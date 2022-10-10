ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hot 101.5 Presents: Haunted Carnival

-DJ PAULY D, CHANTEL JEFFRIES, DZEKO, ART BEATZ, PRANKSTICI, DON PABLO, GEMINI. Come one, come all to Pied Piper’s 2nd Annual Haunted Carnival Experience! With 200,000 square feet of terrifying Carnival Rides and Nostalgic Sugary Eats like cotton candy, funnel cakes, and elephant ears. It will be an experience like none other. Come early with the fam and take a photo on our Ferris Wheel or Merry-go-round with the backdrop of downtown Tampa and Armature Works… and then after 7 pm beware as the scene evolves into an elevated risqué spooky experience. Come in costume with a chance to win the carnival $10,000 costume contest (cash and prizes)!
TAMPA, FL
Goody-Goody Real Pit Bar-B-Q Dining Room and Drive-in

Ralph Stephens came from Oklahoma City to Tampa, FL, in 1925 and established the first Goody Goody barbecue sandwich shop at 5201 N. Florida Ave. Later in 1929, Stephens sold the shop to William B. Stayer from Pittsburgh, PA. In late March 1930, Stayer closed the original Goody-Goody sandwich shop...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Thanksgiving in Tampa 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Tampa 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Tampa, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Tampa as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
TAMPA, FL
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patient

A pet played a pivotal role for a local Tampa, FL woman on hospice. The 96-year-old patient suffered from advanced dementia and was nearing the end of her life while Hurricane Ian powered near the Tampa area. AccentCare nurses took care of Elvira as she waited for her daughter and beloved dog to get to the hospital inpatient hospice center. The local hospital was on lockdown because of the looming storm, so no visitors were allowed yet. After Hurricane Ian passed over, the patient’s dog, Luci, and her daughter, Heidi, were able to enter the hospital.
TAMPA, FL
Did somebody say cold front? More comfortable weather coming this weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As our neighbors to the north flaunt their fall foliage and crisp October temperatures, there has been very little sign of fall in Florida. Then again, this is nothing unexpected but a taste of fall is certainly something to look forward to after Tampa Bay's hottest summer on record.
TAMPA, FL
10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida

Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
SARASOTA, FL
The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay

Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
TAMPA, FL
Golden Rainbow Ranch selected for big donation

Forming a beautiful, quiet corner of rural Brooksville, the Golden Rainbow Ranch is a non-profit animal rescue and therapy farm that is dedicated to reconnecting people with nature. Kids and families are welcome to come play with their animals- as well as learn about Florida friendly landscaping and plants. But this educational and environmental mecca, which serves those of all ability levels and offers most of its services at no cost, was in need of some refurbishment, including a new wheelchair ramp, tree trimming, and some new fencing.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties

For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

