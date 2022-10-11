Read full article on original website
Related
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
The Swellesley Report
Business Buzz: Give The Cashmere Sale a warm Wellesley welcome; Harvey’s closes in Needham; Wellesley Marketplace returning
Back for its 12th year, we think it’s safe to say that The Cashmere Sale is officially a Wellesley holiday-time tradition. Needham resident Heidi Wells each year somehow finds the perfect place to pop-up in Wellesley, bringing with her the softest and coziest sweaters, wraps, blankets, hats, mittens, and more. The annual shopping event this year is happening right now through Dec. 20 at 35 Central St., Mon. – Sat., 10am-5:30pm, and Sun., noon-4pm.
3 Worcester restaurants place on Yelp’s 100 best in New England
Three Worcester restaurants have ranked on Yelp’s list of the top 100 eateries in New England. Shawarma Palace placed the highest at number 18 on the list. Fatima’s Cafe placed 27th and Belmont Vegetarian placed 82nd. Shawarma Palace, located downtown at 20 Franklin St., opened in 2014 by...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA
The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location
WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts. The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location....
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Historic LEED Gold Office Building Sells for $3.1 Million in Downtown Lowell
LOWELL, MA–Mansard announced the sale of 585 Middlesex Street in Lowell, Massachusetts from Nokode, LLC to Catapult & Cannon, LLC. The property sold for $3,100,000. The sale demonstrates the value that LEED Gold properties possess in today’s market as well as confidence in Lowell’s ongoing revitalization around its new courthouse. The building is leased by the NOBIS Group, an integrated consulting firm that provides engineering and environmental solutions for public and private projects of all sizes.
Listed: A mid-century modern home in Worcester for $1.1 million
Step inside the front door, and the first thing that catches your eye is the cascading green staircase sweeping upward. 33 Aylesbury Road is a unique piece of mid-century architecture in Worcester. Built in 1966, the home was designed by architect Irwin Regent. Listed at $1.1 million, the 5,472-square-foot home...
Rotmans, Worcester furniture seller since 1956, going out of business
WORCESTER — Rotmans, the sprawling furniture store founded by Murray and Ida Rotman in 1956, is going out of business. The closing comes with the retirement of Steve Rotman, the CEO and son of the founders. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massachusetts furniture store closing its doors after more than 60 years in business
WORCESTER, Mass. — An iconic Massachusetts furniture store known for its sprawling five-acre warehouse and showroom is closing its doors after more than 60 years of serving residents of New England. Rotmans Furniture, of Worcester, announced Tuesday that it will begin total liquidation on Friday with the retirement of...
Mass. woman strikes it rich after receiving free lottery ticket
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman recently struck it rich after she hit big on a free Mass Cash ticket that she received as part of lottery promotion. Maria Cherisme, of Randolph, became the third person to win a $100,000 grand prize on a free Mass. Lottery promotional ticket since last October, officials announced Wednesday.
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Ipswich, MA
The idyllic coastal town of Ipswich is located in Essex County, Massachusetts. One of the many things that Ipswich is known for is great food. For a somewhat smaller town, the restaurant scene here is quite diverse. Whether you are looking to start your day with a scrumptious breakfast, go for dessert after visiting the beach, or grab a hearty lunch or a delicious dinner, you will be spoiled for choice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
high-profile.com
Abbot Completes Project at Haverhill Church
Haverhill, MA – Abbot Building Restoration recently completed a masonry repair and restoration project at the historic Sacred Hearts Parish church and school buildings in Haverhill. The church is located at the corner of South Main Street and Charleton Street while the school is located across the street on Chestnut Street.
$17.5 million convention center and travel stop to be built off Route 20 in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE — The pocket off Route 20 where trucks stopped for servicing for many years will be flattened for a $17.5 million multifaceted project come 2023. The seven-acre property, which was last active as New England Truck Stop Inc., was purchased by Noble Energy Real Estate Holdings in 2020. Michael Frisbie, owner of the...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
Wilmington firefighters use jaws of life to extract two at ‘serious’ crash
Wilmington firefighters had to resort to using the jaws of life to extract two individuals from the wreckage of a “serious” crash. According to Woburn Police, the crash on Main Street near the border of Wilmington and Woburn was closed to traffic for an extended period of time before reopening at approximately 8:18 p.m.
nbcboston.com
Smoke Pours Out of Newton Pizza Restaurant
Fire crews in Newton, Massachusetts responded overnight as smoke poured out of a restaurant at the Chestnut Hill Mall. Smoke was seen billowing from the Frank Pepe's pizza restaurant, and firefighters were in and out of the building. Additional information was not immediately available, so it's unclear what caused the...
nbcboston.com
Downtown Boston Steakhouse That Closed During the Pandemic Set to Reopen
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A steakhouse in downtown Boston that has been shuttered since the start of the pandemic is planning to open back up. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com website, Boston Chops in Downtown Crossing is looking to open back up, with the listing from Boston Urban Hospitality saying that "Our Downtown Crossing location of Boston Chops, is looking to reopen after being closed since 2020....Boston Chops Downtown features 3 private event spaces, a large main dining room, and a beautiful bar." The listing also mentions that the restaurant plans to be open for dinner from five to seven nights a week, "based on Theatre and Private Event business."
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
bostonagentmagazine.com
Winthrop mixed-use development opens to residents
The Procopio Companies’ newest mixed-use development is now open in Winthrop. Located at 10 Somerset Ave., the Somerset features 29 residential units with more than 1,100 square feet of ground-floor residential space in downtown Winthrop. The pet-friendly property, which is already 35% leased, features studios, one- and two-bedroom units...
Comments / 0