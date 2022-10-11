Read full article on original website
Report: Carlos Correa Opting Out Of Contract With Minnesota Twins
The Minnesota Twins had an overall disappointing 2022 season, but as they seem to say every year, things should be better next year with a healthier team and a team with young players who go invaluable experience this season. However, it seems the Twins will need to plan on not...
5 Good Ways to Piss Off a Minnesotan
As Minnesotans, there are very few things in this world that tick us off, but when someone mentions something we don’t like, boy do we go off, leaving that Minnesota Nice high and dry. As a fellow Minnesotan, I can definitely say if someone brings these topics up, I will be furious!
Why the Queen of Norway is Visiting Southern Minnesota This Week
It's not every day that we can say royalty is coming to Minnesota, but the Queen of Norway is not only visiting our state but our neck of the woods in southern Minnesota!. Queen Sonja of Norway is currently in Minnesota. She's visiting multiple places during her stay. Today, Thursday, October 13th, she's meeting with Governor Walz. According to WCCO the Minnesota National Guard and the Norweigan Home Guard have been in collaboration for 50 years!
Minnesota Man Set’s U.S. Record For Biggest Pumpkin
Travis Gienger, a horticulture teacher from Anoka Minnesota sure must have made his school and students proud by being crowned not only the winner of a giant pumpkin contest but also set a new U.S. world record in the process. Gienger started off growing the prize pumpkin by dumping 5...
4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota
The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
Why Did These 3 MN Restaurants Close After Being on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’?
There are quite a few Minnesota restaurants that have been featured on national TV, and specifically on the popular show 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. In fact, last I checked, there are 37 that have been featured on the Food Network in general that are still open and you can go check them out yourself. Sadly, some other restaurants featured can't say the same.
2022 IRIS Turkey Trot Thanksgiving Morning in Faribault
The 2022 IRIS (Infants Remembered In Silence) Turkey Trot is back for 2022 with a 5K, 10K, and 5K walk, as well as virtual participation opportunities on Thanksgiving Morning, November 24th at the Faribault Middle School. Register now! T-shirts provided to ALL participants who register by November 7th. Registration Fees.
Body Found in Small Minnesota Town Prompts Investigation
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after discovering a body in a residential street in Elko New Market Township Friday morning. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the report of the body of a male in...
Charges in Bizarre Minneapolis Crime Case Dismissed
(Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Prosecutors in Hennepin County have dropped all of the charges faced by a Minneapolis man who had been accused of putting another man through a terrifying ordeal earlier this year. According to a court filing, the four felony charges lodged against 32-year-old Desmond Graham are...
Charges Filed in Huge Southern Minnesota Meth Bust
Bail was set at $5 million today for the Shakopee man accused of a major methamphetamine operation that was busted by authorities earlier this week. 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda was arraigned today in Scott County Court on five felony drug charges, including four counts of first-degree sale of a controlled substance. He was arrested on Tuesday after agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and other law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his home in Shakopee.
GET PLOWED! Enter to Win a Season of Snow Removal at Your House
Brace yourself, WINTER is coming. The time has come to prepare for another MinneSNOWta winter. The cold, the snow, the snow, and the snow. The good news is we’ve teamed up with R.A.W. Construction in Faribault to make sure you don’t have to touch a shovel or snowblower this winter with a chance to win a full season’s worth of snow removal at your house!
Faribault Police Chief Proud of Officers Actions
John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief confirmed a couple of incidents that happened in the community Tuesday night resulting in positive outcomes. Sherwin told KDHL the department was notified to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle out of Austin, Mn. About 6:13 p.m. an officer on patrol observed the stolen vehicle and attempted to initiate a stop in the 500 block of 1st. Avenue NW, the vehicle fled.
