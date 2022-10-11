ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, WY

Watch: Deer gores woman in driveway, but deer gets more sympathy

By David Strege
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GcloA_0iUdMEZG00

A woman in Wyoming surprised a deer that was sitting in her driveway and soon became a target of its antlers when she attempted to protect her dog by striking the deer.

Becoming defensive, the deer wound up goring Wanda Kaynor of Evanston and sending her to the hospital with seven puncture wounds and a crushed vertebra in her back, as reported by KSL.com.

Video of the encounter was captured by Ring and shared in KSL’s exclusive report posted on YouTube.

A UPS driver nearby eventually lifted Kaynor into a car, and a neighbor drove her to the hospital. She is likely to spend a couple of weeks at a rehabilitation center, her husband Daniel told KSL. Daniel was gored once during the encounter.

A wildlife official from Wyoming Fish and Game euthanized the buck, as is customary after an animal has a violent encounter with humans.

Despite the seriousness of the injuries, commenters on KSL’s YouTube report drew far more sympathy for the deer.

A sampling of the comments:

“We love our dogs and sometimes that’s a problem. It seemed like everything was going fine until she jumped in to save the mutt.”

“If she would have just called the dog and not attack the buck then he would have left, the animal was reacting to her aggressiveness, it was self-preservation. Sad they had to put him down.”

“Looks like it wasn’t the deer fault. It was a little dog that attacked it, the deer was just protecting itself, poor deer.”

“I hope they make a full recovery. But I got to say it was their own fault. She should not have attacked the deer and got her dog in and it would have left them alone. It was wrong of them to put the deer down for protecting its self.”

“Poor little deer, all she had to do was go into the house and call her dog to also come inside. But no, so now the little guy is dead.”

“The poor buck lost his life because he was attacked. What a senseless waste.”

“If you can find the more complete video you can see the woman startled the animal first … and then the dog ran toward it… it all began when she startled the animal and the animal had fight or flight response. The news purposely edited out the beginning. Poor animal.”

Photo courtesy of KSL.com.

