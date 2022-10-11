Read full article on original website
Massachusetts crossing guard arrested on disturbing charges involving a child
Police say that a Massachusetts crossing guard has been charged this week in a disturbing crime involving a child. According to police, on Tuesday, October 11, David Spiers, a Boston Police School Traffic Supervisor, was arrested by Boston Police Detectives and charged with two counts of Rape of a Child and one count of Assault with Intent to Rape a Child. The Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit is currently investigating this incident.
Fall River Police respond to report of fight with group of juveniles and possible shooting
Police in Fall River are investigating after a fight that may have led to a shooting. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, Fall River Police responded to Forest Street Tuesday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. for a report of a fight and a possible gunshot. It appears that there may have...
Providence man accused of Fall River and Boston bank robberies held on bail
BOSTON — A Providence man with a history of bank robbery convictions was ordered held in lieu of bail today after being charged with robbing Boston banks and attempting to rob a third, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 59-year-old William Sequeira was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central with...
Multiple departments in southern New England seize hundreds of edibles with packaging that looks like candy
Multiple police departments in southern New England this week seized hundreds of edibles with packaging that looks like regular candy. On Wednesday, the Pawtucket Police Department’s Narcotics Unit along with the Pawtucket Police Major Crimes Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant at 70/72 Reservoir Ave. Apt #11 in the city of Pawtucket. The search warrant was issued after an investigation by the Pawtucket Police Major Crimes Unit into a possible Felony Domestic Assault involving a gun. During the search of the residence, Detectives seized a large amount of marijuana and packaging material. Also seized were numerous individual sized packages of marijuana edibles in which the packaging closely resembled common household snacks.
Massachusetts police officer placed on leave for alleged role at “Unite the Right” rally
A Massachusetts Police Department has placed a member on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct. Chief Rufo of the Woburn Police Department recently learned that Officer John Donnelly allegedly participated in and was active in the planning of the so-called...
Fall River area officials announce Community Recycling Drive
FALL RIVER – State Representative Carole Fiola, State Representative Paul Schmid, State Representative Alan Silvia, and State Senator Michael Rodrigues announced a Community Recycling Event being held on Saturday, October 29th from 10am to 1pm at Bristol Community College under the solar panel lot. In honor of Energy Efficiency...
18-year-old skateboarder seriously injured in early morning Middleboro crash
MIDDLEBOROUGH – Chief Joseph Perkins reports that the Middleborough Police Department is investigating a crash where a pedestrian was struck by a car and injured early Wednesday morning. At approximately 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Middleborough Police received a 911 call reporting a pedestrian crash in the area of 81 Plympton...
Massachusetts monk arrested in alleged $3.6 million government aid fraud scheme
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man and woman were arrested today in connection with their alleged submission of fraudulent applications for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds for several purported non-profit religious organizations and related businesses they controlled. Brian Andrew Bushell, 47, and Tracey M.A. Stockton, 64,...
RI EMTs reinstated after baby with pulse reportedly placed into biohazard bag before death
Two EMTs that saw a license of theirs suspended after the death of a baby have both been reinstated. The R.I. Department of Health this month found no evidence of professional misconduct against one of the EMTs and the complaint was dismissed. The second EMT has been reinstated but is...
Part of Route 44 shutdown due to morning tractor trailer crash
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced that a section of Route 44 in Middleborough was temporarily closed due to the crash of a tractor trailer truck this morning. Route 44 westbound traffic was being detoured off Route 44 at Old Center Street. Route 44 eastbound traffic was being detoured off...
Weather a factor as crews responded to rollover crash on Route 140
Officials say weather contributed to a rollover crash on Thursday evening during torrential rain. Lakeville Firefighters responded to Route 140 north (mile marker 14) for a rollover crash just before 9:30 p.m. last night. The initial report indicated that one occupant was trapped in the vehicle. Firefighters arrived to find...
A Massachusetts man will be having a grand retirement thanks to hitting $1 million on State Lottery ticket
Most people look forward to their retirement, but a Massachusetts man will be loving his even more after hitting big money on a State Lottery scratch ticket. According to Massachusetts State Lottery, Terrence Moore is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game.
Two Massachusetts brother who lost dad to cancer raise money for children experiencing loss
Two Massachusetts students, who lost their father to cancer three years ago, recently hosted a fundraiser to help raise money for children experiencing the same grief they are very familiar with. Woburn Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Crowley and Principal Kristen Maloney announced that the two Hurld Wyman Elementary School students...
