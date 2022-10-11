Read full article on original website
Related
Barton Chronicle
There’s a new constable in Barton
BARTON—The Barton Select Board voted by a two-to-one margin to appoint Tom Lowell as the town’s new constable. At the board’s October 6 meeting chair Lenny Zenonos said the board is required by state law to appoint someone to the post, which was not filled at Town Meeting in March.
Barton Chronicle
Trustee outlines Barton Electric plans
BARTON—Nate Sicard, the chair of the Barton Village Trustees, expected to be running a meeting Monday evening. Instead he found himself without a quorum with only a reporter to talk with. As it happened, Mr. Sicard had some information to impart, specifically some quibbles with a press release from...
Barton Chronicle
Falcons fly over Paine Mountain
NEWPORT — The North Country Union High School boys faced off against Williamston’s Paine Mountain High School soccer team Saturday, and the Falcons tested the mettle of the Marauders. With a cutting wind coming up from Lake Memphremagog, a touch of autumn’s chill pressed continuously at the backs of the players on the sideline. The cool breeze couldn’t sway the path of the Falcons, though, as they drove toward victory.
Comments / 0