a traffic stop. Tuesday afternoon, around 4:15 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department said a uniformed officer conducted a traffic stop of a car that had expired registration near 14th and F Streets. LPD...
One person critically injured in carjacking turned shooting in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was critically injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting at a home in Omaha, according to authorities. The shooting occurred around 3:10 p.m. near S. 15th Street and Deer Park Boulevard, according to law enforcement. 32-year-old Jorge Garcia was taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical...
Omaha Police investigating afternoon shooting at Spring Lake Park
Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of Spring Lake Park.
Man arrested after allegedly headbutting Lincoln police officer
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old man was arrested after assaulting a police officer in Lincoln Monday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department said a uniformed officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration. The traffic stop happened in the 900 block of south 14th St. around 4:15 p.m.
More guns recovered from Omaha gun store burglary
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities said more guns taken during a smash-and-grab burglary of an Omaha gun store have been recovered. Federal officials said three of the 59 guns stolen from Frontier Justice this summer were retrieved in three separate incidents in just the last few days. This as 18-year-old Ace...
Omaha man sentenced for drug-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on a drug trafficking offense that caused overdoses. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 43-year-old Darnell Polite, of Omaha, was sentenced to 180 months’ imprisonment in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday. Polite was charged for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Polite will begin a five-year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
Kraus sentenced after Walmart shoplifting incident
FALLS CITY – Jamie Kraus, 37, of Omaha was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine. Richardson County sheriffs’ deputies arrested Kraus after Nebraska City police reported that a man crawled beneath the divider at a Walmart dressing room and stole a jacket. She and the theft suspect were arrested while sleeping in a pickup truck alongside a Richardson County road. Deputies say the pickup was stolen and methamphetamine was found inside.
Uninvited house guest faces charges
A Fremont woman faces charges from an incident Tuesday night. At 9:16 p.m., Fremont police responded to the 500 block of East Sixth Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. The caller advised that an individual, who did not live at the residence, had walked into the caller’s house uninvited.
Two men arrested after leading Nebraska troopers on high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Omaha men were arrested Monday after leading troopers across three counties in a high-speed chase, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper then discovered...
Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people, including children. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood describes how she allegedly made plans to meet...
2 arrested following multi-county pursuit north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
Trespassing complaint results in arrest
At 7:37 Friday night, Fremont police responded to the 1000 block of North Morrell for a trespassing complaint. The complaint resulted in the arrest of Mallori MR Hamilton, 26, of Fremont for disorderly conduct.
LPD: Traffic stop leads to two arrests
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officers with the Lincoln Police Department found drugs and a weapon during a traffic stop, leading to the arrest of two men. According to authorities, an officer was doing a traffic stop due to a traffic infraction near the intersection. of NW 4th St. and Cornhusker Highway...
34-year-old identified in Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- The OPD Homicide Unit said they are investigating a homicide that occurred at 38th and Maple Street Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:40 p.m. and located the victim, 34-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., behind 3827 Maple Street. Authorities said Omaha Fire...
Two Florida Men in Custody following Pursuit in Pottawattamie County
(Council Bluffs) Two men are in custody following a pursuit that reached over 125 miles per hour on westbound Interstate 80 in Pottawattamie County. Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #3 Public Resource Officer Ryan Devault identified the suspects as 26-year-old Victory Ogiste, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and 28-year-old Xavier Najee, of Plantation, Florida.
Lincoln man allegedly threatens to blow up building
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An argument led to a Lincoln man reportedly threatening to blow up a building. Officers said they went to the 8600 block of Leighton Ave. on Oct. 7 around 3:45 p.m. for a reported threats complaint. They talked to the 36-year-old female victim along with her 14- and 11-year-old children.
