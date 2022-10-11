ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
El Paso News

Las Cruces fire offers tips on how to escape home or business during a blaze

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department is recognizing Fire Prevention Week by providing tips on how to safely evacuate a structure that has been compromised. Fire Prevention Week, held Oct. 9-15 this year, is annually sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association and most professional fire services throughout the U.S. The theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week is “Fire won’t wait; Plan your escape.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Stand Down for veterans is Oct. 21 in Las Cruces

Stand Down, a day of free services for veterans struggling with homelessness, will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at J.M. Carriere VFW Post 10124 at 709 S. Valley Drive in Las Cruces. Free services and resources for veterans during the event will include services officers, VA benefits, housing,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

City of Las Cruces discusses project funding, airport overhaul one of its main priorities

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- City leaders outlined their priorities for state funding Monday. The Las Cruces International Airport is a project they hope to get the most funding. The city is hoping to secure $15.2 million dollars through state funding to help prepare the airport for interstate travel. The funds will be used to The post City of Las Cruces discusses project funding, airport overhaul one of its main priorities appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
Dona Ana County, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Education
Las Cruces, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Marine recruit from Las Cruces collapses during training, dies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A marine recruit from Las Cruces died after he collapsed during a training exercise last month. In a statement released on Saturday, the Marine Corps says Pfc. Javier Pong “became unconscious and unresponsive” while “conducting scheduled training” at Camp Pendleton near San Diego on Sept. 27. The 18-year-old died at the naval […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Deming, Lemitar farms win big in statewide chile taste-off

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chile growers from Deming and Lemitar, New Mexico are taking home the title of “Best Green and Red Chile in New Mexico.” Over the weekend at the Socorro Rodeo and Sports Complex, chile growers competed in New Mexico’s chile taste-off. As part of this event, a panel of judges determined this year’s […]
DEMING, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Stations#Fire Safety#Fire Engine#Fire Prevention#Linus College#Ktsm Com#Nmsu#The Nmsu Fire Department
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Cops Offer “Citizen Police Academy”

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be an actual El Paso police officer?. Well, dream no more…the El Paso Police Department is holding a Citizens Police Academy. The Academy gets started on October 18 and residents have until THIS Friday to register. So, what is...
EL PASO, TX
theshelbyreport.com

Novipax To Open New Manufacturing Plant In El Paso, TX

Novipax has announced its plans to open a new manufacturing facility in El Paso, Texas. The plant will help Novipax support its growth plans, including continued growth into markets adjacent to protein, which include healthcare, produce and foodservice. The new location, in addition to its other manufacturing facilities, will offer...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

‘House of Horrors’ in Las Cruces showcases over a dozen animatronic Halloween characters

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The corner of Espina St and Utah Ave may be one of the only spots in Las Cruces where one can face their fears of Micheal Myers, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, and even Shorty from Killer Klowns from Outer Space; all in one place. Maria Rosales owns the house right The post ‘House of Horrors’ in Las Cruces showcases over a dozen animatronic Halloween characters appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
95.5 KLAQ

Hurray! Cracker Barrel Set To Open Soon At Eastlake In El Paso

A second Cracker Barrel location in El Paso at Eastlake is opening soon, and we're already craving everything on the menu. It's been 28 years since Cracker Barrel opened its doors in West El Paso. As Eastlake Marketplace Center continues to expand, a second location will soon open for eastside fans to enjoy.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Dallas police officer killed in wrong way crash was from El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A former NMSU football player who was serving as a police officer in Dallas died Wednesday morning after suffering critical injuries from an overnight crash. At approximately 11:48 p.m. on Oct.11, 25-year-old Jacob Arellano was on his way to work when a sedan driving in the wrong direction, slammed into […]
DALLAS, TX
95.5 KLAQ

A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso

There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
EL PASO, TX
texasstandard.org

What is happening inside the El Paso District Attorney’s office?

Dismissed cases, a recall effort and clashes with a judge and victims’ families are raising questions about El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales’ ability to prosecute the alleged killer behind the 2019 mass shooting at a local Walmart – one of the deadliest in Texas history. When Yvonne...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy