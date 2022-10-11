Read full article on original website
itsecuritywire.com
Google Cloud Rebrands Siemplify to Chronicle Security Operations
At the Google Cloud Next, Google Cloud released Chronicle Security Operations, a new family of solutions designed to enable security teams to detect, investigate and respond to cyber threats. Chronicle Security Operations combines Google Cloud’s threat intelligence with Siemplify’s SIEM technology, as well as Chronicle’s already-existing security information and event...
KTEN.com
Data Analytics and Microsoft Power BI: An Informative Guide
Originally Posted On: https://trellispoint.com/data-analytics-and-microsoft-power-bi-an-informative-guide/. With its outstanding record in the field of technology, Microsoft’s data analytics tool, Power BI, provides tremendous value to businesses. Since its release, it has changed the way that businesses view their enterprises and initiate change within their operations. BI, or business intelligence, can run every single facet of a company’s operations without fail.
hackernoon.com
The Spatial Web is Coming... Web 3.0 is About to Take a Giant Leap - Part 4
The future of Web 3.0 that we all envision, essentially the Economy of Everything, must be on a common network. Websites won’t exist. Instead, there will be web worlds networked with nested entities of people, places, and things, both real and virtual. All of this will be searchable and accessible. Our daily lives will be augmented with shared data between these two realms, physical and digital.
ZDNet
Microsoft moves forward with Edge Workspaces browser-based collaboration feature
Microsoft is continuing to add collaboration features not just to Teams, but also its Outlook mail and Edge browser products. At its Ignite 2022 conference kick-off on October 12, officials talked about a new collaboration feature, known as Edge Workspaces, coming to some future version of browser. Edge Workspaces --...
techaiapp.com
Microsoft relaunches Syntex with broad set of AI-based content management tools
Microsoft has launched Microsoft Syntex, a rebranding of the application as the company transforms it into a set of content apps, low-code tools and services that uses AI to streamline how organizations work with content. Part of a new category of technology that Microsoft calls “content AI,” Microsoft Syntex—announced at...
techunwrapped.com
Eight applications to customize Windows and leave it to your liking
Customizing Windows and adjusting it to the needs of each user is possible… and much needed. Microsoft’s operating systems don’t particularly stand out for their customization capabilities and it’s quite hard to leave them to everyone’s taste. Windows 10 was a major change in user...
TechCrunch
Google opens up Workspace with new integrations and APIs
It’s worth noting that Google already allowed for some integrations before. You’re likely familiar with add-one in Gmail, for example. But now Google argues that it is taking its “biggest steps yet in making Google Workspace the most open and extensible platform for users,” as the company described it in its press materials.
ZDNet
Google is trying to solve the software supply chain security problem
Building software is challenging work that takes a range of different tools, libraries and other components referred to as the 'software supply chain'. Any weak link in that supply chain can lead to cyber breaches with major consequences -- such as the 2020 SolarWinds breach that targeted a wide range of entities, including parts of the US government.
The Noonification: Accelerating Android Application Development With the ADB Idea Plugin (10/12/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown...
CNBC
Microsoft's GitHub is relying more on Azure, says cloud chief
Microsoft said in 2018 that GitHub would remain open to use with any cloud, and that is still true today. Under the covers, though, new GitHub services are drawing on Microsoft's Azure cloud infrastructure. That lines up with Microsoft's desire to increase the use of Azure, whose revenue was growing...
Digiday
Stagwell further expands its marketing cloud offerings with ‘research as a service’ purchase
Furthering its belief that software as a service (SaaS) offerings are becoming a more vital element in most marketers’ plans and executions, the highly acquisitive Stagwell just purchased control of Maru Group, Digiday has learned. Maru Group describes itself as a software experience and insights data platform. Its main...
Automating Node.js Unit Testing With DroneCI Using Jest Framework
Software development processes have changed drastically over the years, from agile development to the DevOps practices that we see today. Additionally, software testing has gained tremendous momentum through new tools and automation. Testing software heavily relies upon continuous integration (CI) best practices and tools in the modern cloud-native world. Organizations need to focus on automated testing and make testing easy for developers so they can focus on building rich features. Hence, software testing is an essential process in the software development lifecycle (SDLC).
