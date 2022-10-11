Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves, live stream, TV channel, time, how to stream MLB

The Philadelphia Phillies will meet the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday afternoon from Truist Park.

The Phillies are coming off a sweep of the Cardinals in the NL Wild Card as they make their first appearance in the NLDS since 2011. As for the Braves, they are coming off a 101-win season and haven’t played a game since October 5th so they will be well-rested and ready to go with Max Fried on the mound this afternoon.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

When: Tuesday, October 11

Tuesday, October 11 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: FOX (4K)

