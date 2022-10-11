Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
WATCH: 9NEWS went on a treasure hunt in its archives and found footage no one has seen for decades
DENVER — Any journalist hunting for a good story has to be willing to do the kind of digging that gets your hands dirty. It's been awhile since anyone from 9NEWS has been to the warehouse where the station stores its entire 16mm film archive. These reels from the 1950s, '60s and '70s remained untouched and unseen for decades.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Creepy Walk in the Woods opens this weekend west of Loveland
Fall is in the air, which means the Creepy Walk in the Woods, Loveland’s premier haunted experience, is right around the corner. The walk takes place in the Savage Woods just west of town on U.S. 34, the same place that other local attractions like Christmas Walk in the Woods and the Colorado Medieval Festival are held.
secretdenver.com
This Breathtaking Life-Size Sistine Chapel Exhibition Is Heading To Denver
Michelangelo’s most famous work is coming your way!. This November, doors will officially open for a spectacular exhibition of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel at Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. These well known pieces have decorated the walls in Vatican City for over 500 years, but now you can see them come to life in your own city!
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in Denver
Before I experienced homelessness due to untreated mental illness in 2019, I never gave a second thought as to where people experiencing homelessness sleep at night. In Denver, some sleep in the woods down by the Platte River. I went there a lot because it felt safer than the city streets. But I used to worry about critters snuggling up against me. On two occasions I saw a porcupine down there.
uncmirror.com
Greeley is Getting a Little Strange and Unusual
In quiet downtown Greeley there sits a store that is a bit different from most other businesses. The Strange and Unusual is owned by Colorado natives Corri and Chase Mehan, who call it an oddity and “weird stuff” store. They have been open since February and claim to be the only store of its kind in Northern Colorado. The store offers tarot readings on Fridays and Saturdays and started the Greeley Ghost Tour.
Colorado Home Featured in New Paranormal Series on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us in Colorado and across the nation as Halloween quickly approaches. We all like to binge on a suspense thriller, horror movie, or something that gives us the creeps this time of year when watching TV. If you are looking for something paranormal, you are going...
Dave Chappelle announces surprise shows in Denver
DENVER — Dave Chappelle will perform in Denver on Tuesday. Chappelle will perform shows at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday. Denver's Comedy Works announced the surprise performances Monday morning and tickets for the shows quickly sold out. "This is a strict...
Colorado Food Lovers Are Raving About This Amazing Ramen Restaurant
Look out, microwaved ramen, because this Colorado ramen restaurant has local food lovers really buzzing. Is it the best ramen restaurant in Colorado?. While I'd never claim to be an extraordinary chef, I can certainly whip up a mean bowl of ramen noodles. It's not that hard, right? Smash the bag, put it in a bowl of water, hit start on the microwave, and in less than 5 minutes, you're blowing on some hot ramen noodles. I used to cook them on the stove but I got too impatient, can you relate? Ramen has gotten so popular that to the surprise of some, there are restaurants dedicated entirely to this tasty entree. In fact, there's one specific ramen bar in Colorado that people are really digging on.
Denver’s Schomp Family’s Lavish Mansion is For Sale
A piece of Denver history is available for purchase - but it comes with a hefty price tag. The Schomp Mansion, known for its ties to the long-standing Colorado automotive group, has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. Step Inside...
A Colorado Thing: Marijuana-Friendly Halloween Movie Screenings
After having legal marijuana for over a decade now, it seems like we've seen everything weed-related that you can imagine come to fruition in Colorado. There are just about as many marijuana-themed fill-in-the-blank possibilities as one can imagine, which is great for the recreational smoker that likes to have an active lifestyle.
Rocky Mountain High: This Home Has the Best Backyard in the World
This Inflatable Paradise In Colorado Is So Much Fun. Ever Been?. Northern Colorado's bounce house King, Jumpin', is fun for kids of all ages. Peek Inside Denver's Luxurious Osage Street Castle. An opportunity like this doesn't come around very often!
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Colorado
For those thrill seekers out there, Thrillist pinpointed the creepiest locations in every state.
aboutboulder.com
Faces of Boulder – Ashley
“The mountains speak to my faerie soul” Hailing all the way from Florida, Ashley has worked as a professional faerie since she was 10 years old. She does so in pursuit of bringing laughter, love, and joy to the world. Being by the mountains “makes me feel like I’m at home” she says. Right now Ashley is looking for her next great adventure; having worked in costuming, real estate, and her very own faerie business she hopes to keep bringing joy and happiness to those around her wherever her adventures take her.
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away: Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
coloradopolitics.com
Russian hackers take down 14 U.S. airport websites, including Springs, Denver
Russian hackers claimed responsibility for taking down the websites of more than a dozen U.S. airports, including Denver International among some of the nation's largest. Colorado Springs Airport’s website also was hacked early Monday morning, according to a statement from airport spokeswoman Dana Schield. “Because the Colorado Springs Airport...
2022 Halloween events in and around the Denver area
Through Oct. 29: "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" — Presented by Alley Children's Theatre, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $12. Tickets: minersalley.com. Through Oct. 30: Corn Maze — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events. Through Oct. 30: Fall Festival Days — Corn mazes, slide mountain, pumpkin patch, Scream Acres and...
Dumpster diving for marijuana in Denver: Don’t do it
Technically, dumpster diving by itself is not illegal. And recreational pot is legal in Colorado. So, as you might expect, dumpster diving for weed occurs with some frequency in Colorado.
Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds
Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
An Open Letter To Jerk Pedestrians In Colorado
Let me start off by saying this is beyond just a "Colorado thing" this is a society thing for the most part and quite frankly, I'm sick of it. In this day and age where so many people are in the "me me me" state of mind and in a time where common sense has seemingly gone out the window, that has seemed to carryover to crosswalk etiquette.
Denver left the ‘Jr.’ off Martin Luther King Park sign, too
The sign for Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Denver left off the 'Jr.'David Heitz. (Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver left off the “Jr.” when painting the Martin Luther King Park sign in Park Hill.
Comments / 0