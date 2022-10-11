Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Maine this weekKristen Walters
Maine School District 6 Votes to Keep Book in School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Related
These Objects at the New Target in Auburn, Maine Could Rival the Auburn Walmart Pole
Word dropped earlier this week that will be awesome for Mainers but horrible for our wallets -- a brand new Target is opening in about 3 weeks on Sunday, November 6 in Auburn. Of course, when you think of giant chain stores in Auburn, Maine, you think of only one thing.
A Chipotle Mexican Grill Could Soon Open Inside a Waterville, Maine, Hotel
According to the Kennebec Journal, Waterville, Maine could soon be home to another chain restaurant. It wasn't that long ago, July to be exact, that the Chipotle Mexican Grill at the Market Place @ Augusta closed down. And, depending on who you talk to, it was for a multitude of reasons.
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
Here Are 29 Unwritten Rules of Portland, Maine, That All Locals Should Know
Portland is the greatest city around. It really is, whether it's the food, arts, beer, music, ocean, architecture, or wonderfully diverse people. Portland recently had two restaurants named the best in the nation. It also was named one of the happiest cities in the U.S. The list goes on and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hundreds of Santas to Descend on Portland, Maine, for a Holiday Bar Crawl
If you enjoy dressing up for the holidays as well as having a couple of drinks, then this is for you. Imagine roaming the streets of Portland, Maine, with a bunch of other people dressed like Santa Claus, because on Saturday, December 3rd, you can. It's been some years, but...
No Reason Given for Closure of Falmouth’s Bueno Loco on Route One
There was a warning, but no reason. Bueno Loco posted on their Facebook page on September 21, a pretty simple and to-the-point message:. We will be closing our doors at the end of the month; our last day will be Friday September 30th. A new restaurant tenant will be coming...
Destination Maine: These Photos Are Why You Have to Visit Wallingford’s Orchard
I brought my family, my son and wife to Wallingford's Orchard recently for our very first visit this fall! Maine offers so many lovely orchards and farms for us to experience and this is one of our favorites. It was also very apparent that everyone else loves this orchard because it was packed!
Police Need Help Catching Hoodlums Who Stole a “Welcome to Maine” Sign
The York Country Sherrif's Office is asking Mainers for help in tracking down some criminals who are most foul. Yes, that right...some hooligans stole a "Welcome to Maine" sign. The sign, located on Route 109 in Acton, was recently taken with very little public evidence, other than these images of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charming Barnhouse Airbnb on Serene Farmland in Scarborough, Maine, Comes With Horses
With Maine’s varying landscapes and terrain, our state makes for a stunning place to get away and experience the most unique Airbnbs and areas to explore. Whether you’re from the state or visiting from away, there are many options to get a taste of different parts of Pine Tree State.
Want to Buy This Auburn, Maine, Roller Skating Rink, the Legendary Rollodrome?
This just in folks! A massive update for a local business in the heart of the twin cities is travelling through online and fast!. I was scrolling through a popular group on Facebook called, Lewiston Rocks and noticed something certainly surprising. Someone had asked if their were any businesses for...
Modern Amenities Meet Historic Exteriors in This 150 Year Old Farmingdale, Maine Home
It's likely that if you've lived in Central Maine for more than five minutes than you've probably driven past this towering property situated on Maine Avenue in Farmingdale. Currently on the market, this massive home was built in 1872 (over 150 years ago!) and was dubbed the Captain Nathaniel Stone house. And, even cooler than that, according to WikiPedia,
Maine Walmart Etiquette, My Guide To Get In and Get Out
I am an avid Walmart goer and shopper. I do this because they have the best prices around. However, the store is always packed and in order to get in and get out and spend as little money as possible they're are a couple tricks I have to remind myself to abide by.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Famous Fashion Designer Michael Kors Stops by This Maine Clam Shack
The Clam Shack in Kennebunk, Maine, certainly seems to be a hot spot with celebrities. Granted, Maine is a great destination place in general, so you're bound to get famous people enjoying all the state has to offer while getting a break from their day-to-day craziness. But a bunch of...
Waterville is Officially a Month Away From Two-Way Traffic on Front & Main Streets
It wont be long now before the people of Waterville get to live in the same lavish lap of luxury that the people of Augusta have been living in now for several years. That's right, we're talking about two-way traffic in the city's busiest district- downtown. For as long as...
Only 2 Spots in New England Named in the Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families
Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0