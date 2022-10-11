Read full article on original website
Marvel’s horror film ‘Werewolf by Night’ could become a Halloween classic
The noir film is now the third highest rated among shows and movies released on Disney+ up until now. What should parents know about “Werewolf by Night”? Is ‘Werewolf by Night’ OK for children to watch? What is ‘Werewolf by Night’ about? Who is Jack Russell in ‘Werewolf by Night’? Is werewolf in ‘Werewolf by Night’ a villain? Where to watch ‘Werewolf by Night’?
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Watch The Terrifying Trailer For The New Horror Film ‘M3GAN’
Check out the first look of the new horror film that introduces us to the scariest toy we've seen in recent memory, M3GAN!
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Velma is officially revealed to be a lesbian in new 'Scooby-Doo' film
"Scooby-Doo" character Velma is officially a lesbian in the beloved children's series' new upcoming film, after new clips depicted her romantically involved with another female character.
NME
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’ has begun filming in Sydney
Production has begun on Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, the fourth film in the rebooted Planet Of The Apes franchise, with filming taking place in Sydney. As reported by 7News, Disney Studios were offered $17million in funding from the federal government – on top of an undisclosed amount from the state government’s ‘Made In New South Wales’ initiative fund – in order to secure filming rights. The report also projected that approximately 400 jobs would be generated from locals working on the film, and that the shoot would inject some $128million into the local economy.
Only 6 movies have made $1 billion at the box office in their first 2 weeks of release — here they all are
Of the over 50 movies that have crossed $1 billion at theaters, only a select few franchises have joined the billion-dollar club in record time.
IGN
Brendan Fraser Reveals Why He Thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy Movie Bombed, Open to a Fourth Movie
It’s been 14 years since Brendan Fraser last played Rick O'Connell in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon, but the actor is open to reprising the role, and he also has some thoughts on why the 2017 series reboot starring Tom Cruise failed to take off. In an interview...
thedigitalfix.com
Black Panther 2’s place in the MCU timeline has been teased
With so many superhero movies and Marvel series to satisfy our cravings, keeping track of the goings on in the MCU is never an easy task. With the Black Panther 2 release date just around the corner, it’s going to be pretty useful to understand its place in the Marvel movie timeline, and luckily Disney just gave us some answers.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ just made ‘Indiana Jones’ part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
Movie review: 'Halloween Ends' horrifies with heart
"Halloween Ends" takes a sophisticated view of surviving and grief while still leaving room for another Michael Myers rampage.
wegotthiscovered.com
Key and Peele make the afterlife lively in new trailer for Netflix family horror ‘Wendell & Wild’
Just a couple of months after his most recent live-action horror NOPE hit theaters, Jordan Peele is back with a new Netflix movie that’s scaring its way onto streaming later this October. Wendell and Wild not only marks the latest collaboration between Peele and his frequent co-star Keegan-Michael Key, it also serves as the first partnership between the Get Out guru and stop-motion master Henry Selick. With the film’s release just a couple of week’s away, check out its new trailer above.
IGN
The First 19 Minutes of Stranded Alien Dawn Gameplay
Watch the opening minutes of Stranded Alien Dawn gameplay. Stranded: Alien Dawn, according to Haemimont Games is a planet survival sim that pits a marooned group in your hands who will need to fight to survive. You'll need to make vital decisions to protect the survivors from your typical challenges. These include starvation, disease, weather, and of course... aliens.
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
IGN
The Penguin: Colin Farrell Reveals How The Batman Spinoff Opens and When It Takes Place
The Penguin star Colin Farrell has revealed where HBO Max's upcoming The Batman spinoff series picks up while sharing new details about its opening scene. ExtraTV fished for news about The Penguin series in a recent interview with Farrell about his new movie The Banshees of Inisherin. The actor decided to take the bait by offering some additional morsels of information about the show, specifically when it takes place and where we will find his titular character in the first episode of the season.
Brazilian Director Bruno Carboni’s First Feature ‘The Accident’ Gets Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
Brazilian film editor, screenwriter and director Bruno Carboni tells a merged tale of human disconnection in “The Accident” (“O Acidente”), sharing an exclusive first-look trailer with Variety as the film begins to advance on the festival circuit. Completed within the framework of the 2018 Torino Film Script Lab, Carboni’s reflective first feature has debuted in competition alongside seven other projects, including Eduardo Cassanova’s “La Piedad” and Carlos Lechuga’s “Vicenta B” at the 32nd Annual Cine Ceará in Fortaleza, Brazil, which wraps today. It is also screening at the Festival do Rio and has just been selected for the Tallinn Black Nights First Feature...
13 Best Halloween Movies To Watch in 2022: ‘Hocus Pocus,’ ‘Scream’ and More
Spooky season is here. When Halloween comes around, some think of trick-or-treating, spooky season decorations and It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, but others go a tad darker, associating the holiday with bloody horror movies and jump-scares. For many, the Halloween season starts on October 1 (or earlier), and the celebration lasts until the end of […]
IGN
Undecember Bridges Genres For An All-New Multiplayer Experience
Undecember is a new hack-and-slash action RPG game developed by South Korea’s Needs Games and serviced by LINE Games. With a huge variety of character customizations, based on intricate item variations and skill systems, Undecember’s combat encourages players to build their characters and experiment to find their unique playstyle.
IGN
Here’s How Werewolf by Night Fits Into the MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe goes old school horror with Werewolf by Night. A black-and-white take on classic 1930s horror films, Werewolf By Night starts Gael Garcia Bernal as the werewolf in question but how does he fit into the larger MCU? Join IGN host Kim Horcher as she breaks down the Phase 4 project.
Titans Season 4 Sets Release Date, Reveals Supernatural Cult-Themed Teaser and Beast Boy's Supersuit
Nightwing and his fellow Titans will swing back into crimefighting action on Thursday, Nov. 3, it was announced this weekend at New York Comic Con. Season 4 will launch with its first two episodes, followed by weekly episodes releases through Dec. 1. An additional six episodes will be released in 2023. HBO Max also revealed a supernatural cult-themed teaser video (watch above), as well as a first look at a new supersuit for Beast Boy (played by Ryan Potter), which was created by costume designer LJ Shannon (right; click to zoom). In Titans Season 4, the titular team of heroes, as teased in the...
