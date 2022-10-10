Read full article on original website
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders: Every character confirmed so far
Here are all of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders Game Freak has revealed so far
dexerto.com
How to get free Genesect, Marshadow, and Volcanion in Pokemon Sword & Shield
Pokemon Sword and Shield fans in Canada, Australia, and the US will finally be able to join in on the Mythical distribution happening through GameStop and Target. Below are the details for getting a code. While Pokemon Sword & Shield are quickly approaching their close as the current generation of...
ComicBook
Pokemon Has Yet Another $500 Plush Up for Pre-Order
Pokemon has been around for decades now, and if there is one thing its executives know, it is how to turn a dollar. The franchise is one of the most profitable in the world, after all. From license deals to merch collaborations, Pokemon has done it all. And now, it seems The Pokemon Company has another massive $500 USD plush up for pre-order.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player furious as “glitched” Moltres appears and it’s terrible
A Pokemon GO player has shared a nasty surprise, realizing their hard-earned Galarian Moltres encounter wasn’t glitched out. Instead, other fans have confirmed its CP can really be lower than most average wild encounters. Pokemon Go players have been sharing their experiences with the Galarian Bird trio over the...
ComicBook
Pokemon Go Halloween Event Adding New Mega Evolution and New Shiny Pokemon
Halloween is just around the corner, and Pokemon Go is getting ready to celebrate with an in-game event. The event will actually be split into two parts, with Part 1 set to begin on October 20th at 10 a.m. local time and lasting through October 27th at 10 a.m. local time. Part 1 of the event will see the Pokemon Go debut of Mega Banette, who will be appearing in Mega Raids throughout the week. It will also see the debut of Galarian Yamask's Shiny version, if players are lucky enough to find it!
wegotthiscovered.com
A 20-year old animated ‘Kingdom Hearts’ pilot has surfaced online and the nostalgia is palpable
While Kingdom Hearts is a franchise that gamers have cherished for more than two decades, the series is yet to receive a proper episodic adaption — but it seems that it was once planned, and now you can see it for yourself. In a post to YouTube, director, writer,...
dexerto.com
Veteran Pokemon trainer celebrates first shiny encounter ever, believing they were fake
A Pokemon trainer discovered their first shiny Pokemon after fourteen years of consistently playing the game throughout its many generations. Shiny Pokemon are incredibly rare variants of normal Pokemon. The recent games are more generous with shiny rates, allowing players to manipulate the rate with items. In the older generations,...
Starfield will be single player with no online multiplayer modes
Will Starfield be single player or multiplayer?
Playing Breath of the Wild in Fortnite is my new favorite way to explore Hyrule
This Fortnite recreation of Breath of the Wild is the perfect balance of familiar and fresh
Lego Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck review: "Almost an in-game snapshot"
The Lego Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck is the perfect set for fans of the game
Digital Trends
Resident Evil Village devs had to change Mercenaries stages to fit Lady Dimitrescu
The forthcoming Resident Evil Village Gold Edition has plenty in store for new and returning players thanks to the hefty Winters’ Expansion. The update includes extra story content with the Shadows of Rose DLC, a third-person mode, and a Mercenaries expansion called Additional Orders that adds new stages, playable characters, and quality-of-life improvements. Additional Orders aims to radically improve upon the Mercenaries experience without losing sight of what makes it fun. To find out more about the Additional Orders DLC, Digital Trends spoke with Kento Kinoshita, director of the Winters’ Expansion.
ComicBook
Pokemon Sword and Shield Announces New Mythical Distribution Event
A new distribution event has been announced for Pokemon Sword and Shield, giving players the chance to acquire three mythical Pokemon: Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow! The first distribution will take place at GameStop locations in the U.S. and Canada. From October 16th through the 29th, Pokemon fans will be able to receive codes for Genesect and Volcanion from the video game retailer. The following day, the Marshadow distribution will begin at Target locations in the U.S., and at GameStop once again in Canada. The event begins October 30th and will last through November 12th.
IGN
Nintendo Switch Developer Reveals How 'Argentina' Made His Game an Accidental Hit
The publisher of Nintendo Switch management simulator Let's Build a Zoo has shared how a strange eShop policy and "Argentina" made its game an accidental hit. Mike Rose, company director at publisher No More Robots, shared on Twitter (below) that people using an eShop workaround to buy games cheaper by changing their region first looked to be a disaster for Let's Build a Zoo, but quickly became the key to its success.
Where Does Deathloop Take Place In The Dishonored Timeline?
Arkane Studios' "Deathloop" is a unique first-person shooter. It utilizes many of the stealth, assassination, and reality-bending sci-fi mechanics that the studio has become known for, but it's also framed as a roguelite. Players explore the island of Blackreef, which is trapped in a time loop. That means every time players die or run out of time, the loop starts over, and they reset to the beginning. This, coupled with the game's uniquely vibrant '60s-themed aesthetic, makes it stand out from the other titles Arkane has developed. That's why it might surprise some fans that "Deathloop" is actually set in the same universe as the studio's most popular franchise, "Dishonored."
Stadia exclusive Outcasters will not be coming to other platforms
Outcasters developer Splash Damage announced the Stadia exclusive title will not be coming to other platforms, dooming it when Stadia shuts down in January.
Konami wants to get into Web3 and Metaverse development for some reason
Konami decides it actually can do worse
The top ten must play PlayStation 4 games
THE sun is slowly setting on Sony’s PlayStation 4, as we watch the powerhouse that is the PlayStation 5 rise over the horizon. Now is the perfect chance to look back with fondness at all the incredible games the PS4 had to offer. Its library is broad. From RPG...
PC Magazine
Street Fighter 6 (for PC) Preview
With Street Fighter 6, Capcom finally gives its groundbreaking fighting game series the truly urban feel it deserves. Sure, Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike dabbled in it with hip-hop flourishes, but Street Fighter 6 leans into the aesthetic wholesale with its graffiti-based logo, paint-splashed Drive Impact move, arcade-style Battle Hub, and Hub Goods Shop where you can drip out a custom character. Of course, Street Fighter 6 (price TBD) is more than just a vibe—it introduces several gameplay mechanics tied to the new Drive Gauge that lets you fight with more freedom than any Street Fighter in the series' history, for creative combat that's as fluid and beautiful as the hip-hop culture that permeates the game.
aiexpress.io
Undecember, The Much-Hyped Hack-And-Slash RPG From LINE Games, Is Now Available Worldwide
Undecember, the slick-looking action-RPG from writer LINE Video games, is out now on PC and cellular. For the uninitiated, Undecember is a Diablo-esque hack-and-slasher with some really eye-popping, headline-grabbing presentation. The latest of these headlines got here final week, when Undecember stole the present at Steam Subsequent Fest. The sport...
