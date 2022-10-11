ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Pickles to Silly String: 6 unusual CT laws and ordinances, both past and present

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several new laws went into effect at the start of October, including ones concerning dating apps and firearm background checks. While state laws are ever-evolving, some have been solidified in history like Connecticut’s famous Blue Laws, that included unusual mandates like using a pumpkin to give men what’s known now as a “bowl cut.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
Library commission OKs new logo with minor color changes

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The commission that oversees the Montana State Library voted Wednesday to accept a new logo with colors pulled from the state flag after one commissioner criticized an earlier color scheme as reminding her of a rainbow LGBTQ pride flag. Commissioners voted 4-2 to approve the...
MONTANA STATE
Winsted warns drivers to expect traffic delays on Whiting Street

WINSTED — Traffic disruptions are expected on Whiting Street, daily through Oct. 21, according to the Public Works Department. Dayton Construction Company has started work on Whiting Street, and said there will be traffic disruptions from Thursday through Oct. 21. Work will begin at the intersection with South Main...
WINSTED, CT
