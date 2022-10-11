ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Yardbarker

Josh Mahura, Brett Leason, Jarred Tinordi among Monday NHL waiver claims

After the National Hockey League’s 32 teams collectively waived 64 players on Sunday, five of them were claimed by other member clubs on Monday afternoon. Here’s the full list of Monday's waiver transactions:. G Connor Ingram: Nashville Predators to Arizona Coyotes. D Josh Mahura: Anaheim Ducks to Florida...
NHL
Yardbarker

Jaromir Jagr, Daniel Alfredsson, Henrik Lundqvist among alumni added to 'NHL 23'

Lundqvist was the most recent of the group to play in the NHL, playing in 30 games with the New York Rangers in 2019-20. He signed with the Washington Capitals in 2020-21, but health issues prompted him to retire and begin a career in television, among other post-career duties. Lundqvist was one of the best goaltenders in real life and in-game during his career, ranking as the top goalie in the EA Sports series on multiple occasions. He served as the cover athlete of the Swedish version of "NHL 07," becoming the first goaltender to grace the cover of a European copy.
NHL
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Yardbarker

Blackhawks News & Rumors: Darling, Tinordi, Dach, Kane, Toews

Given the volume of activity that Kyle Davidson has influenced since removing the interim tag from his title as general manager, there’s no reason to be surprised by any transaction that the Chicago Blackhawks find themselves stick-handling these days. As the 2022-23 campaign gets underway, the franchise continues to provide supporters with more reason to maintain that mentality.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Blue Jackets star Patrik Laine leaves 4-1 loss with injury

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine left his team's season opener in the second period with an apparent elbow injury. Skating towards a puck in the corner, to the right of the Carolina Hurricanes' net, Laine's arm was pinned to the boards on a check from defenseman Brett Pesce.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks fall to Avs in season opener

DENVER — The Blackhawks fell to the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 at Ball Arena on Wednesday in their season opener. 1. The Blackhawks have now lost four consecutive season openers in regulation. They have a -10 goal differential in those four games. 2. Jack Johnson returned to his old stomping...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Flames coach Darryl Sutter doesn’t plan on naming a captain

The Calgary Flames spent 2021-22 without a team captain, the first time the club has gone without one since 1990-91. While the season went well – they won the Pacific Division and advanced in the playoffs – many have wondered aloud if the club would name a captain for this season.
NHL
Person
Ron Francis
Person
Glen Wesley
Person
Don Waddell
The Hockey Writers

Johnathan Kovacevic: Get to Know the Canadiens’ Defenceman

Considering the state of the Montreal Canadiens’ group of defencemen and Joel Edmundson’s offseason injury only making matters worse, it was widely anticipated that general manager Kent Hughes would seek to improve his team’s defensive depth during training camp. He accomplished exactly that by utilizing his high priority on the NHL waiver wire to claim Johnathan Kovacevic over the weekend from the Winnipeg Jets.
NHL
NHL

Burns energized with Hurricanes, set for emotional night at Sharks

Within three days, the 37-year-old defenseman was working out at the Hurricanes facility and looking for a house in the area, doing everything possible to make the transition a smooth one for him and his family. If there was no time then to reflect on his 11 seasons in San Jose and say his goodbyes, Burns will have some Friday.
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

Devils’ 2022-23 Roster by the Numbers

It’s again that time of year when hockey fans pull their favorite jerseys out of storage and prepare for the regular season. The New Jersey Devils officially unveiled their opening night roster, which includes both Alexander Holtz and Fabian Zetterlund. The biggest surprise was seeing Simon Nemec make the team over Kevin Bahl, but as NHL.com’s Mike Morreale shared, the roster announcements affect only the first day of games on Tuesday, and since New Jersey’s season starts on Thursday, management can still make adjustments until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at what the roster looks like to start the 2022-23 campaign.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Jets and Moose kick off the 2022-23 season

Delicious new concessions, exclusive content series, premium Jets Gear shopping experience and new ways to win!. WINNIPEG, Oct. 11, 2021 - The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Hockey Clubs return to regular season action this week, kicking off the 2022-23 season with the Jets Home Opener presented by Canada Life on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. CT vs. the New York Rangers, the Moose Home Opener presented by Canada Life on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. CT vs. the Rockford IceHogs, followed by an encore Moose vs. IceHogs matchup on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. CT.
NHL
#The Carolina Hurricanes
NHL

Creating the Colorado Avalanche 2022 Stanley Cup Ring

Commemorating a legacy. Ringing in the new season. The Colorado Avalanche received their 2022 Stanley Cup Championship rings on Monday night and just two days ahead of the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign where they will begin their title defense. After being crowned victorious on June 26 following a Game...
DENVER, CO
