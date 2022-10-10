Arkane Studios' "Deathloop" is a unique first-person shooter. It utilizes many of the stealth, assassination, and reality-bending sci-fi mechanics that the studio has become known for, but it's also framed as a roguelite. Players explore the island of Blackreef, which is trapped in a time loop. That means every time players die or run out of time, the loop starts over, and they reset to the beginning. This, coupled with the game's uniquely vibrant '60s-themed aesthetic, makes it stand out from the other titles Arkane has developed. That's why it might surprise some fans that "Deathloop" is actually set in the same universe as the studio's most popular franchise, "Dishonored."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO