ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Pokemon Has Yet Another $500 Plush Up for Pre-Order

Pokemon has been around for decades now, and if there is one thing its executives know, it is how to turn a dollar. The franchise is one of the most profitable in the world, after all. From license deals to merch collaborations, Pokemon has done it all. And now, it seems The Pokemon Company has another massive $500 USD plush up for pre-order.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolutions#Design#Video Game#Paldea#Technical Machines
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Halloween Event Adding New Mega Evolution and New Shiny Pokemon

Halloween is just around the corner, and Pokemon Go is getting ready to celebrate with an in-game event. The event will actually be split into two parts, with Part 1 set to begin on October 20th at 10 a.m. local time and lasting through October 27th at 10 a.m. local time. Part 1 of the event will see the Pokemon Go debut of Mega Banette, who will be appearing in Mega Raids throughout the week. It will also see the debut of Galarian Yamask's Shiny version, if players are lucky enough to find it!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Digital Trends

Resident Evil Village devs had to change Mercenaries stages to fit Lady Dimitrescu

The forthcoming Resident Evil Village Gold Edition has plenty in store for new and returning players thanks to the hefty Winters’ Expansion. The update includes extra story content with the Shadows of Rose DLC, a third-person mode, and a Mercenaries expansion called Additional Orders that adds new stages, playable characters, and quality-of-life improvements. Additional Orders aims to radically improve upon the Mercenaries experience without losing sight of what makes it fun. To find out more about the Additional Orders DLC, Digital Trends spoke with Kento Kinoshita, director of the Winters’ Expansion.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Sword and Shield Announces New Mythical Distribution Event

A new distribution event has been announced for Pokemon Sword and Shield, giving players the chance to acquire three mythical Pokemon: Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow! The first distribution will take place at GameStop locations in the U.S. and Canada. From October 16th through the 29th, Pokemon fans will be able to receive codes for Genesect and Volcanion from the video game retailer. The following day, the Marshadow distribution will begin at Target locations in the U.S., and at GameStop once again in Canada. The event begins October 30th and will last through November 12th.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nintendo Switch Developer Reveals How 'Argentina' Made His Game an Accidental Hit

The publisher of Nintendo Switch management simulator Let's Build a Zoo has shared how a strange eShop policy and "Argentina" made its game an accidental hit. Mike Rose, company director at publisher No More Robots, shared on Twitter (below) that people using an eShop workaround to buy games cheaper by changing their region first looked to be a disaster for Let's Build a Zoo, but quickly became the key to its success.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Where Does Deathloop Take Place In The Dishonored Timeline?

Arkane Studios' "Deathloop" is a unique first-person shooter. It utilizes many of the stealth, assassination, and reality-bending sci-fi mechanics that the studio has become known for, but it's also framed as a roguelite. Players explore the island of Blackreef, which is trapped in a time loop. That means every time players die or run out of time, the loop starts over, and they reset to the beginning. This, coupled with the game's uniquely vibrant '60s-themed aesthetic, makes it stand out from the other titles Arkane has developed. That's why it might surprise some fans that "Deathloop" is actually set in the same universe as the studio's most popular franchise, "Dishonored."
VIDEO GAMES
The US Sun

The top ten must play PlayStation 4 games

THE sun is slowly setting on Sony’s PlayStation 4, as we watch the powerhouse that is the PlayStation 5 rise over the horizon. Now is the perfect chance to look back with fondness at all the incredible games the PS4 had to offer. Its library is broad. From RPG...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Street Fighter 6 (for PC) Preview

With Street Fighter 6, Capcom finally gives its groundbreaking fighting game series the truly urban feel it deserves. Sure, Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike dabbled in it with hip-hop flourishes, but Street Fighter 6 leans into the aesthetic wholesale with its graffiti-based logo, paint-splashed Drive Impact move, arcade-style Battle Hub, and Hub Goods Shop where you can drip out a custom character. Of course, Street Fighter 6 (price TBD) is more than just a vibe—it introduces several gameplay mechanics tied to the new Drive Gauge that lets you fight with more freedom than any Street Fighter in the series' history, for creative combat that's as fluid and beautiful as the hip-hop culture that permeates the game.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy