'Florida's largest pumpkin' weighing nearly a thousand pounds, coming to Carrollwood

You’ve heard of hands being lethal weapons but this story takes it one step further. A Florida Man used his finger to rob a Tampa Bay bank. This Florida Man, Paul Sinclair, sauntered into a Chase Bank on Starkey Road and made a b-line to the teller. When he reached the teller’s window, he made his fingers into the shape of a gun and demanded cash from the drawer. The teller complied with Sinclair and gave him a total of $120. Sinclair fled the scene but was captured by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies moments later.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO