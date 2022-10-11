ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Creepy Walk in the Woods opens this weekend west of Loveland

Fall is in the air, which means the Creepy Walk in the Woods, Loveland’s premier haunted experience, is right around the corner. The walk takes place in the Savage Woods just west of town on U.S. 34, the same place that other local attractions like Christmas Walk in the Woods and the Colorado Medieval Festival are held.
LOVELAND, CO
secretdenver.com

This Breathtaking Life-Size Sistine Chapel Exhibition Is Heading To Denver

Michelangelo’s most famous work is coming your way!. This November, doors will officially open for a spectacular exhibition of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel at Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. These well known pieces have decorated the walls in Vatican City for over 500 years, but now you can see them come to life in your own city!
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver

Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
DENVER, CO
uncmirror.com

Greeley is Getting a Little Strange and Unusual

In quiet downtown Greeley there sits a store that is a bit different from most other businesses. The Strange and Unusual is owned by Colorado natives Corri and Chase Mehan, who call it an oddity and “weird stuff” store. They have been open since February and claim to be the only store of its kind in Northern Colorado. The store offers tarot readings on Fridays and Saturdays and started the Greeley Ghost Tour.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Dave Chappelle announces surprise shows in Denver

DENVER — Dave Chappelle will perform in Denver on Tuesday. Chappelle will perform shows at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday. Denver's Comedy Works announced the surprise performances Monday morning and tickets for the shows quickly sold out. "This is a strict...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Colorado Food Lovers Are Raving About This Amazing Ramen Restaurant

Look out, microwaved ramen, because this Colorado ramen restaurant has local food lovers really buzzing. Is it the best ramen restaurant in Colorado?. While I'd never claim to be an extraordinary chef, I can certainly whip up a mean bowl of ramen noodles. It's not that hard, right? Smash the bag, put it in a bowl of water, hit start on the microwave, and in less than 5 minutes, you're blowing on some hot ramen noodles. I used to cook them on the stove but I got too impatient, can you relate? Ramen has gotten so popular that to the surprise of some, there are restaurants dedicated entirely to this tasty entree. In fact, there's one specific ramen bar in Colorado that people are really digging on.
COLORADO STATE
aboutboulder.com

Faces of Boulder – Ashley

“The mountains speak to my faerie soul” Hailing all the way from Florida, Ashley has worked as a professional faerie since she was 10 years old. She does so in pursuit of bringing laughter, love, and joy to the world. Being by the mountains “makes me feel like I’m at home” she says. Right now Ashley is looking for her next great adventure; having worked in costuming, real estate, and her very own faerie business she hopes to keep bringing joy and happiness to those around her wherever her adventures take her.
BOULDER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Russian hackers take down 14 U.S. airport websites, including Springs, Denver

Russian hackers claimed responsibility for taking down the websites of more than a dozen U.S. airports, including Denver International among some of the nation's largest. Colorado Springs Airport’s website also was hacked early Monday morning, according to a statement from airport spokeswoman Dana Schield. “Because the Colorado Springs Airport...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

2022 Halloween events in and around the Denver area

Through Oct. 29: "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" — Presented by Alley Children's Theatre, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $12. Tickets: minersalley.com. Through Oct. 30: Corn Maze — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events. Through Oct. 30: Fall Festival Days — Corn mazes, slide mountain, pumpkin patch, Scream Acres and...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds

Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
COLORADO STATE
K99

An Open Letter To Jerk Pedestrians In Colorado

Let me start off by saying this is beyond just a "Colorado thing" this is a society thing for the most part and quite frankly, I'm sick of it. In this day and age where so many people are in the "me me me" state of mind and in a time where common sense has seemingly gone out the window, that has seemed to carryover to crosswalk etiquette.
COLORADO STATE

