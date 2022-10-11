NEWPORT — The North Country Union High School boys faced off against Williamston’s Paine Mountain High School soccer team Saturday, and the Falcons tested the mettle of the Marauders. With a cutting wind coming up from Lake Memphremagog, a touch of autumn’s chill pressed continuously at the backs of the players on the sideline. The cool breeze couldn’t sway the path of the Falcons, though, as they drove toward victory.

