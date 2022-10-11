ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves, live stream, TV channel, time, how to stream MLB

By FTW Staff
 2 days ago
The Philadelphia Phillies will meet the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday afternoon from Truist Park.

The Phillies are coming off a sweep of the Cardinals in the NL Wild Card as they make their first appearance in the NLDS since 2011. As for the Braves, they are coming off a 101-win season and haven’t played a game since October 5th so they will be well-rested and ready to go with Max Fried on the mound this afternoon.

We have you covered with MLB all season and throughout the playoffs, here is everything else you need to know to watch or stream the game.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

  • When: Tuesday, October 11
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX (4K)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the MLB this season

fuboTV has national MLB coverage with ESPN, FOX, FS1, and MLB Network plus regional sports networks for local in-market subscribers including the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, and Seattle Mariners.

*Regional Restrictions apply*

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Philadelphia Phillies (+165) vs. Atlanta Braves (-210)

O/U: 7.5

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

