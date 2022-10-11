Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Sandy Hook lawyers to pursue Alex Jones 'to the ends of the earth' so families will get the $1B owed
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Connecticut jury awarded Sandy Hook plaintiffs a total of $965 million in combined damages, but collecting that money from Alex Jones might not be so simple. Add the $49 million a jury in Texas awarded a separate set...
NewsTimes
Pickles to Silly String: 6 unusual CT laws and ordinances, both past and present
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several new laws went into effect at the start of October, including ones concerning dating apps and firearm background checks. While state laws are ever-evolving, some have been solidified in history like Connecticut’s famous Blue Laws, that included unusual mandates like using a pumpkin to give men what’s known now as a “bowl cut.”
NewsTimes
Library commission OKs new logo with minor color changes
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The commission that oversees the Montana State Library voted Wednesday to accept a new logo with colors pulled from the state flag after one commissioner criticized an earlier color scheme as reminding her of a rainbow LGBTQ pride flag. Commissioners voted 4-2 to approve the...
NewsTimes
Winsted warns drivers to expect traffic delays on Whiting Street
WINSTED — Traffic disruptions are expected on Whiting Street, daily through Oct. 21, according to the Public Works Department. Dayton Construction Company has started work on Whiting Street, and said there will be traffic disruptions from Thursday through Oct. 21. Work will begin at the intersection with South Main...
NewsTimes
Stop & Shop weighs how it will fill spaces vacated by People's United branches in Connecticut
The closure of 21 People's United Bank branches in Stop & Shop locations across Connecticut has left the Massachusetts-based grocery chain with a decision to make regarding what is the best use for the now-empty space. Maura O'Brien, a Stop & Shop spokeswoman, said officials with the supermarket chain are...
NewsTimes
Newtown urges an etiquette of respect, reverence, and reflection at soon-to-open Sandy Hook Memorial
NEWTOWN — A 5-acre nature garden that enshrouds the soon-to-open Sandy Hook Memorial will have its own etiquette of respect to protect the spirit of reverence and reflection that conceived it, town leaders have agreed. Final language on a sign to be posted at the entrance of the $3.7...