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Cisco released Duo Mobile for added Security
To all those searching for 2FA apps, here’s a new product from the stable of Cisco Systems. The networking giant has released an authentication app that works on both Google and iOS platforms and informs its users whenever somebody logs into their account by using their username and password.
Microsoft is rebranding Office, rolling apps into Microsoft 365
Recap: It's been over 30 years since Redmond released the first version of Microsoft Office. The long-running suite of productivity programs, which has helped users create countless essays, spreadsheets and presentations, is arguably the company's most recognizable software brand outside of Windows. Soon, it'll be a distant memory as Microsoft marches forward with its Office rebranding effort.
Microsoft launches ‘Windows 365’ app for Windows 11 and Windows 10 in preview
Microsoft has provided updates to its Windows 365 “Cloud PC” service, which launched last year and enables enterprises the ability to spin up a virtual machine running Windows 10 or Windows 11 in the cloud for employees to use.
tipranks.com
Microsoft says partnering with Meta on metaverse ‘work and play’
Jeff Teper, President – Microsoft Collaborative Apps and Platforms, said in a post to the Microsoft (MSFT) blog: "Over the past two-and-a-half years, new patterns of work have emerged that put people, communications, and workflows at the center. In that time, Microsoft Teams has grown to 270 million monthly active users, becoming the most ubiquitous platform for workplace collaboration and business processes. Teams’ growth is a sign of how work has changed, and where it’s going… As a platform company, our approach to workplace productivity and collaboration is to ensure the software experiences we deliver can benefit users on all their favorite devices. In that spirit, today we are announcing several ways we are partnering with Meta to provide customers with more choice and security as they venture into the metaverse. First, we are bringing Mesh for Microsoft Teams to Meta Quest devices. Mesh for Teams builds on years of research and Microsoft Cloud innovation, from Azure Digital Twins to Dynamics 365 Remote Assist and Teams video meetings. It is designed to help people gather virtually in the place where work happens on any device, including smartphones, laptops and mixed-reality headsets. Mesh for Teams with Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 devices will enable people to connect and collaborate as though they are together in person. In addition, Microsoft 365 apps will be available on Meta Quest devices, enabling people to interact with content from their favorite productivity apps including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and SharePoint within VR. In the future, Windows 365 will also be available on Meta Quest devices, with the ability to stream a Windows Cloud PC including your personalized apps, content and settings. Microsoft Intune and Azure Active Directory will support Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2, enabling IT administrators to provision these devices for users with a Quest for Business subscription from Meta, with confidence so that the security and management options they expect from PCs and mobile devices will carry over to VR. Finally, Microsoft and Meta are exploring ways to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to Meta Quest Store, allowing gamers to stream hundreds of high-quality Xbox games to phones, tablets, PCs, select smart TVs, and the Meta Quest platform. This partnership complements our commitment to HoloLens, and we are excited to continue evolving our mixed-reality devices roadmap, leading with our cloud-first approach, and with Windows and Microsoft 365 at the fore." Reference Link.
thebossmagazine.com
The data quality assessment: does your data measure up
The realities of our time are such that companies with different budgets are forced to use only good-quality data. They will help you avoid many problems and find the best business strategy. The so-called data quality assessment is used to evaluate the information received and verify it according to many criteria. It allows you to identify any inconsistencies and reject certain information.
todaynftnews.com
Microsoft & Meta to take Office 365 apps to the metaverse, Zuckerbeg announces $1,500 VR headset, Meta Quest Pro
Meta Platforms has collaborated with Microsoft for a series of Microsoft Office 365 products in the VR platform of Meta. The partnership aims to encourage companies to work in virtual environments. On October 11, at Meta’s Connect 2022 keynote, Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, said that the Teams video calling application...
Microsoft Launches 'Designer' To Take On Canva: How To Get A Free Preview
Microsoft expands its 365 suite with a graphics design app. Users will be able to download a free trial for now from the tech giant's website. Designer is initially aimed at individuals but could expand to enterprises. Microsoft Corporation MSFT has unveiled “Designer” — a graphic design application and the...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: News and updates from TechCrunch’s Meta Connect 2022 coverage
Hello, humans, and the hundreds of AIs that are probably reading this as well. May your day be full of joy. If you can’t feel joy today, be kind to yourself. Perhaps tomorrow is the day for joy. That goes for both humans and AIs, come to think of it. — Christine and Haje.
