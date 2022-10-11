ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City's Times Square officially becomes gun-free zone

By Aaron Katersky
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cfqBr_0iUdOcd000

New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed legislation Tuesday establishing how the city will make Times Square a gun-free zone even as the state law underpinning the policy was overturned in federal court.

Adams said the 56 million tourists predicted to visit New York City this year should not have to "live in fear" as they walk through Times Sqaure, often deemed the "crossroads of the world."

"We will not allow them to live in fear or distrust that someone is walking around with a gun ready to harm them."

MORE: Federal judge temporarily blocks part of NY's new gun law

Adams, who owns three guns, said the designation of Times Square as a sensitive location was not intended to punish lawful gun owners. Rather, he and other city leaders said it is untenable to have so many guns in a place as densely packed as Times Square.

"It is plain good old common sense that no one should have a gun in Times Square," said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who joined the mayor for the bill signing.

The law defines the boundaries of the Times Square sensitive location and authorizes the NYPD to implement it.

Last week, a federal judge in Syracuse struck down portions of the state's new gun law, including the part that designates all of Times Square as off limits to conceal carry.

The state plans to appeal the ruling and has sought to keep the law in effect while the appeal is heard and until it is decided

"We just have to wait and see what happens," said Steven Lewis of the city's law department.

Comments / 1

Related
George J. Ziogas

The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York

Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
BEACON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Page Six

Mayor Eric Adams parties with celebs before calling state of emergency

Nightlife loving Mayor Eric Adams was partying past 1a.m. Friday morning with rappers French Montana and Ja Rule — just hours before declaring a state of emergency in New York City over the migrant crisis. The partying pol was spotted on Thursday night at his controversial pal, convicted money launderer Zhan “Johnny” Petrosyants’s restaurant, Osteria La Baia, for a birthday party for real estate agent Eleonora Srugo before heading to an East Village, NYC, nightclub. Adams can be seen in Instagram Stories from the bash at La Baia, along with French Montana and Ja Rule, who was famously dismissed from a $100 million...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Lewis
InsideHook

Peter Luger Stripped of Michelin Star as 19 New York Restaurants Gain Awards

Approximately three years after receiving a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has been stripped of its Michelin star while 19 other restaurants gained recognition from the fine-dining eating guide for the first time. “This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” Michelin’s North America chief inspector anonymously told Bloomberg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

ABC News

869K+
Followers
184K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy