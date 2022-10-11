ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, VT

Barton Chronicle

There’s a new constable in Barton

BARTON—The Barton Select Board voted by a two-to-one margin to appoint Tom Lowell as the town’s new constable. At the board’s October 6 meeting chair Lenny Zenonos said the board is required by state law to appoint someone to the post, which was not filled at Town Meeting in March.
BARTON, VT
Barton Chronicle

Trustee outlines Barton Electric plans

BARTON—Nate Sicard, the chair of the Barton Village Trustees, expected to be running a meeting Monday evening. Instead he found himself without a quorum with only a reporter to talk with. As it happened, Mr. Sicard had some information to impart, specifically some quibbles with a press release from...
BARTON, VT
Barton Chronicle

Falcons fly over Paine Mountain

NEWPORT — The North Country Union High School boys faced off against Williamston’s Paine Mountain High School soccer team Saturday, and the Falcons tested the mettle of the Marauders. With a cutting wind coming up from Lake Memphremagog, a touch of autumn’s chill pressed continuously at the backs of the players on the sideline. The cool breeze couldn’t sway the path of the Falcons, though, as they drove toward victory.
NEWPORT, VT

