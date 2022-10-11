Read full article on original website
Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch
The New York Mets shortstop shares daughter Kalina, who turns 2 next month, with wife Katia Reguero Lindor New York Mets player Francisco Lindor's 21-month-old daughter was only focused on one thing after her dad's win against the San Diego Padres on Saturday — hanging out with the Mets manager! After the Mets defeated the Padres 7-2 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series, Lindor sat down for a press conference where his daughter Kalina made a special appearance. As the 28-year-old shortstop was answering questions,...
'This is gimmicky baseball!': Alex Rodriguez blasts the Yankees' 'ridiculous mistake' to make Aaron Judge lead-off hitter and demands Aaron Boone or Brian Cashman change it IMMEDIATELY amid the slugger's playoff drought
Alex Rodriguez was highly critical of the Yankees' decision to continue with Aaron Judge as the team's lead-off hitter as he continues to struggle this postseason. The AL home-run king recorded his fourth four-strikeout game Friday in the 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, and now has the unwanted record of the most of any player in major league history.
All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot
Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
What happened to the goose that stole all the attention at Dodgers playoff game?
One expert said the goose, a greater white fronted goose, may have been migrating from Alaska to Mexico and was caught in the bright lights at Dodger Stadium.
Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss
Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees’ range
After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
Red Sox claim ex-Mets reliever off waivers
Jake Reed is packing his bags. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Boston Red Sox claimed the Baltimore Orioles reliever Thursday off waivers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reed split the 2022 season between the Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, going a combined 2-0 with...
Aaron Boone Announces Lineup Change
The New York Yankees are set to take on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the ALDS. Aaron Judge, the soon-to-be AL MVP, needs to start hitting if the Yankees have any chance of winning. So far this series, Judge is 0-8 with seven strikeouts. He has looked bad...
What's Next For The Braves Following Their NLDS Loss
David Samson and Matt Snyder break down what's next for the Braves after their loss against the Phillies in the NLDS.
Alex Rodriguez criticizes Yankees for 1 big mistake
Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, now an analyst for FOX Sports, is not on board with some decisions made by the Yankees this season. Specifically, Rodriguez is questioning the Yankees’ decision to bat Aaron Judge in the leadoff position. Following the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the...
New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Addresses Joe Musgrove Situation
NEW YORK - No regrets from the skipper. Mets manager Buck Showalter has drawn a significant amount of criticism for having the umpires check San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove for a banned substance during New York's Wild Card elimination loss on Sunday night. However, despite all the noise,...
Dodgers have much to contemplate during long winter
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — After all their gaudy statistics during the regular season — 111 wins, Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner powering the offense — the Los Angeles Dodgers appeared on their way to fulfilling manager Dave Roberts' spring prediction of another World Series victory.
L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game
Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
How did Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer fare in first full pro season?
Marcelo Mayer, arguably the top prospect in the Red Sox farm system and one of the brightest young talents in all of baseball, wrapped up his first full professional season last month. Originally selected by Boston with the fourth overall pick in last summer’s amateur draft out of Eastlake High...
Phillies and Braves tied 1-1 heading into NLDS Game 3
Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD; Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 235 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -121, Braves +101; over/under is 7 runs.
Giants’ receiver corps set to change in Week 6 against Baltimore
The New York Giants are gearing up for an extremely competitive Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. Coming off an impressive win against the Green Bay Packers, the Giants are riding high on confidence and have a good chance at overcoming a tough Baltimore team, considering their struggles against a bad Cincinnati Bengals squad last week.
The Pacers Might Have A New Star
The Indiana Pacers have been showing their future during their few preseason games. There is no doubt that the team is about to face a pretty rough season, they are definitely still in the midst of a long rebuilding phase. No one should expect the team to storm to the...
MLB Releases A Magical Video Following Braves Game 2 Win
The Atlanta Braves are alive and well after winning Game 2 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. After a tough Game 1 loss, the Braves battled back and scored three two-out runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away and even the NLDS before heading to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Saturday.
