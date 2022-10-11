ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, MA

Business Buzz: Give The Cashmere Sale a warm Wellesley welcome; Harvey's closes in Needham; Wellesley Marketplace returning

Back for its 12th year, we think it’s safe to say that The Cashmere Sale is officially a Wellesley holiday-time tradition. Needham resident Heidi Wells each year somehow finds the perfect place to pop-up in Wellesley, bringing with her the softest and coziest sweaters, wraps, blankets, hats, mittens, and more. The annual shopping event this year is happening right now through Dec. 20 at 35 Central St., Mon. – Sat., 10am-5:30pm, and Sun., noon-4pm.
12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA

The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
Historic LEED Gold Office Building Sells for $3.1 Million in Downtown Lowell

LOWELL, MA–Mansard announced the sale of 585 Middlesex Street in Lowell, Massachusetts from Nokode, LLC to Catapult & Cannon, LLC. The property sold for $3,100,000. The sale demonstrates the value that LEED Gold properties possess in today’s market as well as confidence in Lowell’s ongoing revitalization around its new courthouse. The building is leased by the NOBIS Group, an integrated consulting firm that provides engineering and environmental solutions for public and private projects of all sizes.
Listed: A mid-century modern home in Worcester for $1.1 million

Step inside the front door, and the first thing that catches your eye is the cascading green staircase sweeping upward. 33 Aylesbury Road is a unique piece of mid-century architecture in Worcester. Built in 1966, the home was designed by architect Irwin Regent. Listed at $1.1 million, the 5,472-square-foot home...
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
15 Best Restaurants in Ipswich, MA

The idyllic coastal town of Ipswich is located in Essex County, Massachusetts. One of the many things that Ipswich is known for is great food. For a somewhat smaller town, the restaurant scene here is quite diverse. Whether you are looking to start your day with a scrumptious breakfast, go for dessert after visiting the beach, or grab a hearty lunch or a delicious dinner, you will be spoiled for choice.
Abbot Completes Project at Haverhill Church

Haverhill, MA – Abbot Building Restoration recently completed a masonry repair and restoration project at the historic Sacred Hearts Parish church and school buildings in Haverhill. The church is located at the corner of South Main Street and Charleton Street while the school is located across the street on Chestnut Street.
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
Smoke Pours Out of Newton Pizza Restaurant

Fire crews in Newton, Massachusetts responded overnight as smoke poured out of a restaurant at the Chestnut Hill Mall. Smoke was seen billowing from the Frank Pepe's pizza restaurant, and firefighters were in and out of the building. Additional information was not immediately available, so it's unclear what caused the...
Downtown Boston Steakhouse That Closed During the Pandemic Set to Reopen

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A steakhouse in downtown Boston that has been shuttered since the start of the pandemic is planning to open back up. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com website, Boston Chops in Downtown Crossing is looking to open back up, with the listing from Boston Urban Hospitality saying that "Our Downtown Crossing location of Boston Chops, is looking to reopen after being closed since 2020....Boston Chops Downtown features 3 private event spaces, a large main dining room, and a beautiful bar." The listing also mentions that the restaurant plans to be open for dinner from five to seven nights a week, "based on Theatre and Private Event business."
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket

There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
Winthrop mixed-use development opens to residents

The Procopio Companies’ newest mixed-use development is now open in Winthrop. Located at 10 Somerset Ave., the Somerset features 29 residential units with more than 1,100 square feet of ground-floor residential space in downtown Winthrop. The pet-friendly property, which is already 35% leased, features studios, one- and two-bedroom units...
