Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Greenway Bike & Wine Event is Taking Place October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Park Feature: Hemlock BluffsJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Related
Yardbarker
Josh Mahura, Brett Leason, Jarred Tinordi among Monday NHL waiver claims
After the National Hockey League’s 32 teams collectively waived 64 players on Sunday, five of them were claimed by other member clubs on Monday afternoon. Here’s the full list of Monday's waiver transactions:. G Connor Ingram: Nashville Predators to Arizona Coyotes. D Josh Mahura: Anaheim Ducks to Florida...
Yardbarker
Jaromir Jagr, Daniel Alfredsson, Henrik Lundqvist among alumni added to 'NHL 23'
Lundqvist was the most recent of the group to play in the NHL, playing in 30 games with the New York Rangers in 2019-20. He signed with the Washington Capitals in 2020-21, but health issues prompted him to retire and begin a career in television, among other post-career duties. Lundqvist was one of the best goaltenders in real life and in-game during his career, ranking as the top goalie in the EA Sports series on multiple occasions. He served as the cover athlete of the Swedish version of "NHL 07," becoming the first goaltender to grace the cover of a European copy.
Panthers, Isles square off in showcase of new coaches
The Florida Panthers and New York Islanders each hired new coaches during last season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. But that’s where
Why Nashville Predators' home opener vs Dallas Stars is a return to normal in several ways
You could say the Nashville Predators took the long way home. After opening the 2022-23 season in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the NHL Global Series and sweeping the San Jose Sharks the Predators (2-0) will play their home opener Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu) against the Dallas Stars (0-0) at Bridgestone Arena.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Darling, Tinordi, Dach, Kane, Toews
Given the volume of activity that Kyle Davidson has influenced since removing the interim tag from his title as general manager, there’s no reason to be surprised by any transaction that the Chicago Blackhawks find themselves stick-handling these days. As the 2022-23 campaign gets underway, the franchise continues to provide supporters with more reason to maintain that mentality.
ESPN
Blue Jackets star Patrik Laine leaves 4-1 loss with injury
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine left his team's season opener in the second period with an apparent elbow injury. Skating towards a puck in the corner, to the right of the Carolina Hurricanes' net, Laine's arm was pinned to the boards on a check from defenseman Brett Pesce.
10 observations: Hawks fall to Avs in season opener
DENVER — The Blackhawks fell to the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 at Ball Arena on Wednesday in their season opener. 1. The Blackhawks have now lost four consecutive season openers in regulation. They have a -10 goal differential in those four games. 2. Jack Johnson returned to his old stomping...
Yardbarker
Flames coach Darryl Sutter doesn’t plan on naming a captain
The Calgary Flames spent 2021-22 without a team captain, the first time the club has gone without one since 1990-91. While the season went well – they won the Pacific Division and advanced in the playoffs – many have wondered aloud if the club would name a captain for this season.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Johnathan Kovacevic: Get to Know the Canadiens’ Defenceman
Considering the state of the Montreal Canadiens’ group of defencemen and Joel Edmundson’s offseason injury only making matters worse, it was widely anticipated that general manager Kent Hughes would seek to improve his team’s defensive depth during training camp. He accomplished exactly that by utilizing his high priority on the NHL waiver wire to claim Johnathan Kovacevic over the weekend from the Winnipeg Jets.
NHL
Burns energized with Hurricanes, set for emotional night at Sharks
Within three days, the 37-year-old defenseman was working out at the Hurricanes facility and looking for a house in the area, doing everything possible to make the transition a smooth one for him and his family. If there was no time then to reflect on his 11 seasons in San Jose and say his goodbyes, Burns will have some Friday.
Yardbarker
Devils’ 2022-23 Roster by the Numbers
It’s again that time of year when hockey fans pull their favorite jerseys out of storage and prepare for the regular season. The New Jersey Devils officially unveiled their opening night roster, which includes both Alexander Holtz and Fabian Zetterlund. The biggest surprise was seeing Simon Nemec make the team over Kevin Bahl, but as NHL.com’s Mike Morreale shared, the roster announcements affect only the first day of games on Tuesday, and since New Jersey’s season starts on Thursday, management can still make adjustments until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at what the roster looks like to start the 2022-23 campaign.
NHL
Jets and Moose kick off the 2022-23 season
Delicious new concessions, exclusive content series, premium Jets Gear shopping experience and new ways to win!. WINNIPEG, Oct. 11, 2021 - The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Hockey Clubs return to regular season action this week, kicking off the 2022-23 season with the Jets Home Opener presented by Canada Life on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. CT vs. the New York Rangers, the Moose Home Opener presented by Canada Life on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. CT vs. the Rockford IceHogs, followed by an encore Moose vs. IceHogs matchup on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. CT.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Creating the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Stanley Cup Ring
Commemorating a legacy. Ringing in the new season. The Colorado Avalanche received their 2022 Stanley Cup Championship rings on Monday night and just two days ahead of the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign where they will begin their title defense. After being crowned victorious on June 26 following a Game...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0