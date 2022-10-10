Read full article on original website
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel EuropeanL. CaneSarasota, FL
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patientMedia TVTampa, FL
hot1015tampabay.com
Hot 101.5 Presents: Haunted Carnival
-DJ PAULY D, CHANTEL JEFFRIES, DZEKO, ART BEATZ, PRANKSTICI, DON PABLO, GEMINI. Come one, come all to Pied Piper’s 2nd Annual Haunted Carnival Experience! With 200,000 square feet of terrifying Carnival Rides and Nostalgic Sugary Eats like cotton candy, funnel cakes, and elephant ears. It will be an experience like none other. Come early with the fam and take a photo on our Ferris Wheel or Merry-go-round with the backdrop of downtown Tampa and Armature Works… and then after 7 pm beware as the scene evolves into an elevated risqué spooky experience. Come in costume with a chance to win the carnival $10,000 costume contest (cash and prizes)!
Tampa's first Filipino 'sari-sari' counter, Lucky Tigre, soft opens this weekend
Bring your titas and titos.
Growing hole in backyard concerns renter in Largo
A Largo renter who discovered a hole in her backyard after Hurricane Ian has major concerns as the hole grows, and reached out to WFLA for help.
theoldmotor.com
Goody-Goody Real Pit Bar-B-Q Dining Room and Drive-in
Ralph Stephens came from Oklahoma City to Tampa, FL, in 1925 and established the first Goody Goody barbecue sandwich shop at 5201 N. Florida Ave. Later in 1929, Stephens sold the shop to William B. Stayer from Pittsburgh, PA. In late March 1930, Stayer closed the original Goody-Goody sandwich shop...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Tampa 2022 Florida: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Tampa 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Tampa, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Tampa as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patient
A pet played a pivotal role for a local Tampa, FL woman on hospice. The 96-year-old patient suffered from advanced dementia and was nearing the end of her life while Hurricane Ian powered near the Tampa area. AccentCare nurses took care of Elvira as she waited for her daughter and beloved dog to get to the hospital inpatient hospice center. The local hospital was on lockdown because of the looming storm, so no visitors were allowed yet. After Hurricane Ian passed over, the patient’s dog, Luci, and her daughter, Heidi, were able to enter the hospital.
tmpresale.com
Rod Wave – Beautiful Mind Tour at Yuengling Center in Tampa Dec 4th, 2022 – presale code
The Rod Wave – Beautiful Mind Tour presale password has been posted. While this limited time presale window is on line, you get the chance to buy tickets for Rod Wave – Beautiful Mind Tour earlier than tickets go on sale to the public 🙂. Now is a...
10NEWS
Did somebody say cold front? More comfortable weather coming this weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As our neighbors to the north flaunt their fall foliage and crisp October temperatures, there has been very little sign of fall in Florida. Then again, this is nothing unexpected but a taste of fall is certainly something to look forward to after Tampa Bay's hottest summer on record.
A Tampa paraplegic woman dealt with a leaking roof and mold at her apartment. Now she's being evicted
The company that the woman rents from has been caught in several scandals recently.
sarasotamagazine.com
10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida
Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
995qyk.com
The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay
Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
Woman dies after being struck by car on Tampa bridge
A woman was killed after getting hit by a car in Tampa on Wednesday morning.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian debris piles line streets in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian toppled trees and broke branches in yards across the Tampa Bay area. The raking, sawing and bagging is mostly done, leaving streets on both sides of the Bay dotted with large piles of debris. Collection of storm related yard waste in Tampa started a week...
hernandosun.com
Golden Rainbow Ranch selected for big donation
Forming a beautiful, quiet corner of rural Brooksville, the Golden Rainbow Ranch is a non-profit animal rescue and therapy farm that is dedicated to reconnecting people with nature. Kids and families are welcome to come play with their animals- as well as learn about Florida friendly landscaping and plants. But this educational and environmental mecca, which serves those of all ability levels and offers most of its services at no cost, was in need of some refurbishment, including a new wheelchair ramp, tree trimming, and some new fencing.
Woman Killed Walking On Hillsborough River Bridge Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – A woman was killed overnight when she was struck by a vehicle while walking across the Hillsborough River Bridge According to the Tampa Police Department, the crash happened on Nebraska Avenue, Hillsborough River Bridge at approximately 2:09 am. Police say the female
Suspect identified in deadly Tampa nightclub shooting
Tampa Police identified a suspected shooter Wednesday after seven people were shot and one person was killed at a Tampa bar over the weekend.
Florida car rental employees find toddler left in returned vehicle
Employees at a Hertz car rental lot at Daytona Beach International Airport made an unusual discovery in the back seat of a returned vehicle Monday — a toddler.
WATCH: Car explodes, sending sparks flying off Howard Frankland Bridge
A Florida Department of Transportation camera captured the moment a car exploded after becoming engulfed in flames on I-275.
Bay News 9
What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties
For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
How to get a free ticket to Busch Gardens if Bucs score 21 points or more
Tickets are limited to one per person. They are non-refundable, non-transferable and not for resale.
